Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 coming for first time in India on iQOO 12 smartphone

A brand-new smartphone, iQOO 12 is making its way to India, and it's bringing some serious firepower. This phone is set to be the first one in India to feature the super-fast Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, the latest and most powerful chip made by Qualcomm. I(t is much faster and more capable than the previous Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip.

But that's not all! The iQOO 12 is also going to be a gaming powerhouse. It is likely to have a special display processor that can make games look even better, with something called ray-tracing. This should make your gaming experience more exciting and immersive.

We are now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

If you're a fan of games like PUBG Mobile, PUBG New State, Genshin Impact, or LoL Mobile, you're in for a treat. According to the rumours, the iQOO 12 can run these games at a super-smooth 144 frames per second, thanks to something called frame interpolation. And there will be even more games supported, so expect some surprises. The phone is going to break through the usual limits that game developers set for frame rates, so you will get a true high frame rate gaming experience, according to a Gizmochina report.

The screen on this phone is going to be top-notch. It will be a flat AMOLED display with a very high 1.5K resolution, and it can refresh the screen at a speedy 144 times per second. This means everything on your phone will look sharp and smooth.

On the other hand, the iQOO 12 is likely to get a triple rear camera setup. It's going to have a 50-megapixel camera with optical image stabilisation, another 50-megapixel camera with an ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 64-megapixel telephoto camera that can zoom in three times and also has image stabilisation.

Powering all of this tech is a big 5,000mAh battery. And if you're a fan of BMW M Motorsport, you're in for a treat. There's going to be a special "Legend Edition" of the iQOO 12 in white with BMW M stripes. You can also get it in black and red.

This is not the first time iQOO is teaming up with BMW M Motorsport, and it looks like they're continuing their partnership with the iQOO 12. So, expect the cool BMW M stripes and customised themes on this phone.

The regular iQOO 12 will have a 4,880mAh battery with super-fast 120W charging. The iQOO 12 Pro, on the other hand, might have a slightly bigger 4,980mAh battery, and it supports the same 120W charging as well as 50W wireless charging.

Launch Date

Mark your calendars for November 7! The iQOO 12 and iQOO 12 Pro will be launched in China. If you are in India, there's exciting news too. The CEO of iQOO India has hinted at the arrival of the iQOO 12 5G in the country, and it's going to be the first phone in India to have the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip. So, stay tuned for this exciting new smartphone.