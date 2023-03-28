Surprise! iOS 16.4 update for iPhones rolled out! Here's what it brings for you

Apple has introduced a host of security fixes, bug fixes and new features with the latest iOS 16.4 update, which are sure to enhance your iPhone experience even further. Apple periodically pushes out new updates for its devices to improve user experience with bug fixes, more refinement and new features. iOS 16.4 release date was expected, soon, but Apple has surprised by rolling it out today. Do note that you should update your iPhone as soon as possible. Reason being that some of your apps may only be compatible with the latest version of iOS, so updating can also ensure that all apps on the device are able to function properly. These iOS updates are critical as they plug the holes which could've left your iPhone exposed to hackers and cybercriminals. Here is what's new in iOS 16.4 update.

iOS 16.4 update: What it brings

1. New Emoji

The iOS 16.4 update is bringing as many as 21 new emojis for your iPhone which were introduced with Unicode 15.0. The emojis include moose, jellyfish, goose, wing, black heart, pink heart, grey heart, fan, pea pod, ginger, and more.

2. Voice Isolation for cellular calls

This new feature will give priority to your voice and suppress the surrounding ambient noise, resulting in clearer phone conversations where both you and the person you're speaking to can have a much better, and clearer, conversation. So far, Apple has limited this feature to VoIP calls through apps like FaceTime and WhatsApp, but it is now rolling out for cellular calls too.

3. Web Push Notifications for Safari

Web apps can finally send push notifications to your iPhone. Just like apps on your device, this feature will allow web apps to send notifications for various activities to your iPhone. To activate this, users will need to save a website as a web app on the iPhone's home screen to receive push notifications.

4. Crash Detection optimizations

The iOS 16.4 has also brought additional Crash Detection optimizations for iPhone 14 models. Several U.S. states and Canada complained about an influx of false 911 calls from skiers and snowboarders, after which Apple has been working on the same and fixes have finally been rolled out.

5. Apple Music interface

Minor changes have been introduced in Apple Music too. Users will now see queued songs appearing in a small banner towards the bottom of the app instead of a full screen pop up.

6. Beta Updates menu

With iOS 16.4, signing up for a beta program will not require installation of a configuration profile in the iPhone settings. A new Beta menu is now available in the software update tab of Settings which allows users to choose between Public and Developer Beta to install on their iPhone, or to switch it off completely.