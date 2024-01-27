Icon

Surprise! To boost Siri and Messages AI powers, Apple takes ChatGPT help in iOS 17.4

Apple integrates OpenAI's ChatGPT into iOS 17.4, signaling advancements in AI, report says. The code reveals Siri enhancements, with Apple testing as many as four distinct AI models for iOS 18 too.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: Jan 27 2024, 11:06 IST
Icon
Google Chrome generative AI features out now - harness the power of AI for yourself
OpenAI's ChatGPT for Siri enhancements
1/5 Google Chrome has announced some experimental generative AI features for users to personalize their web experience and make efficient use of artificial intelligence in their daily tasks. However, these Google Chrome generative AI features will be first made available in the US on Macs and Windows PCs.  (Google)
OpenAI's ChatGPT for Siri enhancements
2/5 To enable the Chrome generative AI features, sign in to your Google account and then select Settings located in the three-dotted menu on the top right corner,  then go to the Experimental AI page. There you will be asked to turn on the AI features. (Pexels)
OpenAI's ChatGPT for Siri enhancements
3/5 Google Chrome AI feature 1: Chrome with the help of AI will enable users to automatically organize their tabs. The tools will suggest and create tab groups based on your open tabs. To use this feature, right-click on a tab and click on “Organize Similar Tabs” Then the tool will suggest names and emoji for the tab groups that you can select. (Google )
OpenAI's ChatGPT for Siri enhancements
4/5 Google Chrome AI feature 2: You can now customize your Chrome with generative AI wallpapers on Android 14 and Pixel 8 devices. Google has announced a text-to-image diffusion model for Chrome which will enable users to generate custom themes-based wallpaper based on prompt on the Create with AI feature. (Google)
OpenAI's ChatGPT for Siri enhancements
5/5 Google Chrome AI feature 3: Chrome will now include a “Help me write” feature which will help users to write reviews, RSVP for a party, or make an inquiry on a website. This will work exactly like a generative AI writing tool such as ChatGPT or Bard. Users just have to provide prompts and the AI will start writing on itself.  (Google )
OpenAI's ChatGPT for Siri enhancements
icon View all Images
Apple integrates OpenAI's ChatGPT for Siri enhancements in iOS 17.4, testing alongside its AI models. (AFP)

Apple is set to introduce groundbreaking artificial intelligence (AI) features with the upcoming iOS 18 in June. Amd now, a sneak peek at the iOS 17.4 beta reveals Apple's ongoing efforts to bring enhanced AI powers to Siri by using advanced language model technology, and an unexpected ally in this journey is OpenAI's ChatGPT API.

Apple SiriSummarization Framework

A new SiriSummarisation private framework has surfaced in the code, making calls to OpenAI's ChatGPT API. This integration serves as a crucial component for Apple's internal testing of the evolving AI capabilities, with system prompts such as "please summarize," "please answer this question," and "please summarize the given text," 9to5Mac reported.

Interactions with AI

The system prompts also hint at the integration of AI features in the Messages app, aligning with previous reports from Bloomberg, which suggested Apple is working on Message app integration capable of handling queries and auto-completing sentences.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

So, how interlinked will ChatGPT be with Apple products going forward? Well, Apple is not looking to rely on OpenAI models for iOS 18 AI features. Instead, the company is using ChatGPT as a benchmark for its internal AI models. The SiriSummarization framework, for instance, conducts summarization using on-device models, showcasing Apple's commitment to using its proprietary AI models.

The iOS 17.4 code indicates Apple is actively testing four distinct AI models, including the internally developed "Ajax." Notably, there are two versions of AjaxGPT- one processed on-device and the other off-device.

Apple's Strategy for AI Integration

This revelation highlights Apple's intensified efforts to integrate large language models into iOS. What stands out is Apple's dual approach- simultaneously developing its own AI system while benchmarking against external models like ChatGPT and FLAN-T5.

In a detailed report last October, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman shed had light on Apple's AI goals for iOS 18. It outlined a directive within Apple to infuse the upcoming iOS with features leveraging the company's substantial language model capabilities.

As we approach the release of iOS 18, Apple's foray into advanced AI capabilities promises a transformative experience for users.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 27 Jan, 11:06 IST
Home Mobile News Surprise! To boost Siri and Messages AI powers, Apple takes ChatGPT help in iOS 17.4
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Google Suite apps
Want to stay organized at work? Check 10 tips on how Google Calendar, Chrome, and Assistant can help
TimeHero
Put time on your side! Know how you can use AI-powered TimeHero app to manage tasks
Instagram Reels
How-To Guide: Create and share stunning Instagram Reels in just a few simple steps
BGMI
BGMI tips: Know the smart tricks to improve your gameplay - aiming to survival
Guidde
Create video documentation, how-to guides, in a jiffy, just try Guidde; Know all about this AI tool

Editor’s Pick

Apple Vision Pro
Apple Vision Pro explained: Why this mixed reality headset is ideal for virtual tours
AI
When It Comes to Photos, Don't Believe Your Lying Eyes in the Artificial Intelligence Era
Sam Altman
Sam Altman To Whitney Wolfe Herd, The Silicon Valley Founder-CEO Is No Longer Untouchable
Clicks
CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
Apple Watch Ultra 2
Apple Watch ban explained: From pulse oximetry tech to Masimo’s patent dispute, know it all

Trending Stories

Clicks
CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
deepfake
Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
Artificial Intelligence
At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
Google Chrome
Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
Sam Altman
Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6
GTA 6 trailer teased Tommy Vercetti's return; Fans spot familiar mansion
Nintendo switch game console
Next Nintendo switch game console, with 8-inch LCD screen, coming this year, Omdia says
Pokemon
Pokemon with Guns shock for Palworld as Pokemon looks to investigate copycat claims
Microsoft layoffs
Activision Blizzard buyout fallout: 1,900 employees sacked in huge Microsoft layoffs drive
online gaming
"Stay safe while gaming online!" alerts MHA's Cyber wing
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
    Clicks
    Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
    deepfake
    At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
    Artificial Intelligence
    Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
    Google Chrome
    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon