Top Android smartphones with the best battery life: OnePlus 12R, Vivo T3x 5G and others

Android smartphones with robust battery backup are available across various price ranges, catering to different consumer needs. These devices not only feature large battery capacities but also come with fast charging capabilities. This article highlights some of the best battery backup phones, from budget options to high-end models, based on their performance in the PCMark battery test.

Budget to Mid-Range Phones

Vivo T3x 5G:

Priced under ₹15,000, the Vivo T3x 5G is notable for its 6,000mAh battery and 44W fast charging. It achieved a PCMark score of 23 hours and 33 minutes. The phone's battery drops by just 3 percent after 30 minutes of YouTube streaming and by 5 to 6 percent after gaming sessions with COD Mobile and BGMI. Other features include a 6.72-inch FHD+ 120Hz display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC, and a 50MP main camera.

Realme 12:

Available for under ₹20,000, Realme 12 houses a 5,000mAh battery with 45W fast charging. It scored 19 hours and 15 minutes on the PCMark test. The battery drops by 4 percent after 30 minutes of YouTube streaming and by 8 percent during BGMI gaming at HD settings. It sports a 6.72-inch FHD+ AMOLED 120Hz display, MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ SoC, and a 108MP main camera.

Realme 12 Pro+ 5G:

This phone, priced under ₹30,000, features a 5,000mAh battery with 67W fast charging. It scored 19 hours and 17 minutes on the PCMark test. The battery drops by 4 percent after 30 minutes of YouTube streaming, and by 5 to 8 percent after gaming sessions with COD Mobile and BGMI. The phone comes with a 6.7-inch FHD+ 120Hz display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 SoC, and a 50MP main camera.

High-End Phones

OnePlus 12R:

With a price tag under ₹50,000, the OnePlus 12R offers a 5,500mAh battery with 100W fast charging. It scored 20 hours on the PCMark test. The battery drops by 5 percent after 30 minutes of YouTube streaming, and by 6 to 7 percent during high-graphics gaming. The phone features a 6.78-inch AMOLED 120Hz display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, and a 50MP main camera.

Vivo X100:

Priced above ₹50,000, the Vivo X100 has a 5,000mAh battery with 120W fast charging. It scored 17 hours on the PCMark test. The battery drops by 5 per cent after 30 minutes of YouTube streaming and by 6 to 8 per cent during high-graphics gaming. The phone includes a 6.78-inch LTPO AMOLED 120Hz display, MediaTek Dimensity 9300 SoC, and dual 50MP main cameras.

Whether you are looking for a budget-friendly option or a high-end smartphone, there are plenty of choices available with excellent battery backup and fast charging capabilities. These phones offer a good balance of performance, battery life, and additional features to suit various user needs and price preferences.

