 Top photography smartphones of 2024: High-end cameras that can fit in your pocket

Top photography smartphones of 2024: High-end cameras that can fit in your pocket

Discover the best photography smartphones of 2024 that combine advanced imaging features with the convenience of a smartphone. From Apple's iPhone 15 Pro Max to Google's Pixel 8, these devices offer DSLR-like quality for both professional and everyday photography.

By: ANNIE SHARMA
Updated on: Jul 24 2024, 07:02 IST
Top photography smartphones of 2024: High-end cameras that can fit in your pocket
Take a look at few of the best photography smartphones of 2024. From iPhone 15 Pro Max to Google Pixel, this list will give you all the details. (Bloomberg)

Photography enthusiasts looking to combine convenience with high-quality imaging now have several smartphone options that offer DSLR-like features. Here's a rundown of the best photography smartphones for 2024.

The iPhone 15 Pro Max is equipped with a triple-lens system, including a 48MP main sensor, an ultra-wide lens, and a telephoto lens. It supports ProRAW and ProRes, enabling professionals to capture and edit high-quality photos and videos.

2. Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra

Featuring a 200MP main sensor, ultra-wide, and periscope telephoto lenses, the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is notable for its advanced AI enhancements and super zoom capabilities, making it ideal for capturing distant subjects with clarity.

3. Google Pixel 8 Pro

The Google Pixel 8 Pro stands out with its 50MP camera and specialized photography modes such as Night Sight and Astrophotography, which excel in low-light conditions, providing stunning images in dark environments.

4. Google Pixel 8a

As a budget-friendly option, the Google Pixel 8a features a 64MP OIS primary camera and benefits from Google's image processing technology, delivering excellent photo quality at an affordable price point.

5. Apple iPhone 15

The Apple iPhone 15 offers a dual-camera system with a 48MP main sensor and enhanced HDR capabilities, ensuring detailed and clear shots in various lighting conditions, suitable for everyday photography.

Also Read:  iPhone prices to reduce in India after Union Budget 2024? 5 questions answered

Versatile and Feature-Rich Options

6. OnePlus 12

The OnePlus 12 is a versatile device with a 50MP primary camera, ultra-wide lens, and improved night mode. Its AI scene detection and ultra-steady video features make it a solid choice for photographers.

7. Apple iPhone 15 Pro

Similar to the Pro Max, the iPhone 15 Pro boasts an advanced triple-camera system and ProRAW capabilities. Its compact size does not compromise camera performance, making it a portable yet powerful option.

8. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 combines a unique foldable design with a 50MP main sensor and impressive zoom capabilities. It caters to creative photographers looking for both style and functionality.

9. Google Pixel 8

The Google Pixel 8 continues the Pixel series' tradition of strong photography performance with a 50MP main sensor and smart AI tools, making it easy to capture stunning photos effortlessly.

Also Read: Will smartphone prices reduce after Budget 2024? Don't expect any major surprise

For those seeking the best in smartphone photography, these models offer advanced features that bring them close to DSLR quality. Whether for professional use or everyday moments, exploring these options will help find the perfect fit for your photography needs.

