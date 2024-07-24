Top photography smartphones of 2024: High-end cameras that can fit in your pocket
Discover the best photography smartphones of 2024 that combine advanced imaging features with the convenience of a smartphone. From Apple's iPhone 15 Pro Max to Google's Pixel 8, these devices offer DSLR-like quality for both professional and everyday photography.
Photography enthusiasts looking to combine convenience with high-quality imaging now have several smartphone options that offer DSLR-like features. Here's a rundown of the best photography smartphones for 2024.
|Product
|Ratings
|Price
|Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max (256 GB) - Black Titanium
|4.4/5
|₹ 151,700
|Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra 5G AI Smartphone (Titanium Black, 12GB, 256GB Storage)
|4.2/5
|₹ 129,999
|G oogle Pixel 8 Pro 5G (Obsidian Black, 12GB RAM, 128GB Storage)…
|3.6/5
|₹ 73,990
|Pixel 8a (Aloe, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM)
|5/5
|₹ 47,990
|Apple iPhone 15 (128 GB) - Black
|4.5/5
|₹ 70,900
|OnePlus 12 (Flowy Emerald, 12GB RAM, 256GB Storage)
|4.5/5
|₹ 59,999
|Apple iPhone 15 Pro (256 GB) - Natural Titanium
|4.3/5
|₹ 137,600
|Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5 5G AI Smartphone (Beige, 12GB RAM, 256GB Storage)
|4/5
|₹ 154,999
|Pixel 8 5G (Obsidian, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage)Smartphone..,
|3.1/5
|₹ 57,199
The iPhone 15 Pro Max is equipped with a triple-lens system, including a 48MP main sensor, an ultra-wide lens, and a telephoto lens. It supports ProRAW and ProRes, enabling professionals to capture and edit high-quality photos and videos.
2. Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
Featuring a 200MP main sensor, ultra-wide, and periscope telephoto lenses, the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is notable for its advanced AI enhancements and super zoom capabilities, making it ideal for capturing distant subjects with clarity.
3. Google Pixel 8 Pro
The Google Pixel 8 Pro stands out with its 50MP camera and specialized photography modes such as Night Sight and Astrophotography, which excel in low-light conditions, providing stunning images in dark environments.
4. Google Pixel 8a
As a budget-friendly option, the Google Pixel 8a features a 64MP OIS primary camera and benefits from Google's image processing technology, delivering excellent photo quality at an affordable price point.
5. Apple iPhone 15
The Apple iPhone 15 offers a dual-camera system with a 48MP main sensor and enhanced HDR capabilities, ensuring detailed and clear shots in various lighting conditions, suitable for everyday photography.
Versatile and Feature-Rich Options
6. OnePlus 12
The OnePlus 12 is a versatile device with a 50MP primary camera, ultra-wide lens, and improved night mode. Its AI scene detection and ultra-steady video features make it a solid choice for photographers.
7. Apple iPhone 15 Pro
Similar to the Pro Max, the iPhone 15 Pro boasts an advanced triple-camera system and ProRAW capabilities. Its compact size does not compromise camera performance, making it a portable yet powerful option.
8. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5
The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 combines a unique foldable design with a 50MP main sensor and impressive zoom capabilities. It caters to creative photographers looking for both style and functionality.
9. Google Pixel 8
The Google Pixel 8 continues the Pixel series' tradition of strong photography performance with a 50MP main sensor and smart AI tools, making it easy to capture stunning photos effortlessly.
For those seeking the best in smartphone photography, these models offer advanced features that bring them close to DSLR quality. Whether for professional use or everyday moments, exploring these options will help find the perfect fit for your photography needs.
