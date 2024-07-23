 iPhone prices to reduce in India after Union Budget 2024? 5 questions answered | Mobile News

iPhone prices to reduce in India after Union Budget 2024? 5 questions answered

With the iPhone 16 launch right around the corner, Apple fans are hoping to get the new iPhone at a lower price after the government’s announcement.

By: AYUSHMANN CHAWLA
| Updated on: Jul 23 2024, 17:50 IST
iPhone prices to reduce in India after Union Budget 2024? 5 questions answered
Apple is currently gearing up for the launch of iPhone 16 series which is expected to take place in September. (Unsplash)

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget 2024 in parliament with a few announcements targeted at the massive smartphone market of the country. Although the changes proposed by the Finance Minister could take some time to reflect in the real world, potential smartphone buyers are keen to know how Budget 2024 can affect their pockets. With the iPhone 16 launch right around the corner, Apple fans are hoping to get the new iPhone at a lower price after the government's announcement. But will iPhone prices go down in India? Read further to find out.

Has the government reduced the tax imposed on smartphone purchase?

No. The government of India currently charges 18% Goods and Services Tax (GST) on mobile phones. This means a buyer pays an additional 18% of the phone's price as tax. In the Union Budget 2024, the government did not announce any changes in this tax.

You may be interested in

5% OFF
Apple iPhone 15 Pro
  • Black Titanium
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
₹128,200₹134,900
Buy now
5% OFF
Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max 1TB
  • Black Titanium
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 1 TB Storage
₹189,400₹199,999
Buy now
11% OFF
Apple iPhone 15
  • Black
  • 6 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
₹70,999₹79,900
Buy now
OPPO Find X7 Pro 5G
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
  • 6.7 inches Display Size
₹108,990
Check details

Also read: Will smartphone prices decrease after Budget 2024? Don't expect any major surprise

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

What announcement may impact smartphone makers and buyers in India

The government has proposed to bring down the Basic Customs Duty (BCD) on smartphone components that includes printed circuit boards and mobile chargers from 20% to 15%. While 5% reduction may sound like a big deal, in reality, it may not benefit many. Currently, most of the smartphones that are sold in India are manufactured locally and the ones that are imported, may also not see a massive reduction on the bill of materials that could benefit the maker or the buyer.

Also read: iPhone 16's design, iPhone 15's camera and price lower than iPhone 14: Apple may win big from iPhone SE 4

Will basic iPhone models get cheaper in India after the Union Budget 2024?

No. iPhone prices will not have any effect from reduction of BCD on smartphone components as Apple currently manufactures all the non-Pro iPhone models in India. Thus, there isn't much to expect apart from discounts in regular sales.

Will ‘Pro' iPhone models get a price cut after Union Budget 2024?

The government has proposed to bring down BCD on just printed circuit boards and mobile chargers by 5% and not the smartphone. It is worth noting that Apple does not provide chargers with iPhones and a 5% reduction in bill of material price of printed circuit boards will hardly make a difference to the value of a smartphone that costs well-over 1 lakh.

Also read: iPhone 17 series launch may mark end of this model, iPhone 16 series likely to be its last dance

Even if Apple benefits from the reduction, will it pass on?

As mentioned earlier, the reduction of BCD on smartphone components will hardly make a difference on iPhone prices and even if Apple does benefit, it will be too minimal to pass it on to individual customers.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 23 Jul, 17:50 IST
Tags:
Trending: ipad air (2024) review: the most practical tablet that is ‘pro’ enough iphone 16 design but cheaper than iphone 15: why apple iphone se 4 may be worth the wait iphone 15 price drops on paytm mall, currently available at just 44,940 iphone 16 series launch likely in september: design, camera and other specs leaked till now iphone 15 gets a huge price cut in amazon prime day sale 2024: check out bank benefits, discounts you can avail vivo v40 series india launch likely in august: here's what we know so far oneplus open 2 may come with 6000mah battery, may give tough fight to galaxy z fold 6- all details iphone se 4 design leaked, to resemble iphone 16: here's everything you need to know google pixel 9 pro fold india launch on august 14: here’s what google should do to rival samsung galaxy fold’s dominance this amazing whatsapp trick lets you delete messages for everyone on iphone, android; know how
Home Mobile Mobile News iPhone prices to reduce in India after Union Budget 2024? 5 questions answered
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

anime_1

How to turn selfies into 3D art: Tencent Yuanbao's '3D avatar dream factory
How to play GTA 5 on Android and iOS smartphones: Stream with steam link - A step by step guide

How to play GTA 5 on Android and iOS smartphones: Stream with steam link - A step by step guide
Want to port mobile number from Jio to BSNL? This guide will walk you through the process. (Representative image)

How to port your SIM from Jio, Airtel or Vi to BSNL: A step-by-step guide
How to record screen on Mac

How to record screen on Mac: Native Apple tools and third party options explained
How to manage Apple App Store subscriptions on your iPhone and iPad

How to manage Apple App Store subscriptions on your iPhone and iPad - All details

Editor’s Pick

What is a Copilot+ PC? All models, features, and India availability explained

What is a Copilot+ PC? All models, features, and India availability explained
High electricity bills scaring you? 4 gadgets from Qubo, Wipro, Ohm to help save money

High electricity bills scaring you? 4 gadgets from Qubo, Wipro, Ohm to help save money
Best handheld gaming consoles to buy in India: Asus ROG Ally, Nintendo Switch and others

Best handheld gaming consoles to buy in India: Asus ROG Ally, Nintendo Switch and others
iPad Air 2024 Review

iPad Air (2024) Review: The most practical tablet that is ‘Pro’ enough
Microsoft Windows

Microsoft rolls out fix for CrowdStrike Windows problem, easy tool to get your PC working - How to get started

Trending Stories

5_reasons_you_cant_miss_playing_Red_Dead_Redemptio

5 reasons you can’t miss playing Red Dead Redemption 2 in 2024
WhatsApp privacy settings

iPhone users may soon get this useful AirDrop-style WhatsApp feature: Here’s what we know
Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy

Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy
iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know

iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know
A Bengaluru woman lost <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.2 crore in a cyber scam involving fake crime branch officials.

Bengaluru woman loses 1.2 crore to cyber scam: Here’s what happened
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6 RELEASE DATE

GTA 6 release will be 'positive' for gaming industry, says Ubisoft CEO - Here’s why
Best handheld gaming consoles to buy in India: Asus ROG Ally, Nintendo Switch and others

Best handheld gaming consoles to buy in India: Asus ROG Ally, Nintendo Switch and others
GTA Online to introduce public mission creator; Rockstar leak reveals exciting new feature coming soon

GTA Online to introduce public mission creator; Rockstar leak reveals exciting new feature coming soon
Xbox Free Play Days: Here are the popular games that you can enjoy for free this weekend

Xbox Free Play Days: Here are the popular games that you can enjoy for free this weekend
GTA Online Introduces Madrazo Hits as New Daily Activity: Here's what we know so far

GTA Online Introduces Madrazo Hits as New Daily Activity: Here's what we know so far

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
Amazon Prime Day sale 2024: iPhone 15, Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra and more premium smartphone with up to 50% discount

Amazon Prime Day sale 2024: iPhone 15, Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra and more premium smartphone with up to 50% discount
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
Amazon Sale 2024: Honor 200 Pro, Redmi 13 5G, Samsung Galaxy M35 and more smartphones launched

Amazon Sale 2024: Honor 200 Pro, Redmi 13 5G, Samsung Galaxy M35 and more smartphones launched
Amazon Sale 2024: Boat, OnePlus, JBL, and more noise-cancelling earbuds under Rs.2000

Amazon Sale 2024: Boat, OnePlus, JBL, and more noise-cancelling earbuds under Rs.2000

    Trending News

    5 reasons you can’t miss playing Red Dead Redemption 2 in 2024
    5_reasons_you_cant_miss_playing_Red_Dead_Redemptio
    iPhone users may soon get this useful AirDrop-style WhatsApp feature: Here’s what we know
    WhatsApp privacy settings
    Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy
    Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy
    iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know
    iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know
    Bengaluru woman loses 1.2 crore to cyber scam: Here’s what happened
    A Bengaluru woman lost <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.2 crore in a cyber scam involving fake crime branch officials.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets