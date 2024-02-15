 Unleash the power of Samsung Galaxy S24: 5 Must-try features to transform your smartphone experience | Mobile News

Unleash the power of Samsung Galaxy S24: 5 Must-try features to transform your smartphone experience

Unlock the potential of your Samsung Galaxy S24 with these top 5 features, from powerful AI tools to real-time translations, offering a seamless smartphone experience.

By: HT TECH
Updated on: Feb 15 2024, 22:43 IST
Samsung Galaxy S24
Unlock the full potential of your Samsung Galaxy S24 with these five must-try features.
Unlock the full potential of your Samsung Galaxy S24 with these five must-try features. (Reuters)

The Samsung Galaxy S24 series may not sport a radical design overhaul, but beneath the familiar exterior lies a treasure trove of software features waiting to be explored and then there is artificial intelligence (AI). Whether you opt for the Samsung Galaxy S24, S24 Plus, or S24 Ultra, these features are designed to enhance your smartphone experience. Here are the top five features you should dive into right from day one.

1. Galaxy AI Features

Immerse yourself in the world of machine learning with the Galaxy AI features. From AI Nightography Zoom for capturing stunning nighttime shots to AI Edit Suggestion providing photo editing guidance, these tools are scattered throughout your Samsung Galaxy S24. Explore animated weather effects with AI Photo Ambient Wallpapers and streamline your writing with AI Note Assist in the Samsung Notes app. These innovations showcase the power of AI, promising a more intuitive and personalised smartphone experience.

2. Circle to Search Feature

Collaborating with Google, Samsung introduces Circle to Search, a unique AI feature available on the Samsung Galaxy S24 series. This practical tool revolutionises image searches, offering an intuitive way to find objects in photos. Compatible with Google Pixel 8 and Google Pixel 8 Pro, Circle to Search provides a seamless search experience. Check out our in-depth tutorial for tips on maximising this feature.

3. Advanced Keyboard Features

Unlock the potential of the stock keyboard app on the Samsung Galaxy S24 by tapping into advanced AI features. The AI button on your keyboard opens up a world of possibilities, including real-time translation into 17 languages, sophisticated spelling and grammar edits, and flexible writing style adjustments. Enhance your communication across various platforms with these intuitive keyboard features.

4. Real-Time Phone Call Translation

Step into a world of global communication with real-time phone call translation on the Samsung Galaxy S24. Live Translate, exclusive to these devices, allows seamless conversations in different languages. Witness both translations displayed in real-time on your screen as you converse, facilitating smoother communication across linguistic boundaries.

5. Ultra-Wideband Connectivity

Exclusive to the Samsung Galaxy S24 plus and Samsung Galaxy 24 Ultra, Ultra-Wideband (UWB) support offers a game-changing connectivity experience. Extend your reach with a connection range of hundreds of feet and precise distance data transmission. UWB proves invaluable for keyless door entry, rapid file transfers, and accurate navigation when paired with Samsung's Galaxy SmartTag2s. Elevate your connectivity with this often overlooked yet powerful feature.

First Published Date: 15 Feb, 22:43 IST
    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets