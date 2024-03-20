 Upcoming Motorola Edge 50 Pro smartphone to be powered by AI; know what’s special | Mobile News

Upcoming Motorola Edge 50 Pro smartphone to be powered by AI; know what’s special

The Motorola Edge 50 Pro is launching on April 3, 2024, with advanced AI features. Check what the smartphone has in store for users.

By: AISHWARYA PANDA
| Updated on: Mar 20 2024, 10:31 IST
Icon
Motorola to launch its new Motorola Edge 50 Pro smartphone with AI features. (Flipkart)

Motorola is actively teasing its upcoming flagship smartphone the Motorola Edge 50 Pro. The smartphone will be launching on April 3, 2024, and it may also include other models as part of the Motorola Edge 50 series. However, so far the company is only talking about the Pro version which is creating a lot of buzz. But why is the smartphone in the news even before launch? Well, the Motorola Edge 50 Pro has been teased as an AI phone that may pack the smart features of the Google Pixel 8 series. Check what the Motorola Edge 50 Pro has in store in terms of AI features.

Motorola Edge 50 Pro AI features

Flipkart has already listed the Motorola Edge 50 Pro on the website with some of its AI features and specifications. On the other hand, Motorola is teasing the device on its official X handle too. According to the Flipkart website, Motorola Edge 50 Pro AI features include AI wallpaper that will also likely have some of the features present on the Samsung Galaxy S24 series. In fact, the Edge 50 Pro camera will be powered by AI. The AI camera features will include AI Adaptive Stabilization, Auto-focus tracking, AI photo enhancement, and more. The company may reveal more about their AI initiative during the official launch.

Also read: Motorola teases April 3 event

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Motorola Edge 50 Pro specs

The e-commerce platform also revealed that the Edge 50 Pro will feature a 6.7-inch pOLED 1.5K display with up to 144Hz refresh rate and 2000 nits peak brightness. Additionally, it is expected to be the world's first Pantone-validated display. In terms of photography, the smartphone is shown with a triple camera setup which will include a 50MP primary AI-powered Pro-Grade camera. According to Abhishek Yadav X's post, the smartphone will likely be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor. The Edge 50 Pro is expected to be backed by a 4500mAh battery which may support 125W wired charging and 50W wireless charging. The smartphone may run on Android 14.

Also read: Best Motorola phones under Rs.30000

Apart from the display, other specifications of the smartphone are based on speculation. The official announcement of Motorola Edge 50 Pro will take place on April 3, 2024.

First Published Date: 20 Mar, 10:31 IST
