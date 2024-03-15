 Motorola teases April 3 event; anticipation builds for Motorola Edge 50 Pro and Motorola Edge 50 Fusion | Mobile News

Motorola teases April 3 event; anticipation builds for Motorola Edge 50 Pro and Motorola Edge 50 Fusion

Motorola teases the April 3 event in New Delhi, hinting at the launch of the Motorola Edge 50 Pro and Motorola Edge Fusion 50 models with advanced features.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
Mar 15 2024, 16:56 IST
Motorola teases its event in New Delhi on April 3, hinting at exciting smartphone releases. (Motorola)

Motorola smartphone fans in India can mark their calendars now as the tech giant has announced an event scheduled for April 3rd in New Delhi. The invitation cryptically hints at an amalgamation of "art and intelligence" without divulging further details, leaving enthusiasts speculating about what surprises Motorola has in store. Expectations are that Motorola Edge 50 Pro and Motorola Edge 50 Fusion will be rolled out. While the formal invitation is yet to be released, industry insiders predict that Motorola's upcoming smartphone lineup could boast Pantone colour-themed designs coupled with innovative artificial intelligence features, Fonearena reported.

At the recent Mobile World Congress, Motorola showcased its strengthened collaboration with Corning, the renowned toughened glass manufacturer. The company pledged to integrate Corning's Gorilla Glass into all its smartphones, hinting that the upcoming devices might feature this robust protection both on the front display and rear cover.

The spotlight of the event is expected to shine on the launch of the Motorola Edge 50 Pro, possibly accompanied by the Fusion variant, dubbed the Motorola Edge 50 Fusion. Given the teaser slogan "Witness the fusion of art and intelligence," speculations arise that the Fusion model might make its debut in the Indian market, continuing the legacy initiated by the Edge 30 Fusion back in 2022.

Motorola Edge 50 Pro: Expected features

Leaks surrounding the Motorola Edge 50 Pro have flooded the tech sphere, offering insights into its anticipated specifications and design. The device is rumoured to sport a vibrant 6.7-inch display boasting an impressive 165Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, it's likely to be powered by the formidable Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor paired with a generous 12GB of RAM.

Moreover, enthusiasts can expect a robust 4500mAh battery, supporting blazing-fast 125W wired charging alongside 50W wireless charging capabilities. Camera enthusiasts will be pleased to know that the Edge 50 Pro is rumoured to flaunt a sophisticated triple-camera setup headlined by a 50MP primary sensor with a wide aperture of f/1.4, complemented by a wide-angle and telephoto lens offering up to 6x zoom capabilities.

Motorola Edge 50 Fusion: Expected features

In addition to the Pro variant, whispers in the tech community suggest the existence of a Motorola Edge 50 Fusion, codenamed 'Cusco'. If rumours are to be believed, this model might feature a 6.7-inch POLED display, Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC, a 50MP rear camera, and a hefty 5000mAh battery supporting rapid 68W fast charging. Expect this variant to come in a palette of captivating colours including Peacock Pink, Ballad Blue (vegan leather), and Tidal Teal.

First Published Date: 15 Mar, 16:56 IST
