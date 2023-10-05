Icon

Upcoming Vivo X100 Pro smartphone set to be special, here is why

Get ready for the latest Vivo X100 Pro phone! It is rumoured to bring satellite messaging and impressive camera features. Exciting details ahead.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Oct 05 2023, 14:25 IST
New Vivo X100 Pro phone with satellite messaging feature set to launch soon in China. (Pexels)

In a bid to redefine the boundaries of smartphone connectivity, Vivo is set to introduce its latest offering, the Vivo X100 series, in China. As a successor to the X90 series, which made its debut in November last year, the much-anticipated Vivo X100 series is expected to feature three flagship smartphones: Vivo X100, Vivo X100 Pro, and Vivo X100 Pro+. Though the official launch date remains shrouded in secrecy, leaks and rumours surrounding the Vivo X100 Pro and X100 Pro+ have been gaining momentum, shedding light on some intriguing new capabilities - most notably, the addition of satellite connectivity.

Mobile Satellite connectivity

Satellite connectivity is rapidly emerging as a pivotal feature in the realm of smartphones, and a recent report from the leakster, WhyLab, strongly suggests that the forthcoming Vivo X100 Pro might incorporate satellite messaging functionality. Adding weight to this speculation, China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) has recently granted certification to the X100 Pro, bearing the model number V2309A, with one particular standout feature on the spec sheet: two-way satellite messaging. This groundbreaking feature is set to empower the X100 Pro, enabling it to transmit and receive text messages, images, voice recordings, and even videos in regions devoid of Wi-Fi or conventional cellular connectivity, GSMarena reported.

According to the latest reports, the X100 Pro will boast the MediaTek Dimensity 9300 chipset, coupled with a dedicated Unisoc V8821 chip exclusively designed to manage satellite connectivity. Previous leaks have hinted at a 53-megapixel 1/1.43-inch primary sensor for the device's main camera.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Complementing the primary camera, the Vivo X100 Pro will feature a 50-megapixel (IMX758) portrait lens equipped with 2x optical zoom, alongside a 64-megapixel (OmniVision OV64B) periscope module, offering a 100mm equivalent lens with 0.7µm native pixels and a f/2.5 aperture.

The highly-anticipated Vivo X100 series is rumoured to make its grand entrance in China next month, featuring a trio of models spanning from the X100 to the X100 Pro+.

First Published Date: 05 Oct, 14:02 IST
