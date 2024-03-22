 US sues Apple over market monopoly: 10 things to know about accusations against iPhone-maker | Mobile News

US sues Apple over market monopoly: 10 things to know about accusations against iPhone-maker

The U.S. Justice Department sues Apple, alleging the iPhone monopolised the smartphone market, stifling competition and innovation. Apple denies claims and vows to defend itself.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: Mar 22 2024, 10:06 IST
Icon
Apple iPhone 14 now available at a 26% discount on Amazon! Check discounts and offers
US Department of Justice
1/5 Amazon is currently offering an incredible deal on the Apple iPhone 14, with a massive price cut of 26%. This limited-time offer makes the iPhone 14 more accessible to customers, allowing them to enjoy its premium features at a discounted rate. (AFP)
image caption
2/5 With the price slashed to just Rs. 58,999 from an M.R.P. of Rs. 79,900 customers can enjoy significant savings. Additionally, Amazon provides No Cost EMI options, enabling buyers to spread the cost over convenient monthly installments. Savings on EMI interest are also available for Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit Card holders. (Apple)
US Department of Justice
3/5 In addition to the price reduction, customers can benefit from partner offers such as getting a GST invoice and saving up to 28% on business purchases. These additional perks make the deal even more attractive for business users and entrepreneurs.  (Apple)
US Department of Justice
4/5 For those looking to upgrade their current device, Amazon offers generous exchange discounts of up to Rs. 27,550.00. This allows customers to trade in their old smartphones for credit towards the purchase of the new iPhone 14, further reducing the overall cost.  (Amritanshu / HT Tech)
US Department of Justice
5/5 The Apple iPhone 14 boasts an array of impressive features, including a 15.40 cm (6.1-inch) Super Retina XDR display, advanced camera system, and all-day battery life. With the powerful A15 Bionic chip and superfast 5G connectivity, users can enjoy lightning-fast performance and seamless connectivity. The iPhone 14 also comes equipped with industry-leading durability features, ensuring it can withstand everyday wear and tear. With its unbeatable price cut, attractive savings options, and top-notch features, the Apple iPhone 14 is a must-have smartphone for tech enthusiasts and business professionals alike. (Apple)
US Department of Justice
icon View all Images
The US Department of Justice accuses Apple's iPhone of monopolising the smartphone market, alleging unfair practices that stifle competition and innovation. (AFP)

The US Department of Justice has launched a significant antitrust lawsuit against Apple, claiming the tech giant's iPhone has unlawfully monopolized the smartphone market, hindering competition, and innovation, and maintaining artificially high prices. Here are the 10 key points you need to know.

1. Monopolistic Allegations: The Justice Department has filed a sweeping antitrust lawsuit against Apple, accusing the tech giant of illegally monopolising the smartphone market.

2. Market Monopoly: The lawsuit contends that Apple holds monopoly power in the smartphone industry, using its control over the iPhone to engage in unlawful conduct that restricts competitors' entry and growth.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Also read: The US shouldn't force Apple to make a worse iPhone. Why? because the iPhone is really, really awesome

3. Lawsuit Details: Filed in New Jersey federal court, the suit accuses Apple of monopolistic practices that limit functionality for non-Apple devices, restrict third-party digital wallet access, and impede encrypted messaging with competing platforms like iMessage.

4. Response from Apple: Apple refutes the allegations, stating the lawsuit is erroneous and vows to vigorously defend its position against the claims made by the Justice Department.

5. Impact on Consumers: The lawsuit targets Apple's strategies to extract more money from various stakeholders, including consumers, developers, content creators, and small businesses, affecting pricing, functionality, and access to services.

6. Government Initiative: This lawsuit aligns with the government's broader efforts to enforce antitrust laws, following actions against tech giants like Amazon and Google, aiming to foster fair competition and innovation in the digital landscape.

7. Historical Significance: Experts compare the lawsuit's significance to past actions against monopolies, likening it to the government's case against Microsoft decades ago, signifying a significant regulatory challenge to Apple's dominance.

Also read: Sam Altman's OpenAI may bring big upgrades with GPT-5; Know how it will improve ChatGPT

8. Biden Administration's Stance: President Biden's administration emphasizes the importance of antitrust enforcement, aiming to address concerns over corporate monopolies and unfair business practices.

9. Apple's Defense: Apple defends its business model, asserting that its integrated ecosystem benefits consumers by ensuring seamless functionality, privacy protection, and superior user experience, while critics argue it limits choice and stifles competition.

10. Future Implications: The outcome of the lawsuit could reshape the tech industry's landscape, potentially impacting Apple's market dominance, business practices, and the broader regulatory environment for digital platforms.

In short, the U.S. Justice Department's lawsuit against Apple highlights allegations of monopolistic behaviour with the potential to reshape the smartphone market and redefine competition in the tech industry.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any update from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 22 Mar, 10:06 IST
Tags:
Home Mobile News US sues Apple over market monopoly: 10 things to know about accusations against iPhone-maker
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

smartphone
One Tech Tip: Don't use rice for your device. Here's how to dry out your smartphone
QR code
Beware of QR code scams! Protect yourself from quishing attacks - know how
Google Maps
Google Maps Glanceable directions rolling out now; Know the new benefits
Whispp
AI-powered Whispp app can recreate your voice, a boon for people with disabilities; Know how it works
iPhone 15
Bought a new iPhone 15? Check these data transfer tips to ensure secure migration

Editor’s Pick

Gemini Nano
Google Gemini AI images disaster: What really happened with the image generator?
Vision Pro
Apple Vision Pro: What do reviewers say about Apple’s first-ever spatial computer?
Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai
After shocking Google Gemini AI images debacle, CEO Sundar Pichai talks tough to staff
Neuralink
First Neuralink patient makes full recovery, can move PC cursor just by thinking, says Elon Musk
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Review: The best smartphone of the year… so far

Trending Stories

Clicks
CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
deepfake
Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
Artificial Intelligence
At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
Google Chrome
Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
Sam Altman
Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6
Tech experts assess leaked specs for PlayStation 5 Pro, cast doubt on GTA 6 running at 60fps
Fortnite
Fortnite maker Epic Games will open store on iOS, Android platforms this year
GTA 6
Concept GTA 6 map suggests familiar locations from GTA Vice City might make a comeback
GTA 6
GTA 6 launch to take place earlier than anticipated? Insider suggests early 2025 release window
NASA
NASA launches interactive 'Snap It!' game to educate kids about solar eclipses and cosmos

    Trending News

    CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
    Clicks
    Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
    deepfake
    At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
    Artificial Intelligence
    Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
    Google Chrome
    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets