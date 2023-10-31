Icon

Virus warning! Stop downloading Google app on Huawei phone? Find out

Huawei seems to be warning its smartphone users to stop downloading Google app on their devices as it recognizes them as viruses.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Oct 31 2023, 12:47 IST
Huawei's Mate 60
Seemingly, the Google app is a virus for all Huawei phones. (REUTERS)
Shockingly, Huawei smartphones show Google app is a virus and ask users for immediate uninstallation. Huawei in the past few years has been facing problems in integrating Google apps into its smartphones due to which users are installing the apps on their own which has created a fuss for them as the app is now showing warning that it's infected. In the wake of users' response, the company is warning its users to stop downloading the Google app, according to reports.

Why Google apps are equated with a virus on Huawei phone

According to a 9To5Google report, Huawei phone users are highlighting the issue on Reddit and Google forums. A user who uses Huawei P30 shared a screenshot of the warning which said, “Security threat. Google appears to be affected. Immediate uninstallation is advised." Huawei is now warning its smartphone users saying that it is “high-risk” and to not download the Google apps. The company has listed Google as a “TrojanSMS-PA” virus due to which the app is saying infected.

The company is also reportedly sending private messages to users which said, “This app was detected sending SMS privately, enticing users to pay with adult content, downloading/installing apps privately, or stealing private information, which may cause property damage and privacy leakage. We recommend uninstalling it immediately.”

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

However, other users should not worry about the Google app as it is not actually a virus and does not pose any threat to users. The reason behind the chaos is stated by 9To5Google that Huawei's software has made the Google app a trojan. However, Google has not responded to the situation and various users are claiming that clearing the app's cache is fixing the problem.

A similar problem occurred on Google's Play Protect warning system. The system mistakenly pointed to the Samsung Messages and Wallet as a threat. However, it was later resolved.

First Published Date: 31 Oct, 12:47 IST
    Icon