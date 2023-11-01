Vivo T3 Pro Price in India (01 November 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison

Vivo T3 Pro Vivo T3 Pro is a Android v12 phone, speculated price is Rs 21,990 in India with 64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2.4 GHz, Single core, Kryo 670 + 2.2 GHz, Tri core, Kryo 670 + 1.9 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 670) Processor , 5000 mAh Battery and 8 GB RAM.

1/3 2/3 View all Images View all Images 3/3 Key Specs Price ₹21,990 (speculated) Internal Memory 128 GB Display 6.56 inches (16.66 cm) Processor Octa core (2.4 GHz, Single core, Kryo 670 + 2.2 GHz, Tri core, Kryo 670 + 1.9 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 670) Rear Camera 64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP Front Camera 32 MP Battery 5000 mAh Operating System Android v12 RAM 8 GB See full specifications

This has not been announced yet The price and specs are based on unofficial rumours

Vivo T3 Pro Price in India The starting price for the Vivo T3 Pro in India is Rs. 21,990. This is the Vivo T3 Pro base model with 8 GB RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. ...Read More Read Less The starting price for the Vivo T3 Pro in India is Rs. 21,990. This is the Vivo T3 Pro base model with 8 GB RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. Vivo T3 Pro (8 GB RAM,128 GB Storage)

Vivo T3 Pro Full Specifications Key Specs Battery 5000 mAh

Display 6.56 inches (16.66 cm)

Rear Camera 64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP

Front Camera 32 MP Battery Capacity 5000 mAh

Quick Charging Yes, Fast

User Replaceable No

USB Type-C Yes

Type Li-Polymer Camera Autofocus Yes

Shooting Modes Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)

Resolution 32 MP, Primary Camera

Camera Features Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus

Flash Yes, LED Flash

Image Resolution 9000 x 7000 Pixels

Video Recording 1920x1080 @ 30 fps

Settings Exposure compensation

Camera Setup Single Display Screen Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels

Screen Size 6.56 inches (16.66 cm)

Display Type AMOLED

Pixel Density 401 ppi

Bezelless Display Yes with punch-hole display

Screen Protection Corning Gorilla Glass v5

Touch Screen Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch General Launch Date November 16, 2023 (Unofficial)

Operating System Android v12

Brand vivo

Fingerprint Sensor Yes

Model T3 Pro

Network 5G: Not Supported in India,

4G: Available Supported in India,

3G: Available, 2G: Available Multimedia Audio Jack USB Type-C

Loudspeaker Yes Network & Connectivity SIM 1 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

Wifi Features Mobile Hotspot

GPS Yes with A-GPS, Glonass

VoLTE Yes

NFC Yes

Bluetooth Yes, v5.2

SIM 2 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

Network Support 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G

USB Connectivity Mass storage device, USB charging

SIM Size SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano

SIM Slot(s) Dual SIM, GSM+GSM Performance Processor Fabrication 5 nm

RAM 8 GB

Architecture 64 bit

Graphics Adreno 642

Processor Octa core (2.4 GHz, Single core, Kryo 670 + 2.2 GHz, Tri core, Kryo 670 + 1.9 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 670)

Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 780G Special Features Other Sensors Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope

Fingerprint Sensor Type Optical

Fingerprint Sensor Position On-screen Storage Internal Memory 128 GB

Expandable Memory Yes, Up to 1 TB

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

More from Vivo Vivo Y200 5G (8 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Desert Gold, Jungle Green Add to compare Add to compare Vivo V29 (8 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Space Black, Himalayan Blue, Majestic Red Add to compare Add to compare Vivo V29 Pro (8 GB RAM,256 GB Storage) - Himalayan Blue, Space Black Add to compare Add to compare Vivo Y17s (4 GB RAM,64 GB Storage) - Glitter Purple, Forest Green Add to compare Add to compare Vivo Mobiles