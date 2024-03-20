 Vivo T3 5G chipset revealed ahead of launch in India tomorrow; Check details | Mobile News

Vivo T3 5G chipset revealed ahead of launch in India tomorrow; Check details

The Vivo T3 5G is set to launch in India tomorrow, and the company has now confirmed details about the chipset powering its upcoming smartphone.

By: HT TECH
Mar 20 2024, 18:51 IST
Vivo T3 5G will launch in India tomorrow, March 21 at 12 PM IST. (Flipkart)

The Vivo T3 5G smartphone is set to launch in India tomorrow, March 21. Ahead of the launch event, the chipset powering the smartphone has been revealed. The Vivo T3 5G is already confirmed to feature a Sony IMX 882 OIS Camera, which the company claims is the first in its segment. The chip that powers the smartphone is the one also found under the hood of the iQOO Z9, a smartphone that could rival the Vivo T3 5G in the Indian smartphone market. Check details.

Vivo T3 5G chipset revealed ahead of launch

As per the microsite created for the launch of Vivo T3 5G on Flipkart, the smartphone is confirmed to get the MediaTek Dimensity 7200 SoC under the hood. It is the same chipset that powers the iQOO Z9 as well as the Vivo T2 Pro, while the ‘Pro' edition of the same powers the Nothing Phone 2a. The company claims this phone is the fastest in its segment with AnTuTu scores exceeding 734,000.

The microsite also features a chart showing the benchmark scores of its rival chips, with Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 scoring 605,000, while Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 scored 590,000. The Dimensity 7200 is a chip fabricated on a 4nm process and is clocked at 2.8GHz.

The Vivo T3 5G is confirmed to get a 50MP Sony IMX882 OIS Camera with features like 4K video recording with OIS, 2X portrait zoom and Super Night Mode. As part of a triple camera setup, the smartphone will also feature a Bokeh Mode and a Flicker Sensor. 

Vivo T3 5G leaks

Leaks suggest the Vivo T3 5G could get a 6.67-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Rumours suggest it may have a peak brightness of 1800 nits. The smartphone may have an IP54 dust and water resistance rating.

First Published Date: 20 Mar, 18:49 IST
    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets