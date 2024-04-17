 Vivo T3x 5G launch starting at ₹13,499: Check specs, cameras and more | Mobile News

Vivo has launched its latest T3x 5G smartphone in India, targeting users looking for enhanced performance and multitasking capabilities. Key features include a 6000mAh battery with 44W fast charging and a 6.72-inch 120Hz FHD+ display.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Apr 17 2024, 19:45 IST
Vivo T3x Vivo has introduced its latest addition to the smartphone market in India with the launch of the Vivo T3x 5G. This new smartphone aims to provide users with enhanced performance and multitasking capabilities, catering to the needs of modern smartphone users.

Impressive Battery Life and Charging

The Vivo T3x 5G comes packed with a powerful 6000mAh battery, ensuring extended usage without the need for frequent charging. To complement this, the smartphone supports 44W fast charging, allowing users to quickly recharge their device and continue with their tasks without long waiting times.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Variants and Pricing

The T3x 5G is available in three different variants to suit varying user needs. The base model with 4GB RAM and 128GB storage is priced at 13,499, followed by the 6GB RAM variant at 14,999, and the top-end 8GB RAM variant at 16,499. The smartphone will be available for purchase starting April 24 on Flipkart, vivo India e-store, and partner retail stores. Customers can also enjoy discounts of up to 1,500 on HDFC & SBI Bank debit and credit cards.

Impressive Display and Performance

Featuring a 6.72-inch 120Hz FHD+ Ultra Vision Display, the T3x 5G offers vibrant visuals and smooth animations, enhancing the viewing experience for users. Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by the Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 chipset, ensuring seamless performance. With its 8-core CPU architecture and GPU, the device delivers enhanced graphics performance, making gaming and multimedia tasks more immersive.

Camera and Security Features

On the camera front, the T3x 5G sports a versatile triple rear camera setup with a 50MP primary sensor, an 8MP secondary camera, and a 2MP bokeh camera. For selfies and video calls, there's an 8MP front-facing camera. The smartphone also includes a Hidden Photos security feature, ensuring user privacy. Additionally, the device supports 4K video recording on the 8GB RAM variant.

Software and Additional Features

Running on Funtouch OS 14 based on Android 14, the T3x 5G offers a user-friendly interface with a host of features. The extended RAM 3.0 allows for seamless multitasking with up to 25 active apps running in the background. The smartphone also comes with expandable storage of up to 1TB via a microSD card slot, providing ample space for storing photos, videos, and apps.

First Published Date: 17 Apr, 19:45 IST
    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets