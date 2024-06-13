 Vivo X Fold 3 Pro goes on sale in India: Check price, features, and availability on Flipkart, Amazon | Mobile News

Vivo X Fold 3 Pro goes on sale in India: Check price, features, and availability on Flipkart, Amazon

The Vivo X Fold 3 Pro, Vivo's first foldable phone in India, is now available for purchase. It features advanced specifications and is priced at Rs. 1,59,999.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: Jun 13 2024, 11:46 IST
Vivo X Fold 3 Pro goes on sale in India
Vivo's first foldable phone in India, the Vivo X Fold 3 Pro, is now available for Rs. 1,59,999. (Vivo)

The Vivo X Fold 3 Pro is now available for purchase in India. Consumers can buy the smartphone through Flipkart, Amazon, and the Vivo online store. This marks Vivo's entry into the foldable phone market in India, with the device priced at 1,59,999.

Vivo X Fold 3 Pro: Price in India

B07WHPZ5MR-1

The Vivo X Fold 3 Pro is priced at Rs. 1,59,999 in India for the model featuring 256GB of storage and 8GB of RAM. There are no additional variants. The phone is available for purchase on Amazon and Flipkart. Launch offers include up to Rs. 15,000 in bank discounts for HDFC and SBI cardholders and up to Rs. 10,000 in exchange bonuses.

Also read: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6, Galaxy Z Flip 6 prices to increase by $100 price this year- Details

Vivo X Fold Pro: Specifications

The Vivo X Fold 3 Pro features an 8.03-inch 2K E7 AMOLED display that unfolds, offering up to 4,500 nits of brightness, Dolby Vision, and HDR10. It also has a 6.53-inch AMOLED cover display with a 120Hz refresh rate, both protected by Ultra-Thin Glass (UTG) and an armour glass coating.

The device runs on an octa-core Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 1TB of storage. It includes Vivo's custom V3 imaging chip to enhance camera performance. The phone's triple rear camera setup includes a 50MP main camera, a 64MP telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom, and a 50MP ultra-wide camera. Both the inner and outer screens have 32MP selfie cameras.

Also read: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 leaks hint at advanced AI features, likely to surpass Apple Intelligence

Also read: Redmi Note 13 Pro series to launch in new green variant soon: Check features and other details

Connectivity options include 5G, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, NFC, GPS, NavIC, OTG, and a USB Type-C port. Security features include a 3D ultrasonic dual fingerprint sensor, facial recognition, and IPX8 dust and water resistance.

The phone is powered by a 5,700mAh battery with support for 100W wired and 50W wireless charging.

The X Fold 3 Pro also features a lightweight carbon fibre hinge, certified for durability, and offers launch discounts for HDFC and SBI cardholders, as well as exchange bonuses.

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 13 Jun, 11:46 IST
Tags:
Trending: vivo s19 and vivo s19 pro launched: check price, specs, features and more samsung galaxy s25 ultra smartphone enters development stage: here’s what to expect- camera, processor and more oppo f27 pro series launching in india on june 13-check out specs, features, more iphone 16 pro, iphone 16 pro max dimensions leaked: know what’s coming ahead of launch iphone 15 users, apple has a ‘good news’: now you can use the iphone for 5 years- details realme gt 6 to launch in india soon- ai features, performance details and more tecno phantom v2 flip foldable smartphone revealed with rectangular display- all details grab the vivo v30 for just rs. 2,266 per month with new summer offers: check price, specs and more untitled story iphone 16 launch roundup: display, camera and performance- what to expect in 2024 samsung galaxy f55 vs vivo v30e: check out which smartphone is best under rs.30000
Home Mobile Mobile News Vivo X Fold 3 Pro goes on sale in India: Check price, features, and availability on Flipkart, Amazon
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

How_to_book_train_tickets_anywhere_with_UTS_app_

How to book train tickets anywhere with UTS app: Simplified, paperless, sustainable travel
Microsoft OneNote: Know how to use this app to make office meetings easy

Microsoft OneNote: Know how to use this app to make office meetings easy
10_things_to_remember_if_you_are_renting_AC

10 things to remember if you are renting AC instead of buying this summer
Tips_to_get_free_data_vouchers_from_Jio_data_loans

Tips to get free data vouchers from Jio, data loans from Airtel for urgent needs
_Moto_G64_5G_review

Moto G64 5G review: 10 things to know about this budget-friendly smartphone

Editor’s Pick

iPhone 16 vs iPhone 17: Why you may want to wait for Apple’s next big surprise in 2025

iPhone 16 vs iPhone 17: Why you may want to wait for Apple’s next big surprise in 2025
Moto G64 5G Review: Big battery budget smartphone at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>17,990

Moto G64 5G Review: Big battery budget smartphone at 17,990
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 launch: Design, processor, cameras and more- Here’s what to expect

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 launch: Design, processor, cameras and more- Here’s what to expect
OnePlus Nord 4

OnePlus Nord 4 launch in India : From Snapdragon chipset to Android 14, know what's coming
Vivo V30e 5G Review

Vivo V30e 5G Review: Premium smartphone at 27,999 with ever-lasting battery life

Trending Stories

iPhone_14_Plus_price_drops_by_19_on_Amazon

iPhone 14 Plus price drops by 19% on Amazon- Check exchange and bank offers
IMG20240522151209

Realme GT 6T launched: 8 things to know about this ‘performance smartphone priced’ at 30,999
Apple Crush ad stops

Xiaomi copies Apple's controversial 'crush ad' with some 'Mi twist'
iPhone 17 Ultra: How Apple may change the game in 2025 like it did with iPhone X in 2017

iPhone 17 Ultra: How Apple may change the game in 2025 like it did with iPhone X in 2017
“Nothing good has ever happened over Twitter,” says MS Dhoni when asked why he prefers Instagram

“Nothing good has ever happened over Twitter,” says MS Dhoni when asked why he prefers Instagram
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6

GTA 6 Trailer 2 expected soon: Wingsuit gameplay rumoured alongside exciting new features
GTA 6

GTA 6 launch: New leak reveals console gameplay, technical features and pop culture influences and more
Modders revive GTA San Andreas in GTA 4 with advanced RAGE Engine and new features

Modders revive GTA San Andreas in GTA 4 with advanced RAGE Engine and new features
Summer Game Fest 2024

Summer Game Fest 2024: Major game reveals, trailers, and updates announced for upcoming titles
Rockstar reveals GTA Online summer update 2024

Rockstar reveals GTA Online summer update 2024: New missions, businesses, vehicle upgrades, and more

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

GoPro Hero 11

5 essential gadgets for travellers: GoPro Hero 11, JBL Charge 5 and more
Lava Storm 5G

Lava Storm 5G sale starts on Amazon: Check price and capabilities of this new smartphone
WeCool T2 Foldable Mobile Stand

5 top gadgets under 999 on Amazon to make your work desk look organised and cool
WiFi AC Explained: Control cooling from anywhere with smart ACs from Haier, Panasonic, LG, and more

WiFi AC Explained: Control cooling from anywhere with smart ACs from Haier, Panasonic, LG, and more
New vivo Y200 5G variant

New vivo Y200 5G storage rolled out; vivo T2 5G and vivo Y27 prices undergo changes

    Trending News

    iPhone 14 Plus price drops by 19% on Amazon- Check exchange and bank offers
    iPhone_14_Plus_price_drops_by_19_on_Amazon
    Realme GT 6T launched: 8 things to know about this ‘performance smartphone priced’ at 30,999
    IMG20240522151209
    Xiaomi copies Apple's controversial 'crush ad' with some 'Mi twist'
    Apple Crush ad stops
    iPhone 17 Ultra: How Apple may change the game in 2025 like it did with iPhone X in 2017
    iPhone 17 Ultra: How Apple may change the game in 2025 like it did with iPhone X in 2017
    “Nothing good has ever happened over Twitter,” says MS Dhoni when asked why he prefers Instagram
    “Nothing good has ever happened over Twitter,” says MS Dhoni when asked why he prefers Instagram

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets