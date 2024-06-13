Vivo X Fold 3 Pro goes on sale in India: Check price, features, and availability on Flipkart, Amazon

The Vivo X Fold 3 Pro is now available for purchase in India. Consumers can buy the smartphone through Flipkart, Amazon, and the Vivo online store. This marks Vivo's entry into the foldable phone market in India, with the device priced at ₹1,59,999.

Vivo X Fold 3 Pro: Price in India

B07WHPZ5MR-1

The Vivo X Fold 3 Pro is priced at Rs. 1,59,999 in India for the model featuring 256GB of storage and 8GB of RAM. There are no additional variants. The phone is available for purchase on Amazon and Flipkart. Launch offers include up to Rs. 15,000 in bank discounts for HDFC and SBI cardholders and up to Rs. 10,000 in exchange bonuses.

Also read: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6, Galaxy Z Flip 6 prices to increase by $100 price this year- Details

Vivo X Fold Pro: Specifications

The Vivo X Fold 3 Pro features an 8.03-inch 2K E7 AMOLED display that unfolds, offering up to 4,500 nits of brightness, Dolby Vision, and HDR10. It also has a 6.53-inch AMOLED cover display with a 120Hz refresh rate, both protected by Ultra-Thin Glass (UTG) and an armour glass coating.

The device runs on an octa-core Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 1TB of storage. It includes Vivo's custom V3 imaging chip to enhance camera performance. The phone's triple rear camera setup includes a 50MP main camera, a 64MP telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom, and a 50MP ultra-wide camera. Both the inner and outer screens have 32MP selfie cameras.

Also read: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 leaks hint at advanced AI features, likely to surpass Apple Intelligence

Also read: Redmi Note 13 Pro series to launch in new green variant soon: Check features and other details

Connectivity options include 5G, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, NFC, GPS, NavIC, OTG, and a USB Type-C port. Security features include a 3D ultrasonic dual fingerprint sensor, facial recognition, and IPX8 dust and water resistance.

The phone is powered by a 5,700mAh battery with support for 100W wired and 50W wireless charging.

The X Fold 3 Pro also features a lightweight carbon fibre hinge, certified for durability, and offers launch discounts for HDFC and SBI cardholders, as well as exchange bonuses.