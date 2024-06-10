Vivo X Fold 3 Pro vs OnePlus Open: Which foldable smartphone is a better buy at over 1 lakh- Specs compared

Vivo X Fold 3 Pro made its debut last week with several firsts in the Indian foldable market. The smartphone not only has the thinnest design but it is India's first foldable smartphone supporting the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset. While the X Fold 3 Pro has been breaking many barriers of a foldable smartphone, its direct competition comes with last year's OnePlus Open which was hyped due to its sleek and lightweight design. Know how the Vivo X Fold 3 Pro and OnePlus Open differ from each other.

Also read: Samsung Galaxy F55 vs Vivo V30e

More about Vivo X Fold 3 Pro Vivo X Fold 3 Pro Eclipse Black

Eclipse Black 16 GB RAM

16 GB RAM 512 GB Storage See full Specifications

Vivo X Fold 3 Pro vs OnePlus Open

Design: The Vivo X Fold 3 Pro is only 11.2mm when folded and 5.2mm when unfolded. The smartphone only weighs 236 grams and was developed with an Armour architecture. On the other hand, the OnePlus Open weighs 239 grams. The smartphone is built with titanium alloy and carbon fibre hinge which makes it a lightweight foldable.

Not sure which

mobile to buy?



Display: The Vivo X Fold 3 Pro features a 6.53-inch cover display and an 8.03-inch main foldable display with AMOLED and LTPO 8 technology. Both the display supports 120Hz refresh rate and up to 4500nits local peak brightness. Whereas, the OnePlus Open features a 6.31-inch cover display and a 7.82-inch main display. Both the displays support Super Fluid AMOLED with LTPO 3.0 display technology, a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 2800nits peak brightness.

Also read: Vivo X Fold 3 Pro launched in India with Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset

Camera: For high-quality photography, the Vivo X Fold 3 Pro features a triple camera setup that includes a 50MP VCS main camera with OIS, a 50MP wide-angle AF camera, and a 64MP telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom. For the OnePlus Open, comes with a triple camera system that comes with a 40MP Sony LYT-T808 main camera, a 64MP OmniVision OV64B camera with 3x optical zoom, and a 48MP Sony IMX581 ultra-wide camera.

Also read: Smartphones to launch in India in June 2024

Performance: For multitasking abilities, the Vivo X Fold 3 Pro is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, whereas, the OnePlus Open is equipped with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. Both devices support 16GB LPDDR5X RAM and 512GB internal storage.



Battery: Lastly, the Vivo X Fold 3 Pro is backed by a 5700mAh battery that supports 100W charging. On the other hand, the OnePlus Open is equipped with a 4805 mAh battery and a 67W SUPERVOOC charging.



Price: The Vivo X Fold 3 Pro is priced at Rs.159999 and the OnePlus Open comes with a starting price of Rs.139999.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!