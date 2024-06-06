Vivo X Fold 3 Pro launched in India with Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset- Know about the slimmest foldable smartphone

Vivo finally announced its first foldable smartphone in India with X Fold 3 Pro. While there are two older generations to the Vivo fold series, it's the first time it's debuting in India with the third generation. Vivo claims that the new X Fold 3 Pro is India's “slimmest Fold” with its sleek design. Additionally, the foldable smartphone is powered by several advanced specifications and features which may give tough competition to other foldable phones in the market. Check out what the Vivo X Fold 3 Pro has in store for the users.

Vivo X Fold 3 Pro specs

The Vivo X Fold 3 Pro is reportedly 5.2mm thin when it's opened and 11.2mm thick when folded. The smartphone only weighs 236 grams and considering it's a foldable device the weight is quite less. The smartphone is built with Armor Architecture which consists of Armor Glass, Back Cover and the Carbon Fiber hinge. The Vivo X Fold 3 Pro features a 6.53-inch cover display and an 8.03-inch LTPO 8T foldable display. Both the displays offer 120Hz refresh rate and up to 4500nits local peak brightness. It also supports HDR10+ and Dolby Vision for an immersive viewing experience.

For performance, the Vivo X Fold 3 Pro is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor fabricated with TSMC's 4nm process. The smartphone offers 16GB LPDDR5X RAM and 512GB UFS 4.0 storage. The device features a triple rear camera setup which consists of a 50MP VCS True colour main camera, a 64MP ZEISS telephoto camera with 70mm focal length and 3x optical zoom, and lastly, it also has a 50MP super wide-angle camera. On the front, the Vivo X Fold 3 Pro consists of a 32MP dual selfie camera which is placed on the cover and main screen.

Lastly, the Vivo X Fold 3 Pro is backed by a 5700mAh battery which supports 100W Flash charging. The smartphone runs on FuntouchOS 14 based on Android 14.

Vivo X Fold 3 Pro price and availability

The Vivo X Fold 3 Pro is available in one colour variant, Celestial Black and one storage variant with 16GB RAM and 512GB storage. The smartphone is priced at Rs.159999 and it will go on sale on June 13th 2024.

