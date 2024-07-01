Vivo X200, Vivo X200 Pro to feature new screens and design; Launch expected in October

Vivo is preparing to introduce its latest smartphones, the Vivo X200 and X200 Pro, in China this October. These models will succeed the Vivo X100 and X100 Pro, which were launched in October 2023 with the Dimensity 9300 chipset. According to recent reports, the upcoming Vivo X200 and X200 Pro will debut equipped with the Dimensity 9400 chipset.

Vivo X200, X200 Pro leaked screen sizes

Digital Chat Station, a reliable source on Weibo, has disclosed details about the displays of both devices. The Vivo X200 is rumoured to sport a 6.4-inch flat screen, while the Vivo X200 Pro will feature a slightly curved 6.7-inch display, both offering a 1.5K resolution.

You may be interested in Vivo X Fold 3 Pro Eclipse Black

Eclipse Black 16 GB RAM

16 GB RAM 512 GB Storage 19% OFF 19% OFF Vivo Y200 Pro Silk Black

Silk Black 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM 128 GB Storage 21% OFF 21% OFF Vivo V30 Peacock Green

Peacock Green 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM 128 GB Storage 17% OFF 17% OFF Vivo Y200e 5G Saffron Delight

Saffron Delight 6 GB RAM

6 GB RAM 128 GB Storage

Also read: Pixel 9 launch to now happen on August 13 as Google wants to avoid conflict with iPhone 16 event in September

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

The Vivo X200 Pro distinguishes itself with a subtly curved screen design, featuring narrow bezels and a uniform curve on all sides. This design differs from standard models, which typically use a straight screen with a four-sided curved cover.

Reports also suggest that the Vivo X200 likely to boast a triple camera setup, headlined by a 50MP primary camera and possibly including a periscope telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom. Notably, this model will be Vivo's first flagship to integrate the company's proprietary imaging chip.

Also read: CMF Phone 1, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6, Motorola Razr 50 Ultra and more : All smartphones launching in July 2024 in India

The Vivo X200 is anticipated to include an optical in-screen fingerprint scanner, while the Pro variant may opt for an ultrasonic in-screen fingerprint sensor. Further details about the Pro model, including its battery capacity and additional features, remain undisclosed.

Also read: Don't wait for Apple Intelligence: Here are 5 AI tricks you can use on your iPhone right away

Vivo X200, Vivo X200 Pro: Expected Price

Vivo plans to unveil the X200 and Vivo X200 Pro in October, though specific pricing details have yet to be confirmed. Industry expectations suggest the Vivo X200 Pro could be priced above Rs. 90,000, positioning it in the premium segment. Conversely, the standard X200, with its smaller screen size, is likely to be more competitively priced. More information is expected to emerge as the launch date approaches.