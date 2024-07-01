Vivo X200, Vivo X200 Pro to feature new screens and design; Launch expected in October
Vivo is set to launch the new X200 and X200 Pro smartphones in October, featuring upgraded screens and innovative designs. Here’s what to expect.
Vivo is preparing to introduce its latest smartphones, the Vivo X200 and X200 Pro, in China this October. These models will succeed the Vivo X100 and X100 Pro, which were launched in October 2023 with the Dimensity 9300 chipset. According to recent reports, the upcoming Vivo X200 and X200 Pro will debut equipped with the Dimensity 9400 chipset.
Vivo X200, X200 Pro leaked screen sizes
Digital Chat Station, a reliable source on Weibo, has disclosed details about the displays of both devices. The Vivo X200 is rumoured to sport a 6.4-inch flat screen, while the Vivo X200 Pro will feature a slightly curved 6.7-inch display, both offering a 1.5K resolution.
The Vivo X200 Pro distinguishes itself with a subtly curved screen design, featuring narrow bezels and a uniform curve on all sides. This design differs from standard models, which typically use a straight screen with a four-sided curved cover.
Reports also suggest that the Vivo X200 likely to boast a triple camera setup, headlined by a 50MP primary camera and possibly including a periscope telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom. Notably, this model will be Vivo's first flagship to integrate the company's proprietary imaging chip.
The Vivo X200 is anticipated to include an optical in-screen fingerprint scanner, while the Pro variant may opt for an ultrasonic in-screen fingerprint sensor. Further details about the Pro model, including its battery capacity and additional features, remain undisclosed.
Vivo X200, Vivo X200 Pro: Expected Price
Vivo plans to unveil the X200 and Vivo X200 Pro in October, though specific pricing details have yet to be confirmed. Industry expectations suggest the Vivo X200 Pro could be priced above Rs. 90,000, positioning it in the premium segment. Conversely, the standard X200, with its smaller screen size, is likely to be more competitively priced. More information is expected to emerge as the launch date approaches.
