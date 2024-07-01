 Vivo X200, Vivo X200 Pro to feature new screens and design; Launch expected in October | Mobile News

Vivo X200, Vivo X200 Pro to feature new screens and design; Launch expected in October

Vivo is set to launch the new X200 and X200 Pro smartphones in October, featuring upgraded screens and innovative designs. Here’s what to expect.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
Updated on: Jul 01 2024, 13:48 IST
New vivo Y200 5G storage rolled out; vivo T2 5G and vivo Y27 prices undergo changes
Vivo is set to launch the new Vivo X200 and X200 Pro smartphones in October with exciting upgrades. (Vivo)

Vivo is preparing to introduce its latest smartphones, the Vivo X200 and X200 Pro, in China this October. These models will succeed the Vivo X100 and X100 Pro, which were launched in October 2023 with the Dimensity 9300 chipset. According to recent reports, the upcoming Vivo X200 and X200 Pro will debut equipped with the Dimensity 9400 chipset.

Vivo X200, X200 Pro leaked screen sizes

Digital Chat Station, a reliable source on Weibo, has disclosed details about the displays of both devices. The Vivo X200 is rumoured to sport a 6.4-inch flat screen, while the Vivo X200 Pro will feature a slightly curved 6.7-inch display, both offering a 1.5K resolution.

Also read: Pixel 9 launch to now happen on August 13 as Google wants to avoid conflict with iPhone 16 event in September

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

The Vivo X200 Pro distinguishes itself with a subtly curved screen design, featuring narrow bezels and a uniform curve on all sides. This design differs from standard models, which typically use a straight screen with a four-sided curved cover.

Reports also suggest that the Vivo X200 likely to boast a triple camera setup, headlined by a 50MP primary camera and possibly including a periscope telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom. Notably, this model will be Vivo's first flagship to integrate the company's proprietary imaging chip.

Also read: CMF Phone 1, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6, Motorola Razr 50 Ultra and more : All smartphones launching in July 2024 in India

The Vivo X200 is anticipated to include an optical in-screen fingerprint scanner, while the Pro variant may opt for an ultrasonic in-screen fingerprint sensor. Further details about the Pro model, including its battery capacity and additional features, remain undisclosed.

Also read: Don't wait for Apple Intelligence: Here are 5 AI tricks you can use on your iPhone right away

Vivo X200, Vivo X200 Pro: Expected Price

Vivo plans to unveil the X200 and Vivo X200 Pro in October, though specific pricing details have yet to be confirmed. Industry expectations suggest the Vivo X200 Pro could be priced above Rs. 90,000, positioning it in the premium segment. Conversely, the standard X200, with its smaller screen size, is likely to be more competitively priced. More information is expected to emerge as the launch date approaches.

First Published Date: 01 Jul, 13:47 IST
