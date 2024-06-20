 Vivo Y58 5G launched in India with Snapdragon 4 Gen 2, 6.7-inch FHD+ display: All details | Mobile News

Vivo Y58 5G launched in India with Snapdragon 4 Gen 2, 6.7-inch FHD+ display: All details

The Vivo Y58 5G has finally made its way to the Indian market, featuring the Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 chipset. It is available as a single variant priced at 19,499.

By: SHAURYA SHARMA
Jun 20 2024
Vivo Y58 5G is available in two colourways: Himalayan Blue and Sundarbans Green. (Vivo) (Vivo)

Vivo on Thursday, June 20, expanded its lineup of 5G smartphones under the 20,000 price bracket in the Indian market with the launch of the Vivo Y58 5G. The smartphone is powered by the Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 SoC, which is coupled with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. It runs on Android 14 with Vivo's Funtouch OS 14 on top.

Here, let's check what the smartphone has to offer, the price it retails for, and its availability in the Indian market.

Vivo Y58 Price in India, Availability

The Vivo Y58 5G is priced at 19,499 for the 8GB + 128GB model and is available only as a single variant. In terms of color options, you can choose between the Himalayan Blue and Sundarbans Green colourways.

To purchase the device, you can head to Flipkart, Vivo's online store, and other retail channels. There is an offer as well wherein you can avail a cashback of 1,500 if you have SBI, Bank of Baroda, IDFC, IndusInd, or Yes Bank credit cards.

Vivo Y58 5G Specifications and Features

The Vivo Y58 5G gets the Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 chipset, which is based on the 4nm chipset architecture. It is paired with 8GB LPDDR4x RAM and 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage.

For the display, the device gets a 6.72-inch FHD+ LCD panel that can run up to 120Hz. This makes for 393 pixels per inch and a peak brightness of 1024 nits.

On the optics front, the Vivo Y58 5G comes with a 50-megapixel primary wide lens and a secondary 2-megapixel sensor. For selfies, you have an 8-megapixel front shooter.

You also get an in-display fingerprint scanner for quick biometric unlocking, and everything is powered by a large 6,000 mAh battery cell that can be topped up using 44W charging. Moreover, you also have IP64 dust and water resistance for protection against the elements.

First Published Date: 20 Jun, 20:13 IST
    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets