Vivo Y58 5G launched in India with Snapdragon 4 Gen 2, 6.7-inch FHD+ display: All details

Vivo on Thursday, June 20, expanded its lineup of 5G smartphones under the ₹20,000 price bracket in the Indian market with the launch of the Vivo Y58 5G. The smartphone is powered by the Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 SoC, which is coupled with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. It runs on Android 14 with Vivo's Funtouch OS 14 on top.

Here, let's check what the smartphone has to offer, the price it retails for, and its availability in the Indian market.

You may be interested in 21% OFF 21% OFF Vivo V30 Peacock Green

Peacock Green 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM 128 GB Storage 19% OFF 19% OFF Vivo Y200 Pro Silk Black

Silk Black 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM 128 GB Storage 17% OFF 17% OFF Vivo Y200e 5G Saffron Delight

Saffron Delight 6 GB RAM

6 GB RAM 128 GB Storage 21% OFF 21% OFF Vivo Y200 5G 256GB Desert Gold

Desert Gold 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM 256 GB Storage

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

Also Read

Vivo Y58 Price in India, Availability

The Vivo Y58 5G is priced at ₹19,499 for the 8GB + 128GB model and is available only as a single variant. In terms of color options, you can choose between the Himalayan Blue and Sundarbans Green colourways.

To purchase the device, you can head to Flipkart, Vivo's online store, and other retail channels. There is an offer as well wherein you can avail a cashback of ₹1,500 if you have SBI, Bank of Baroda, IDFC, IndusInd, or Yes Bank credit cards.

Vivo Y58 5G Specifications and Features

The Vivo Y58 5G gets the Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 chipset, which is based on the 4nm chipset architecture. It is paired with 8GB LPDDR4x RAM and 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage.

For the display, the device gets a 6.72-inch FHD+ LCD panel that can run up to 120Hz. This makes for 393 pixels per inch and a peak brightness of 1024 nits.

On the optics front, the Vivo Y58 5G comes with a 50-megapixel primary wide lens and a secondary 2-megapixel sensor. For selfies, you have an 8-megapixel front shooter.

Also Read

You also get an in-display fingerprint scanner for quick biometric unlocking, and everything is powered by a large 6,000 mAh battery cell that can be topped up using 44W charging. Moreover, you also have IP64 dust and water resistance for protection against the elements.