Motorola Razr+ leak reveals telephoto camera, enhanced water resistance, and AI features ahead of launch

A recent leak has disclosed significant upgrades for the upcoming Motorola Razr Plus (2024) ahead of its launch next week. The new model will feature a telephoto lens, better water resistance, and enhanced AI capabilities.

Motorola Razr Plus (2024): Leaked Display and Design

Previous leaks about the Motorola Razr Plus did not highlight major changes for the foldable flip phone. While the more affordable version is expected to have a full-size cover display, the flagship model was anticipated to only receive minor specification enhancements. However, a newly leaked video has revealed some noteworthy updates.

You may be interested in 14% OFF 14% OFF Motorola Edge 40 Neo Soothing Sea

Soothing Sea 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM 128 GB Storage 42% OFF 42% OFF Motorola Razr 40 Ultra Viva Magenta

Viva Magenta 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM 256 GB Storage 12% OFF 12% OFF Motorola Edge 40 Nebula Green

Nebula Green 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM 256 GB Storage 40% OFF 40% OFF Motorola Edge 30 Fusion Cosmic Grey

Cosmic Grey 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM 128 GB Storage

Also read: Google Pixel 9 Pro XL: Release date, price, specs, and AI features - Here's what to expect

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

The video, shared on X by @MysteryLupin, starts by showcasing the cover display, which appears to have slightly smaller bezels, reported by 9to5Google. The change in bezel size is not very significant, but it is noticeable.

Motorola Razr Plus (2024): Improved Water Resistance

The video also highlights improved water resistance, with claims of “underwater protection.” According to a disclaimer in the video, the device will have IPX8 water resistance. This is an improvement from the previous model, which had IP52 dust and water resistance. IPX8 rating implies better protection against full submersion in water. However, it is unclear if the new model will retain the dust resistance of its predecessor.

Also read: Realme GT 6 launched with Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset at Rs.40999: Camera, display, battery and all details

Motorola Razr Plus (2024): Enhanced Camera Capabilities

The camera upgrade is another key feature shown in the video. The Razr+ will include a telephoto lens, adding to its camera capabilities. The previous Razr Plus model had a standard camera and an ultrawide lens, a common setup in dual-camera devices. The inclusion of a telephoto lens is a rare and welcome addition for foldable flip phones. It remains to be seen if this new feature will replace the ultrawide lens.

Also read: Moto G85 specs and renders revealed ahead of global launch: Here's what's coming

The video also mentions AI enhancements. The camera will be “AI-powered” and the device will feature “Moto AI.” Motorola has previously introduced AI features in its international models, but this will be the first time such features are emphasised in a US release.