Want to buy iPhone 14? Wait! Apple may launch exciting variant with new charging port

As the calendar inches closer to September, the tech world's attention is fixed on Apple's forthcoming iPhone lineup. With the iPhone 15 taking centre stage, a notable transformation is poised to redefine the way we charge our devices – the shift to USB-C charging. Although rumours and discussions have been rife about the iPhone 15 bidding adieu to the familiar Lightning port, fresh revelations hint at a more extensive shift that might influence a broader spectrum of iPhones.

While initial speculation centred on the arrival of the iPhone 15 series and its compliance with EU regulations dictating USB Type-C adoption, recent reports hint at a surprising twist in Apple's strategy. In what would be a massive upgrade, iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus may launch with USB-C charging ports.

Speculations about Lightning Port's Future

Fueling this new wave of excitement is a tweet from user @aaronp613, who unveiled tantalising information tucked away within the tvOS 17 beta code. Beyond indications of the iPhone 15, references to six other unreleased iPhone models have been unearthed. Among these, four have been tentatively linked to possible iterations of the iPhone 15. The remaining two, intriguingly, are believed to belong to the iPhone 14 family – potentially the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus, as suggested by insights from BGR.

This intriguing development raises the possibility of Apple discontinuing its iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone Pro Max models to make room for the iPhone 15's grand entrance. This strategic manoeuvre aligns with Apple's tradition of allowing the previous generation's Pro models to gracefully step aside, eliminating internal competition within the product lineup.

The winds of transformation began gusting in 2018 when Apple ushered in USB-C charging with the introduction of the iPad Pro. This pivot symbolised a recognition of the ever-evolving industry norms and hinted at a future departure from the iconic Lightning cable. Interestingly, while the entire iPad lineup seamlessly transitioned to USB-C, the iPhone remained steadfastly attached to the Lightning port.

EU's Influence: Mandate for Universal Charging Port

Central to this paradigm shift is the European Union (EU), which has been diligently working to establish a mandate requiring universal adoption of the USB-C charging port across all consumer electronics. Enacted last year, this regulation compels tech giants to align with the USB-C standard by 2024 or face regulatory repercussions within the EU market.

As September inches closer, Apple fans eagerly await the official unveiling of the new iPhone lineup, which appears poised to reshape the charging landscape and usher in a new era of connectivity.

In the meanwhile, if you prefer the USB-C port on your phone and have been waiting for it for a long time, then you might as well extend that wait for some more time and see if something substantial is rolled out after this initial iPhone14 and iPhone 14 Plus rumor.