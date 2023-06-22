Want to buy the iPhone 14 Pro? Stop! Wait for the iPhone 15

iPhone 14 Pro made its debut last year with massive hype preceding its launch. It brought a radical design change to Apple's devices, getting rid of the thick notch and introducing the new ‘Dynamic Island' in its place. While the Pro variants also featured a new 48MP camera, the standard iPhone 14 left a lot to be desired, as it lacked all the bells and whistles of the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. But if recent reports are to be believed, Apple has learned from last year and is expected to bring major upgrades to not only the Pro models of the iPhone 15 series but also the vanilla models.

iPhone 15 - An affordable version of iPhone 14 Pro?

Reports have surfaced that claim the iPhone 15 will be borrowing the Dynamic Island from the iPhone 14 Pro. It is yet another Pro feature that will be making its way to Apple's standard iPhones. If that's not enough, the 48MP primary camera will also be present on the vanilla variants. In essence, you could call it a more affordable version of the iPhone 14 Pro, one that would not burn a hole in your pocket.

Another report claims that Apple is preparing to give its next iPhones a more premium feel and it could feature textured matte glass on the back of the standard variants.

iPhone 15 Pro upgrades

While features like Dynamic Island and 48MP camera are coming to the standard iPhones, there are some additions that have been reserved for the Pro variants. The iPhone 15 Pro Max, alongside the iPhone 15 Pro is expected to have the brand new A17 Bionic chipset which could be based on the new 3nm process technology. Moreover, the iPhone 15 Pro Max will also get a periscope camera, which could have almost double the optical zoom that is currently on iPhones.

It has also been claimed that the iPhone 15 Pro Max will be equipped with Wi-Fi 6E, according to a MacRumors report which has been backed up by analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.

Do note that all the information is based on unofficial reports and should be taken with a pinch of salt until the official launch of the iPhone 15, which is expected to happen at Apple's Fall event in September.