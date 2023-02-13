Warning! Remove these 203 malicious apps from your phone now to stop attack; check list

Although Google rigorously monitors apps with its Play Protect promise, some of these apps can be malicious and can slip under the radar, leaving users at risk of a malware attack. These apps, when downloaded on your smartphone can, not only steal your data, but also potentially put your financial information at risk, leave your phone exposed to hacks and even brick your phone, leaving you a worthless and super-expensive paperweight. Thailand's Ministry of Digital Economy and Society (DES) and National Cyber Security Agency (NCSA) have recently announced the discovery of 203 malicious apps which contain malware used to target phones, urging users to uninstall them immediately.

The apps are:

4K Pro Camera

4K Wallpapers Auto Charger

Advanced SMS

aipic - Magic Photo Editor

All Good PDF Scanner

All Good Language Translate

All Photo Translator

Art Filters

Astro + Horoscope Astrology

Astroline: The Daily Horoscope

Auto Sticker Maker Studio

Avatar Maker Character Creator

Baby Sticker - Track Milestones

Bass Booster Volume Power Amp

Battery Charging Animations Battery Wallpaper

Battery Charging Animations Bubble - Effects

Beat.ly Music Video Maker

Beat maker Pro

Beauty Filter

Blood Pressure Checker

Blood Pressure Diary

Blue Scanner

Blur Image

Caller Theme

CallMe Phone Themes

Call Skins

Camera Translator

Care Message

Cartoons Me

Cashe Cleaner

Chat Online

Chat SMS

Chat Text SMS

Classic Emoji Keyboard

Classic Game Messenger

Coco camera v1:1

Come Messages

Contact Background

Cool Keyboard

Cool Messages

Creative 3D Launcher

Creative Emoji Keyboard

Custom Themes Keyboard

Cut, Paste

Dazz Cam- D3D Photo Effect

Dazzle - Insta stories editor

Dazzling Keyboard

Design Maker

Desire Translate

Direct Messenger

Dizzi

DJ it!

Drink Water

Drums: Play Beats & Drum Games

Easy PDF Scanner

edjing Mix

edjing Pro

EmojiOne Keyboard

Emoji Theme Keyboard

Equalizer+ HD usic player

Equalizer Fx: Bass Booster App

Facelab

FaceMe

Facetory: Face Yoga & Exercise

Fancy Charging

Fancy SMS

Flashlight Flash Alert On Call

FLMX

Fonts Emoji Keyboard

Frame

Frames

Freeglow Camera 1.0.0

Funny Caller

Funny Camera

Funny Emoji Message

Funny Keyboard

Funny Wallpapers - Live Screen

Gif Emoji Keyboard

Girl Games: Unicorn Slime

Guitar Play - Games & Songs

Guitar - real games & lessons

Guitar Tuner - Ukulele & Bass

Halloween Coloring

Handset - Second Photo Number

Heart Emoji Stickers

Highlight Story Cover Maker!

Hi Text SMS

Horoscope 2019 and Palm Reader

Hub - Story Templates Maker

Hummingbird PDF Converter - Photo to PDF

Hyper Cleaner: Clean Phone

iCons - Icon Changer App

iMessager

Impresso

Instant Messenger

iWidget Pro

Jambl: DJ Band & Beat Maker

Jigsaw Puzzle

Karaoke Songs

Like Palmistry

Lift: Story Maker

Light Messages

Live Wallpaper Maker: 4K Theme

Loop Maker Pro

Lucky Life

MasgicFX - Magic Video Effects

Magic Photo Editor

Memoristo: Brain Test, IQ Game

Memory Silent Camera

Menu Maker!

Meticulous Scanner

Metronome Pro - Beat & Tempo

Metronome - Tap Tempo & Rhythm

Mini PDF Scanner

Mint Leaf Message-Your Private Message

Mood Balance: Self Care Tracker

Music Zen - Relaxing Sounds

MyCall - Call Personalization

Nebula: Horoscope & Astrology

Neon Theme Keyboard

NewScrean: 4D Wallpapers

Notes - reminders and lists

Now QRcode Scan

One Sentence Translator - Multifunctional Translator

Painting Photo Editor

Paper Doc Scanner

Part Message

Password Manager

Path - Horoscope & Astrology

PDF Scanner: Document Scan

Personal Message

Photo Collage

Photo Editor & Background Eraser

Photo Editor - Filters Effects

Photo & Exif Editor

Photo Filters & Effects

Photoly Remove Object & Editor

Photo To Sketch

Piano Crush

Piano

Pista

Pixomatic

Poco Launcher

Premium SMS

Presets for Lightroom

Private Game Messages

Private Messenger

Private SMS

Professional Messenger

Quick Talk Message

Razer Keyboard & Theme

RECOLLECT

Retouch & Cutout

Rich Theme Message

Ringtones HD

ScanGuru

Scanner App

Send SMS

Simple Note Scanner

SlidePic

Slimy

Smart Messages

Smart SMS Messages

Smart TV remote

Smile Emoji

Social Message

SpreedPro Slow speed video edit

Stickerfy: Sticker Maker

Sticker Maker

Stickers & GIF

Stock Wallpapers & Backgrounds

Style Message

Style Phto Collage

Super Hero-Effect

Sweet Pics - Baby Photo Editor

Talent Photo Editor - Blur Focus

Tangram App Lock

TeasEar: ASMR Slime Antistress

Text Emoji SMS

Text SMS

Themes Chat Messenger

Themes Photo Keyboard

Timestamp Camera

ToonApp Cartoon Photo Editor

Translate Camera - Speak On

Translator Guru: Voice & Text

UltraFX - Effect Video Maker

Unicc QR Scanner

Unique Keyboard

Universal PDF Scanner

Vanilla Snap Camera

Video Puzzles - Magic Puzzle

Ringtones HD + Ringtone Maker

VOCHI Video Effects Editor

Volume Booster Hearing Aid

Volume Booster Louder Sound Equalizer

Water Reminder

WeDrum: Drums, Real Drum Games

Widget PLUS+ - Photo & Weather

Wow Beauty Camera

Wow Translator

Yoga - For Beginner to Advanced

YouToon - AI Cartoon Effect

Signs to check for before downloading apps

1. See the app permissions

2. Check the reviews

3. See the number of downloads

4. Read the app description

5. Check for grammatical mistakes