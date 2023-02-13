    Trending News

    Warning! Remove these 203 malicious apps from your phone now to stop attack; check list

    If you have any of these 203 apps installed, remove them now to prevent malware from stealing your personal and financial information. Check full list.

    By: HT TECH
    Feb 13 2023, 13:08 IST
    As many as 203 apps have been flagged as malware on the Google Play Store. (Pixabay)

    Although Google rigorously monitors apps with its Play Protect promise, some of these apps can be malicious and can slip under the radar, leaving users at risk of a malware attack. These apps, when downloaded on your smartphone can, not only steal your data, but also potentially put your financial information at risk, leave your phone exposed to hacks and even brick your phone, leaving you a worthless and super-expensive paperweight. Thailand's Ministry of Digital Economy and Society (DES) and National Cyber Security Agency (NCSA) have recently announced the discovery of 203 malicious apps which contain malware used to target phones, urging users to uninstall them immediately.

    The apps are:

    4K Pro Camera

    4K Wallpapers Auto Charger

    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Advanced SMS

    aipic - Magic Photo Editor

    All Good PDF Scanner

    All Good Language Translate

    All Photo Translator

    Art Filters

    Astro + Horoscope Astrology

    Astroline: The Daily Horoscope

    Auto Sticker Maker Studio

    Avatar Maker Character Creator

    Baby Sticker - Track Milestones

    Bass Booster Volume Power Amp

    Battery Charging Animations Battery Wallpaper

    Battery Charging Animations Bubble - Effects

    Beat.ly Music Video Maker

    Beat maker Pro

    Beauty Filter

    Blood Pressure Checker

    Blood Pressure Diary

    Blue Scanner

    Blur Image

    Caller Theme

    CallMe Phone Themes

    Call Skins

    Camera Translator

    Care Message

    Cartoons Me

    Cashe Cleaner

    Chat Online

    Chat SMS

    Chat Text SMS

    Classic Emoji Keyboard

    Classic Game Messenger

    Coco camera v1:1

    Come Messages

    Contact Background

    Cool Keyboard

    Cool Messages

    Creative 3D Launcher

    Creative Emoji Keyboard

    Custom Themes Keyboard

    Cut, Paste

    Dazz Cam- D3D Photo Effect

    Dazzle - Insta stories editor

    Dazzling Keyboard

    Design Maker

    Desire Translate

    Direct Messenger

    Dizzi

    DJ it!

    Drink Water

    Drums: Play Beats & Drum Games

    Easy PDF Scanner

    edjing Mix

    edjing Pro

    EmojiOne Keyboard

    Emoji Theme Keyboard

    Equalizer+ HD usic player

    Equalizer Fx: Bass Booster App

    Facelab

    FaceMe

    Facetory: Face Yoga & Exercise

    Fancy Charging

    Fancy SMS

    Flashlight Flash Alert On Call

    FLMX

    Fonts Emoji Keyboard

    Frame

    Frames

    Freeglow Camera 1.0.0

    Funny Caller

    Funny Camera

    Funny Emoji Message

    Funny Keyboard

    Funny Wallpapers - Live Screen

    Gif Emoji Keyboard

    Girl Games: Unicorn Slime

    Guitar Play - Games & Songs

    Guitar - real games & lessons

    Guitar Tuner - Ukulele & Bass

    Halloween Coloring

    Handset - Second Photo Number

    Heart Emoji Stickers

    Highlight Story Cover Maker!

    Hi Text SMS

    Horoscope 2019 and Palm Reader

    Hub - Story Templates Maker

    Hummingbird PDF Converter - Photo to PDF

    Hyper Cleaner: Clean Phone

    iCons - Icon Changer App

    iMessager

    Impresso

    Instant Messenger

    iWidget Pro

    Jambl: DJ Band & Beat Maker

    Jigsaw Puzzle

    Karaoke Songs

    Like Palmistry

    Lift: Story Maker

    Light Messages

    Live Wallpaper Maker: 4K Theme

    Loop Maker Pro

    Lucky Life

    MasgicFX - Magic Video Effects

    Magic Photo Editor

    Memoristo: Brain Test, IQ Game

    Memory Silent Camera

    Menu Maker!

    Meticulous Scanner

    Metronome Pro - Beat & Tempo

    Metronome - Tap Tempo & Rhythm

    Mini PDF Scanner

    Mint Leaf Message-Your Private Message

    Mood Balance: Self Care Tracker

    Music Zen - Relaxing Sounds

    MyCall - Call Personalization

    Nebula: Horoscope & Astrology

    Neon Theme Keyboard

    NewScrean: 4D Wallpapers

    Notes - reminders and lists

    Now QRcode Scan

    One Sentence Translator - Multifunctional Translator

    Painting Photo Editor

    Paper Doc Scanner

    Part Message

    Password Manager

    Path - Horoscope & Astrology

    PDF Scanner: Document Scan

    Personal Message

    Photo Collage

    Photo Editor & Background Eraser

    Photo Editor - Filters Effects

    Photo & Exif Editor

    Photo Filters & Effects

    Photoly Remove Object & Editor

    Photo To Sketch

    Piano Crush

    Piano

    Pista

    Pixomatic

    Poco Launcher

    Premium SMS

    Presets for Lightroom

    Private Game Messages

    Private Messenger

    Private SMS

    Professional Messenger

    Quick Talk Message

    Razer Keyboard & Theme

    RECOLLECT

    Retouch & Cutout

    Rich Theme Message

    Ringtones HD

    ScanGuru

    Scanner App

    Send SMS

    Simple Note Scanner

    SlidePic

    Slimy

    Smart Messages

    Smart SMS Messages

    Smart TV remote

    Smile Emoji

    Social Message

    SpreedPro Slow speed video edit

    Stickerfy: Sticker Maker

    Sticker Maker

    Stickers & GIF

    Stock Wallpapers & Backgrounds

    Style Message

    Style Phto Collage

    Super Hero-Effect

    Sweet Pics - Baby Photo Editor

    Talent Photo Editor - Blur Focus

    Tangram App Lock

    TeasEar: ASMR Slime Antistress

    Text Emoji SMS

    Text SMS

    Themes Chat Messenger

    Themes Photo Keyboard

    Timestamp Camera

    ToonApp Cartoon Photo Editor

    Translate Camera - Speak On

    Translator Guru: Voice & Text

    UltraFX - Effect Video Maker

    Unicc QR Scanner

    Unique Keyboard

    Universal PDF Scanner

    Vanilla Snap Camera

    Video Puzzles - Magic Puzzle

    Ringtones HD + Ringtone Maker

    VOCHI Video Effects Editor

    Volume Booster Hearing Aid

    Volume Booster Louder Sound Equalizer

    Water Reminder

    WeDrum: Drums, Real Drum Games

    Widget PLUS+ - Photo & Weather

    Wow Beauty Camera

    Wow Translator

    Yoga - For Beginner to Advanced

    YouToon - AI Cartoon Effect

    Signs to check for before downloading apps

    1. See the app permissions

    2. Check the reviews

    3. See the number of downloads

    4. Read the app description

    5. Check for grammatical mistakes

    13 Feb, 13:08 IST
