When will Apple launch a foldable iPhone? You may not like what Apple has in store

For years, Apple has been rumoured to be working on a foldable iPhone in a bid to take on the likes of Samsung, Google and now OnePlus in the foldable smartphone market. However, it is still playing catchup, and it is likely to be doing so in the near future. A new report suggests that the plans for a foldable iPhone have run into snags and the proposed device could be delayed or even killed off, which could potentially be a big blow as the company aims to retain its crown as the top smartphone maker of the year, a feat it achieved last year by leaving Samsung behind.

Apple plans for a foldable iPhone

According to an Alpha Biz report (via DigiTimes), Apple executives had anticipated the foldable iPhone to launch in Q4 of 2026. However, the company now finds itself in a predicament as it is reportedly having difficulty acquiring parts. The standout issue seems to be sourcing high-quality foldable displays that will likely be one of the highlights of the foldable iPhone if and when it comes out.

Previous reports have shed light on a handful of features that the foldable iPhone could get, including an 8-inch main display and a 6-inch cover display. It is also rumoured that the iPhone maker is developing two prototypes for a clamshell-like foldable iPhone, not too dissimilar from the likes of Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5.

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

The latest reports about a possible delay of the foldable iPhone launch corroborate a previous suggestion from Weibo-based tech blogger Fixed Focus Digital who revealed that Apple has been testing Samsung-made displays for its foldable iPhone but the panels “broke down after a few days” of rigorous testing by the company. Thus, it was suspected that the whole project was put on hold, at least until a solution was found.

Foldable iPad also in the plans

Apart from a foldable iPhone, Apple's patents have also suggested that a foldable iPad and Mac could also be in the company's plans in the near future. Ming-Chi Kuo, a prominent analyst known for his accurate predictions about Apple's future products, has revealed that the company is working on a 20.3-inch foldable MacBook, with plans for a potential launch in 2027.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!