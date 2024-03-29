 When will Apple launch a foldable iPhone? You may not like what Apple has in store | Mobile News

When will Apple launch a foldable iPhone? You may not like what Apple has in store

Apple's foldable iPhone launch may be delayed as the company faces challenges in acquiring parts, potentially affecting its competition with Samsung and Google.

By: SHAURYA TOMER
| Updated on: Mar 29 2024, 12:24 IST
Icon
iPhone 16 leaks: From bigger screens to AI capabilities, know what to expect from next-gen Apple phones
iPhone 15 Pro Max
1/5 Apple analyst Ross Young suggests that Apple might increase the screen size for its Pro models. That means the iPhone 16 Pro could get a 6.3-inch display whereas the iPhone 16 Pro Max could stretch to a mammoth 6.9-inch display. The vanilla iPhone 16 variants are likely to retain their current sizes. (Unsplash)
iPhone 15 Pro Max
2/5 As per the reports, the iPhone 16 series could get AI capabilities too. It will reportedly equipped with an A18 chipset boasting a Neural Engine with significantly more cores than its predecessor. The Neural Engine is a crucial component of Apple's chipsets, dedicated to handling AI and machine learning tasks. (Unsplash)
iPhone 15 Pro Max
3/5 According to 91mobile CAD renders, the iPhone 16 Pro is expected to get a similar titanium frame as the iPhone 15 Pro and the iPhone 15 Pro Max. However, there is an inclusion of a new Capture button and a larger Action button. It will likely get thinner bezels and more curved edges. (Pixabay)
image caption
4/5 The vanilla iPhone 16 models could get a new camera layout this year. Leaked renders suggest a vertical camera setup, paving the way for potential new capabilities like Spatial Video recording.  (Shaurya Tomer/HT Tech)
iPhone 15 Pro Max
5/5  It is also reported that the iPhone 16 Pro might get the tetraprism lens too, following the inclusion of this feature in this year’s iPhone 15 Pro Max. Apple is reportedly working together with its exclusive supplier Largan to improve the yield. Apple is also looking to pioneer specially moulded lenses to compensate for the smaller size of the smartphone. This would allow Apple to fit larger lenses without compromising the small form factor of the iPhone 16 Pro. (Unsplash)
iPhone 15 Pro Max
icon View all Images
It is rumoured that Apple is developing two prototypes for a clamshell-like foldable iPhone. (Representative Image) (Unsplash)

For years, Apple has been rumoured to be working on a foldable iPhone in a bid to take on the likes of Samsung, Google and now OnePlus in the foldable smartphone market. However, it is still playing catchup, and it is likely to be doing so in the near future. A new report suggests that the plans for a foldable iPhone have run into snags and the proposed device could be delayed or even killed off, which could potentially be a big blow as the company aims to retain its crown as the top smartphone maker of the year, a feat it achieved last year by leaving Samsung behind.

Apple plans for a foldable iPhone

According to an Alpha Biz report (via DigiTimes), Apple executives had anticipated the foldable iPhone to launch in Q4 of 2026. However, the company now finds itself in a predicament as it is reportedly having difficulty acquiring parts. The standout issue seems to be sourcing high-quality foldable displays that will likely be one of the highlights of the foldable iPhone if and when it comes out. 

Previous reports have shed light on a handful of features that the foldable iPhone could get, including an 8-inch main display and a 6-inch cover display. It is also rumoured that the iPhone maker is developing two prototypes for a clamshell-like foldable iPhone, not too dissimilar from the likes of Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

The latest reports about a possible delay of the foldable iPhone launch corroborate a previous suggestion from Weibo-based tech blogger Fixed Focus Digital who revealed that Apple has been testing Samsung-made displays for its foldable iPhone but the panels “broke down after a few days” of rigorous testing by the company. Thus, it was suspected that the whole project was put on hold, at least until a solution was found.

Foldable iPad also in the plans

Apart from a foldable iPhone, Apple's patents have also suggested that a foldable iPad and Mac could also be in the company's plans in the near future. Ming-Chi Kuo, a prominent analyst known for his accurate predictions about Apple's future products, has revealed that the company is working on a 20.3-inch foldable MacBook, with plans for a potential launch in 2027.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 29 Mar, 12:24 IST
Home Mobile News When will Apple launch a foldable iPhone? You may not like what Apple has in store
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

smartphone
One Tech Tip: Don't use rice for your device. Here's how to dry out your smartphone
QR code
Beware of QR code scams! Protect yourself from quishing attacks - know how
Google Maps
Google Maps Glanceable directions rolling out now; Know the new benefits
Whispp
AI-powered Whispp app can recreate your voice, a boon for people with disabilities; Know how it works
iPhone 15
Bought a new iPhone 15? Check these data transfer tips to ensure secure migration

Editor’s Pick

Apple WWDC 2024
Apple WWDC 2024 set to kick off on June 10 at Apple Park; advancements in iOS, macOS confirmed
Apple
Apple sued by US Department of Justice: Why claims of iPhone monopoly don’t make sense
Google flood prediction
Google researchers leverage AI technology to forecast floods in India, potentially saving lives
Google DeepMind co-founder Mustafa Suleyman
Microsoft onboards former Google DeepMind co-founder to head AI products including Copilot and Bing
MrBeast
MrBeast goes even BIGGER! Announces ‘Beast Games’, biggest reality competition ever, offers $5 mn as prize money

Trending Stories

Week Plan app
Week Plan app: From setting goals to scheduling, know how this productivity tool benefits users
GTA 6
GTA 6 release still ‘on schedule’ for 2025, with reports of delay being rebuffed; Know when it could come out
Apple
Apple sued by US Department of Justice: Why claims of iPhone monopoly don’t make sense
Nothing Phone 2a
Nothing Phone 2a Review: Definitely turns heads but does it live up to the hype?
Siri
Apple WWDC 2024: From AI-powered iOS 18 to Mac Studio, everything we expect to see this year
keep up with tech

Gaming

artificial intelligence
5 things about AI you may have missed today: Indian IT sector to get AI boost, US govt puts up safeguards and more
GTA 6
GTA 6 leak: Insider suggests thunderstorms may be included in 40 hours of gameplay content
GTA 6
GTA 6 on PS5 Pro may run at a smooth 60fps, leaked specs suggest! Know what’s coming
GTA 6
GTA 6 release still ‘on schedule’ for 2025, with reports of delay being rebuffed; Know when it could come out
GTA 6
GTA 6 trailer 2 leak sparks frenzy online! Fans excited despite valid scepticism

    Trending News

    Week Plan app: From setting goals to scheduling, know how this productivity tool benefits users
    Week Plan app
    GTA 6 release still ‘on schedule’ for 2025, with reports of delay being rebuffed; Know when it could come out
    GTA 6
    Apple sued by US Department of Justice: Why claims of iPhone monopoly don’t make sense
    Apple
    Nothing Phone 2a Review: Definitely turns heads but does it live up to the hype?
    Nothing Phone 2a
    Apple WWDC 2024: From AI-powered iOS 18 to Mac Studio, everything we expect to see this year
    Siri

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets