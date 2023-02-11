Which flagship is faster? iPhone 14 Pro or Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra; Check shocking answer

Next week, on February 17, the Samsung Galaxy S23 series goes on sale. It was launched on February 1, 2023. This year's Galaxy S series has been equipped with the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, which Qualcomm claims is the fastest chipset on an Android device. And with the Galaxy S23 Ultra adorning it, many are expecting it to be the fastest and highest performing smartphone on the planet. But the competition is not easy. It has to fight it out with the Apple iPhone 14 Pro models, which come equipped with the Apple A16 Bionic chipset. So, which flagship smartphone wins the title of being the fastest smartphone on Earth? Finding it out is tricky, but reports have revealed the benchmarks for these devices and the results are quite shocking. Let's take a look.

According to a report by CompareDial, who has discovered the GeekBench 5 scores for both the flagships, the fastest device may not be what many are expecting. For the unaware, Geekbench 5 is a cross-platform benchmark testing software which measures the single-core and multi-core power of a processor. It also tests the capabilities of the GPU and its support for major image processing and photo editing softwares. In short, it can find out just how fast your smartphone works.

iPhone 14 Pro or Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra

According to the information, the Apple iPhone 14 Pro is a whopping 21.02 percent faster than the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra. It is surprising considering that the Apple flagship came out in September 2022 while the Galaxy S series was launched in February 2023.

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra scored 1480 in single core performance while the iPhone 14 Pro scored 1874. In multi-core performance, the difference was smaller but it was still prominent. The Samsung flagship achieved a score of 4584 while the iPhone 14 Pro scored 5384. This means, in multi core performance, the Apple flagship is about 14.86 percent faster.

While surprising, the scores are in tandem with the last year's performance of the smartphones. Last year, the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra scored 926 for single-core performance, whereas the iPhone 13 Pro scored 1710. If anything, Samsung has closed the difference to a certain extent this year.

If you're confused about what these numbers mean, then don't worry. These numbers highlight how fast and responsive a smartphone is. So, when you open your emails, how fast would they load. Or if you open a game, how quickly can it take you to the home screen. They also reveal how long it would take for you to get renders of a video edited on the phone. However, it should be noted that for an average user, these numbers are not very relevant. Most people use these devices for everyday work and the difference in real life experience is not much noticeable.