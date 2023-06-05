WWDC 2023: These likely iOS 17 features show why iPhone 15 will be worth waiting for

Apple is all set to announce one of the biggest software updates for iPhones of the year – the iOS 17. Meanwhile, iPhone fans are eagerly waiting for the next flagship smartphone launch, the iPhone 15, which is tipped to arrive in September, 2023. The iPhone 15 will likely be a major upgrade over the iPhone 14, if leaks and rumors come true. This includes specs like the USB-C charging port, Dynamic Island on standard iPhones, 48MP camera and more. To this can be added the features and apps that iOS 17 will bring to iPhone 15.

With iOS 17, Apple will bring several exclusive features for iPhone 15. And that is why, iOS 17 roll out will make the wait for the iPhone 15 worthwhile.

iPhone 15 new features with iOS 17

Apple Music could get an overhaul with some of the biggest changes coming to the app with iOS 17. Moreover, Lock Screen may get the Maps Live Activity in the forthcoming iOS 17 update. With the new Lock Screen live activity feature, iPhone users will have the ability to minimize the Apple Maps display to the size of the music player widget.

As per a leaker @analyst941, several changes are expected to come to the Control Center with iOS 17. Plus, from Flashlight, and App Library to SharePlay, the experience of the iPhones is likely to change.

You will be able to enjoy these iOS 17 features from the first day that you buy the iPhone 15 after it has been launched as it will come pre-ploaded with this OS.

Not just this, some previous leaks suggest that Dynamic Island will also get some new features. As mentioned earlier, the iPhone 15 is expected to feature the Dynamic Island this year just like the Pro models.

Meanwhile, iOS 17 is all set to be announced tonight during the WWDC 2023.