WWDC 2023: These likely iOS 17 features show why iPhone 15 will be worth waiting for

iOS 17 is all set to be announced during the WWDC 2023 event. If all that is rumoured about iOS 17 is actually rolled out, it will make the wait for the launch of iPhone 15 worthwhile!

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jun 05 2023, 22:27 IST
iPhone 15 Pro Max CHALLENGES Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra with this MAJOR camera upgrade
Apple iPhone
1/5 Apple is expected to announce its new iPhone 15 lineup at the September event, and the leaks and rumours have been coming thick and fast. As per the latest detail, Apple's iPhone 15 Pro Max will be competing with the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra in terms of camera performance. A recent report has revealed that the iPhone 15 Pro Max could get an optical zoom lens with 5-6x zoom capabilities. (HT Tech)
iPhone 14 Pro Max
2/5 According to a report by MacRumours, the periscope camera on the iPhone 15 Pro Max could have almost double the optical zoom as the current iPhones. Just a few weeks ago, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo revealed that Apple had chosen parts manufacturer Largan to make the periscope lens for the iPhone 15 Pro Max. (HT Tech)
image caption
3/5 MacRumours now report that this new periscope camera, which would be built into the telephoto lens, could offer 5-6x optical zoom, which is almost double the 3x zoom offered by the current iPhone 14 Pro Max. It is an exclusive feature that will be limited to the iPhone 15 Pro Max only, according to reports. (HT Tech)
iPhone 14 Pro Max
4/5 Advantages of Periscope camera: By redirecting light from the camera's aperture to align with the phone's body, periscope lenses enhance the camera's zooming capabilities without adding thickness to the camera module. This is particularly important for phones to remain pocketable and easy to carry. (HT Tech)
iPhone 14 Pro Max
5/5 The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra takes advantage of this technology to offer a stunning 10x zoom via a folded periscope lens. According to reports, the iPhone 15 Pro Max’s periscope lens could feature 5x or 6x zoom, which beats the current 3x magnification offered by the current flagship iPhone models. (HT Tech)
iPhone 15
View all Images
While iOS 17 will be announced today, iPhone 15 launch is likely sometime in September. iOS 17 too will be launched then. (Unsplash)

Apple is all set to announce one of the biggest software updates for iPhones of the year – the iOS 17. Meanwhile, iPhone fans are eagerly waiting for the next flagship smartphone launch, the iPhone 15, which is tipped to arrive in September, 2023. The iPhone 15 will likely be a major upgrade over the iPhone 14, if leaks and rumors come true. This includes specs like the USB-C charging port, Dynamic Island on standard iPhones, 48MP camera and more. To this can be added the features and apps that iOS 17 will bring to iPhone 15.

With iOS 17, Apple will bring several exclusive features for iPhone 15. And that is why, iOS 17 roll out will make the wait for the iPhone 15 worthwhile.

iPhone 15 new features with iOS 17

Apple Music could get an overhaul with some of the biggest changes coming to the app with iOS 17. Moreover, Lock Screen may get the Maps Live Activity in the forthcoming iOS 17 update. With the new Lock Screen live activity feature, iPhone users will have the ability to minimize the Apple Maps display to the size of the music player widget.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

As per a leaker @analyst941, several changes are expected to come to the Control Center with iOS 17. Plus, from Flashlight, and App Library to SharePlay, the experience of the iPhones is likely to change.

You will be able to enjoy these iOS 17 features from the first day that you buy the iPhone 15 after it has been launched as it will come pre-ploaded with this OS.

Not just this, some previous leaks suggest that Dynamic Island will also get some new features. As mentioned earlier, the iPhone 15 is expected to feature the Dynamic Island this year just like the Pro models.

Meanwhile, iOS 17 is all set to be announced tonight during the WWDC 2023.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 05 Jun, 22:26 IST
Home Mobile News WWDC 2023: These likely iOS 17 features show why iPhone 15 will be worth waiting for
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

pexels5530487
Want to upgrade a slow PC? Here are tips you can really use to speed things up
pexels-cottonbro-studio-4542998
Full coverage! Google Maps Street View India: Know how to use it
Summer_AC
How to cut AC bill without feeling hot
smartphone-5064084_1280
How not to fall for WhatsApp scams: Top 5 tips
Productivity Apps
Productivity Apps that will transform your workday

Editor’s Pick

Tecno Phantom V Fold
Tecno Phantom V Fold Review: A compelling debut
Moto G73
Moto G73 5G review: Clean enough UI and good battery, but what about the rest?
Poco X5 Pro review
Poco X5 Pro Review: A midrange performance champ!
Garmin Instinct Crossover
Garmin Instinct Crossover Review: Ultimate companion for adventure seekers
Gizmore Vogue
Gizmore Vogue Review: Smartwatch looks premium, but does it work like one?

Trending Stories

pexels-ketut-subiyanto-4350099
Forget ChatGPT! These 3 AI tools are mind-blowing! Meet Agent GPT, Jasper Chat and Github copilot X
iPhone 13
iOS 17 wish list: These are the features we want to see rolled out during Apple WWDC 2023
Google_Pixel_7_Reuters_1677310118499_1677310120797
Major Google Android update released! Fun to security, know what you get
text messaging
This ChatGPT-powered AI app can generate the perfect text message
pexels-sergey-meshkov-8481934
Shocked and awed! This iPhone survived 12 months under water
keep up with tech

Gaming

BGMI
Back with a bang! BGMI prize pool rockets to whopping Rs. 25 lakh!
Fort Solis
Apple Mac user? Psychological sci-fi thriller Fort Solis coming to you
Valorant
Valorant DOWN! Thousands of users left frustrated as servers become unresponsive
BGMI
BGMI Rising tournament begins! Know schedule, teams, prizes and more
BGMI
BGMI brings new voice packs featuring Mortal and Thug; New map added too

    Trending News

    Forget ChatGPT! These 3 AI tools are mind-blowing! Meet Agent GPT, Jasper Chat and Github copilot X
    pexels-ketut-subiyanto-4350099
    iOS 17 wish list: These are the features we want to see rolled out during Apple WWDC 2023
    iPhone 13
    Major Google Android update released! Fun to security, know what you get
    Google_Pixel_7_Reuters_1677310118499_1677310120797
    This ChatGPT-powered AI app can generate the perfect text message
    text messaging
    Shocked and awed! This iPhone survived 12 months under water
    pexels-sergey-meshkov-8481934

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets