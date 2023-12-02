Icon

Xiaomi 14 Ultra: Big battery and other specifications leaked ahead of official launch

The upcoming Xiaomi14 Ultra smartphone is making waves after its details were leaked. Expectations are for a powerful device, boasting a big battery, top-notch features, and more.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Dec 02 2023, 12:48 IST
Xiaomi
Xiaomi 14 Ultra battery and other details leaked ahead of official launch. (Representative image) (Hindustan Times)
Xiaomi
Xiaomi 14 Ultra battery and other details leaked ahead of official launch. (Representative image)

The Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi is gearing up to unveil the new Xiaomi 14 Ultra handset, and the buzz is spreading about how good it will likely be! Alongside the Xiaomi Pad 7 Pro tablet, this upcoming device is creating waves even before its official release. The Xiaomi 14 Ultra has made an appearance on the IMEI listing, a database that keeps track of mobile devices, giving us a sneak peek into what's coming.

The Xiaomi 14 Ultra smartphone is not just making its mark in China but is set to hit international markets. However, India might miss out on this one, keeping in line with Xiaomi's previous release patterns. The trustworthy source, Digital Chat Station, known for accurate info on Chinese tech, spilled the beans on the battery details of the new Xiaomi. Also read: Redmi phones under 40000: Explore Redmi A2, Redmi Note 12 Pro+, and many more

According to Digital Chat Station on Weibo, the Xiaomi 14 Ultra packs a 5180mAh battery. Earlier speculations hinted at a bigger battery than its predecessor, the Xiaomi 13 Ultra, which had a 5000mAh battery. Some even said it may have a whopping 5500mAh, but it seems like that was a bit too optimistic, Mysmartprice reported.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Xiaomi14 Ultra Specification

The phone is likely to boast a big 6.7-inch AMOLED screen, giving you sharp 2K resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. This means vibrant visuals and smooth navigation for your daily dose of tech joy. Under the hood, it's powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor and the Adreno 750 GPU, ensuring top-notch performance for everything from gaming to multitasking. Running on the HyperOS based on Android 14, it promises an updated and user-friendly interface.

When it comes to memory, there are likely to be two options - 12GB or 16GB of RAM. Storage choices range from 256GB to a whopping 1TB. The Xiaomi 14 Ultra packs a punch with a 50MP Sony LYT-900 primary sensor with Optical Image Stabilisation, a 50 MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 50MP telephoto lens, and another Sony LYT900 sensor, promising incredible photography and versatility. For those stunning selfies and video calls, there's a 32MP lens on the front.

One of the standout features is its robust 5180mAh battery, supporting super-fast 120W wired charging and convenient 50W wireless charging. This means you get extended usage without constantly reaching for the charger. And there's more - an IP68 rating for water and dust resistance, making it durable for everyday use. To top it off, it comes with an in-display fingerprint scanner for enhanced security and easy unlocking.

First Published Date: 02 Dec, 12:47 IST
