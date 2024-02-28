Xiaomi phones under 15,000: 10 best feature-rich phones within budget

Xiaomi, a well-known brand in the global smartphone market, has earned a reputation for providing a diverse range of feature-rich devices that appeal to many customers. Xiaomi phones are known for their innovative design, which combines cutting-edge technology, remarkable features, and affordability. Xiaomi caters to a wide range of preferences and budgets, from flagship models that push the limits of performance and photography to budget-friendly devices that give exceptional value for money. Xiaomi phones are adaptable devices that fit easily into various aspects of modern life. These smartphones perform a variety of roles, ranging from calls and messaging to entertainment, with high-resolution displays and outstanding sound quality. Products included in this article 54% OFF Poco F1 by Xiaomi (Steel Blue, 6GB RAM, SD 845, 128GB Storage) (11,906) 47% OFF Redmi A2 (Classic Black, 2GB RAM, 64GB Storage) (8,357) 31% OFF Redmi Xiaomi Note 7 Pro Phone (Blue, 4GB, 64GB) (1,438) 37% OFF Redmi 10 (Midnight Black, 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage) (149) 47% OFF Xiaomi Redmi 10 Power (Power Black, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage) (4,453) Redmi 12 ( Moonstone Silver, 4GB RAM, 128B Storage ) (362) 42% OFF Redmi Note 12 (Lunar Black, 6GB RAM, 64GB Storage) (824) Redmi 12C (Lavender Purple, 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage) | High Performance Mediatek Helio G85 | Big 17cm(6.71) HD+ Display with 5000mAh(typ) Battery (14,500) 25% OFF Redmi 12 5G Pastel Blue 8GB RAM 256GB ROM (13,177) Redmi 13C (Starshine Green, 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage) | Powered by 4G MediaTek Helio G85 | 90Hz Display | 50MP AI Triple Camera (1,538)

List of Best Selling Products

Xiaomi phones excel at photography, with strong cameras that allow users to record stunning moments and explore creative possibilities with AI-enhanced features and numerous shooting modes. Xiaomi phones are indispensable companions in the ever-changing digital landscape, catering to different user requirements with dependable battery life, smart security features, and an endless list of functions. This article provides an in-depth review of the top 10 Xiaomi smartphones available on Amazon. Each item on our list exemplifies Xiaomi's dedication to quality, with great performance, cutting-edge camera systems, sleek designs, and user-friendly features. We aim to provide a comprehensive overview of Xiaomi's expansive smartphone portfolio, whether you're looking for flagship-tier features, amazing photography skills, extended battery life, or budget-friendly solutions without compromising quality.

Explore a range of feature-rich Xiaomi phones under 15,000, representing the best budget picks in the market. These Xiaomi smartphones redefine affordability without compromising quality or features, making them ideal choices for budget-conscious buyers. With a focus on delivering impressive specifications, superior performance, and innovative functionalities, these Xiaomi mobiles stand out in the budget segment. Discover the perfect blend of value and technology as we present a curated selection of Xiaomi's finest budget-friendly smartphones designed to exceed expectations without straining your wallet. Certain top Xiaomi budget picks emerge as stars in their own right among the feature-rich Xiaomi mobiles. These devices seamlessly merge cost-effectiveness with impressive features, embodying Xiaomi's commitment to offering stellar performance at an accessible price point. Dive into this article to explore and compare the top features and pros and cons of these top-tier Xiaomi devices.

1. Poco F1 by Xiaomi (Steel Blue, 6GB RAM, SD 845, 128GB Storage)

B07GXX2MDQ-1

The Poco F1 by Xiaomi stands out in the smartphone market with its impressive hardware specifications and an array of features; this Xiaomi phone under 15000 stands as a commendable choice for users seeking a high-performing smartphone that offers a balance of power, functionality, and value for their everyday usage and entertainment needs. Sporting a 6.18-inch IPS multi-touch capacitive touchscreen with a 2246 x 1080 pixels resolution, it delivers a vibrant and clear visual experience, boasting a pixel density of 403 ppi. This display setup ensures an immersive viewing experience, whether you're browsing content, playing games, or watching videos. The Poco F1 is powered by the Snapdragon 845 Octa-Core processor with a 6GB RAM configuration, particularly for demanding tasks and graphic-intensive gaming experiences. Moreover, the generous battery capacity of 4000mAh allows users to make calls, capture photos, play games, and engage in various activities without worrying about running out of power prematurely. The integration of a faster processor and ample RAM ensures that users can enjoy a lag-free and responsive interface even during heavy usage scenarios.

Specifications of Poco F1 by Xiaomi (Steel Blue, 6GB RAM, SD 845, 128GB Storage):

Model Name: Poco F1

Operating System: Android

Cellular Technology: 4G

Memory Storage Capacity: 128 GB

RAM: 6 GB

Product Dimensions: ‎7.5 x 0.8 x 15.5 cm; 180 Grams

Pros Cons Good customer service. Low battery capacity. Good quality.

B0C74KRMHW-2

The Redmi A2 emerges as one of the most affordable Xiaomi smartphones, blending budget-savvy brilliance with a touch of tech enchantment. With the prowess of a MediaTek Helio G36 processor up to 2.2GHz and variable RAM configurations, including 2GB Virtual RAM, it juggles tasks effortlessly, offering a magical performance for everyday needs. Shrouded in scratch-resistant glass, its 16.5 cm HD+ display unveils a visual delight with vibrant hues under 400 nits peak brightness. The 120Hz touch sampling rate responds with precise quickness to every touch. The phone's 8MP dual rear camera, complete with Portrait mode and a 5MP front lens, captures moments that transcend its price. With a 5000mAh(typ) battery and a dedicated microSD card slot capable of accommodating up to 1TB expansion, this Xiaomi phone under 15000 allows users to hoard their memories safely.

Specifications of Redmi A2 (Classic Black, 2GB RAM, 64GB Storage):

Model Name: Redmi A2

Operating System: Android 13 Go, Android 13.0

Cellular Technology: 4G

RAM: ‎2 GB

Product Dimensions: 16.5 x 7.7 x 1 cm; 192 Grams

Pros Cons MicroSD card support. Not suited for mainstream tasks. Mediatek Helio G36 chipset.

Also Read: 10 best triple camera phones: Capturing life in high definition

3. Redmi Xiaomi Note 7 Pro Phone (Blue, 4GB, 64GB)

B07PFSZ721-3

The Redmi Xiaomi Note 7 Pro in Neptune Blue, with its 4GB RAM and 64GB storage, arrives in sleek packaging that hints at the sophistication within. This smartphone is ideal for users seeking a perfect blend of style and functionality. Boasting a stylish design that exudes elegance, its special features include an impressive front camera, seamless Face Unlock capabilities, a powerful dual camera setup, and reliable internet connectivity. The device is geared with wireless display features, adding convenience to its repertoire. With a robust 4000mAh battery power rating, this smartphone ensures extended usage without compromising performance. Whether it's the captivating Neptune Blue hue or the amalgamation of innovative features, the Redmi Xiaomi Note 7 Pro is a compelling choice for Xiaomi phones under 15000, delivering flair in its sleek form.

Specifications of Redmi Xiaomi Note 7 Pro Phone (Blue, 4GB, 64GB):

Model Name: Note 7

Operating System: MIUI 10

Cellular Technology: 4G

Memory Storage Capacity: 4 GB

RAM: 4 GB

Package Dimensions: 17 x 8.6 x 5 cm; 400 Grams

Pros Cons Excellent battery backup. Earphones may not be included. 360 glass is tough and scratch-proof.

4. Redmi 10 (Midnight Black, 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage)

B09Y22NCV5-4

The Redmi 10 in Midnight Black emerges as a Top Xiaomi Budget Pick, delivering an exceptional user experience with impressive features. Driven by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 processor, this smartphone promises an exhilarating and seamless operation, leveraging a 6 nm architecture for swift multitasking and efficiency. With 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage, complemented by UFS 2.2 storage technology, users can revel in unparalleled speed and efficiency. The device's expansive 17.04 cm (6.71) display, boasting a 20.6:9 aspect ratio, immerses users in captivating visuals, enhancing the overall user experience. Moreover, the 6000mAh battery and 18W fast charging ensures prolonged usage without compromise. The Redmi 10 doesn't disappoint in the photography department either, equipped with a 50 MP main camera and a 2 MP depth sensor, capturing stunning images with captivating detail and imagery. With features like Fast Charging, a robust camera setup, and a captivating display, the Redmi 10 is an all-rounder, offering a blend of power, functionality, and immersive visuals in a sleek Midnight Black form factor.

Specifications of Redmi 10 (Midnight Black, 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage):

Model Name: Redmi 10

Operating System: Android 11.0

Cellular Technology: LTE

RAM: 4 GB

Package Dimensions: 17.7 x 8.5 x 5.2 cm; 390 Grams

Pros Cons Good customer service. Poor build quality. Strong battery.

5. Xiaomi Redmi 10 Power (Power Black, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage)

B09Y64H8VS-5

The Xiaomi Redmi 10 Power, boasting a striking Power Black hue, emerges as a sturdy and versatile smartphone with various standout features. Its design, fortified with bumper edges and skidproof, shock-absorbing properties, not only enhances durability but also ensures a secure grip and protection against accidental drops. In terms of storage, this xiaomi phones under 15000 offers an expansive 128GB internal memory, accompanied by a dedicated expandable memory card slot, providing ample space to store many apps, photos, videos, and files without worrying about running out of storage capacity. Moreover, the device is equipped with water-resistant features, adding an extra layer of protection against splashes and spills in different environments. The highlight of the Xiaomi Redmi 10 Power is its massive 6000mAh battery, ensuring extended usage that surpasses typical smartphone endurance. Complemented by fast charging technology via the USB-C port, users can enjoy quicker recharging times. Powering the device is a reliable Snapdragon processor, delivering commendable performance with reduced lagging and efficient task handling. Additionally, the device features Google Dialer support for call recording, providing added functionality for users, although the feature is visible only after inserting a SIM card.

Specifications of Xiaomi Redmi 10 Power (Power Black, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage):

Model: Xiaomi

Memory Storage Capacity: 128 GB

Screen Size: 6.7 Inches

Wireless network technology: Wi-Fi

RAM: ‎128 GB

Product Dimensions: 17 x 0.9 x 7.7 cm; 380 Grams

Pros Cons Dedicated expandable memory card slot. No Infrared sensor. Jumbo 6000mAh battery.

6. Redmi 12 ( Moonstone Silver, 4GB RAM, 128B Storage )

B0CDQ92N3W-6

Powered by the MediaTek Helio G88 processor, the Redmi 12 excels in performance, offering a seamless user experience. With an exquisite glass finish, it has an MIUI Dialer and hosts a robust 5000mAh battery, ensuring prolonged productivity, making it an ideal choice among Xiaomi phones under 60000. It presents an exceptional proposition among the Best Budget Xiaomi Phones with a storage capacity expandable up to 1TB. Paired with 4GB RAM, this device ensures seamless performance and extensive storage for apps, media, and data. Its expansive 17.25 cm (6.79-inch) Full HD+ Display delivers an immersive visual experience. It has a formidable camera setup comprising a 50MP + 8MP + 2MP rear configuration and an 8MP front camera, capturing stunning photos and videos with crystal clarity. Engineered for durability, it holds an IP53 rating and Corning Gorilla Glass protection, ensuring resilience against dust, splashes, and accidental drops.

Specifications of Redmi 12 ( Moonstone Silver, 4GB RAM, 128B Storage ):

Model Name: Redmi 12

Operating System: Android 13.0

Cellular Technology: LTE

RAM: ‎4 GB

Package Dimensions: ‎18.1 x 9.6 x 5.7 cm; 450 Grams

Pros Cons Good service. Poor packaging. 50MP AI cameras.

7. Redmi Note 12 (Lunar Black, 6GB RAM, 64GB Storage)

B0C2VH4DPM-7

The Redmi Note 12 sets a new standard in the Amazon market, making it one of the most feature-rich Xiaomi mobiles with a user-friendly UI that caters to diverse user needs. It is an ideal choice for those looking for a versatile phone. The Redmi Note 12 in Lunar Black emerges as a high-powered smartphone, flaunting an impressive array of features tailored to redefine the user experience. Propelled by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 685 Octa-core processor and built on the efficient 6nm TSMC architecture, this device promises swift and seamless performance, ensuring smooth and responsive multitasking, gaming, and overall usage. The large 6.67-inch AMOLED display boasts a 120Hz AdaptiveSync refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass protection, delivering immersive visuals with vibrant colours and smooth transitions, ideal for entertainment and productivity. Its camera setup features a powerful 50MP primary sensor with f/1.8 aperture and 4-in-1 super pixel technology. This camera offers many modes and features, including Ultrawide, Macro, Portrait, Panorama, Night Mode, Pro Mode, HDR, AI scene detection, Time Burst, etc., catering to diverse photography needs and delivering stunning imagery in various scenarios. Complementing its impressive specs, the device houses a robust 5000mAh battery and comes bundled with a 33W fast charger, ensuring extended usage and quick recharging. Including 11GB RAM, including 5GB virtual, adds to the device's multitasking prowess, surpassing the capabilities of many high-end laptops. The smartphone runs on MIUI 14 atop Android 13, providing an optimised user interface.

Specifications of Redmi Note 12 (Lunar Black, 6GB RAM, 64GB Storage):

Model Name: Redmi Note 12

Operating System: MIUI 14, Android 13.0

Cellular Technology: 4G

RAM: ‎64 GB

Product Dimensions: ‎16.6 x 7.6 x 0.8 cm; 186 Grams

Pros Cons Sleek design. It is not suitable for gaming due to heavy frame drops. Fast charging.

8. Redmi 12C (Lavender Purple, 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage)

B0BYN5555J-8

This Xiaomi phone under 15000 isn't just a technological marvel; it expresses elegance and functionality, offering a symphony of high-performance features encased in a stunning Lavender Purple hue. The MIUI Dialer further refines user experience, providing intuitive controls and accessibility. With the Redmi 12C, Xiaomi strikes a harmonious balance between power, aesthetics, and innovative features, inviting users to explore a world of possibilities and creativity at their fingertips. Anchored by the high-performance MediaTek Helio G85 processor, clocking up to 2GHz and complemented by a powerful 1GHz GPU, this device offers an enhanced gaming experience and seamless multitasking capabilities. Its captivating 17cm HD+ display, fortified with scratch-resistant glass and an oleophobic coating, boasts a peak brightness of 500nits, rendering vibrant visuals with clarity and depth. The camera setup stands out as a beacon of versatility, featuring a 50MP f/1.8 AI Dual camera system with Portrait and Night Mode capabilities, ensuring breathtaking photography in various lighting conditions. The 5MP selfie camera captures delightful self-portraits. This smartphone's 5000mAh battery, accompanied by a 10W charger in the box, promises extended usage.

Specifications of Redmi 12C (Lavender Purple, 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage):

Model Name: Redmi 12C

Operating System: MIUI 13, Android 12.0

Cellular Technology: 4G

RAM: ‎4 GB

Product Dimensions: ‎16.9 x 7.6 x 0.9 cm; 192 Grams

Pros Cons High-Performance Processor for smoother performance. The audio output lacks depth. Impressive battery life.

9. Redmi 12 5G Pastel Blue 8GB RAM 256GB ROM

B0C9JFBGSJ-9

Experience unparalleled performance, stunning visuals, and an array of functionalities, all packaged in this budget-friendly powerhouse – the Redmi 12 5G – your gateway to innovation without breaking the bank. With its feature-rich capabilities, sleek design, and incredible specifications, it stands tall among the Top Xiaomi Budget Picks. It is the true epitome of excellence and innovation among the Best Budget Xiaomi Phones. Engineered to elevate your smartphone experience, this device boasts a powerhouse Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 Mobile Platform built on a power-efficient 4nm architecture, ensuring optimal performance and efficiency. With an astounding 16GB of RAM, including 8GB virtual, this phone transcends expectations, offering seamless multitasking capabilities akin to top-tier devices. Experience visual brilliance like never before on the expansive 17.24cm FHD+ 90Hz AdaptiveSync display, safeguarded by Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection, delivering smooth transitions and vibrant colours for an immersive viewing experience. Capture life's finest moments with precision using the 50MP f/1.8 AI Dual camera equipped with classic film filters, film frames, portraits, night mode, and innovative features like time-lapse and Google Lens integration. On the front, an 8MP Selfie camera ensures your self-portraits are spectacular. Moreover, with an IP53 rating, this device offers resilience against dust and splashes, making it your trusty companion through various environments. Crafted with a premium glass back design, the Redmi 12 5G exudes elegance while delivering top-notch performance.

Specifications of Redmi 12 5G Pastel Blue 8GB RAM 256GB ROM:

Model Name: Redmi 12

Operating System: MIUI 14, Android 13.0

Cellular Technology: 5G

RAM: 256 GB

Product Dimensions: ‎16.9 x 7.6 x 0.8 cm; 199 Grams

Pros Cons Excellent performance. Poor battery backup. Employs 5G technology.

10. Redmi 13C (Starshine Green, 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage)

B0CMTWJ5RV-10

The Redmi 13C redefines budget smartphones with various features that redefine user expectations. Powered by a 4G MediaTek Helio G85 processor, optimised for superior performance and gaming experiences with a 1GHz GPU, this device ensures seamless operations for everyday tasks and entertainment. The 6.74" HD+ display, featuring a smooth 90Hz refresh rate and protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 3, delivers stunning visuals and offers durability against scratches and impacts. With a peak brightness of 600nits in High Brightness mode, this display promises vivid and immersive experiences, setting a new standard for visual delight in its segment. The versatile camera system ensures you capture every moment with stunning clarity and artistic expression. The device is equipped with a fast Side fingerprint sensor for secure and swift access, providing convenient biometric authentication. A robust 5000mAh battery ensures prolonged usage without frequent recharging, providing peace of mind for extended use.

Specifications of Redmi 13C (Starshine Green, 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage):

Model Name: Redmi 13C

Operating System: MIUI 14, Android 13.0

Cellular Technology: 4G

RAM: 128 GB

Product Dimensions: ‎16.8 x 7.8 x 0.8 cm; 196 Grams

Pros Cons Star-shine design. Does not have 5G. Big display.

Also Read: Top 10 phones under ₹60000: Oneplus vs. samsung

Top 3 features for you

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Poco F1 by Xiaomi (Steel Blue, 6GB RAM, SD 845, 128GB Storage) Dual rear cameras (12MP + 5MP AI dual cameras) with dual LED flash for versatile and detailed photography. 128GB internal storage, expandable up to 128GB via a microSD card. 6.18-inch IPS multi-touch capacitive touchscreen with 2246 x 1080 pixels resolution and 403 ppi pixel density. Redmi A2 (Classic Black, 2GB RAM, 64GB Storage) 16.5 cm HD+ display with scratch-resistant glass. 5000mAh battery capacity, providing prolonged usage. Peak brightness of 400 nits. Redmi Xiaomi Note 7 Pro Phone (Blue, 4GB, 64GB) Design and build quality make it comfortable to hold and use. Powerful dual-camera system that captures high-quality images and videos. Ample memory and storage space allow for seamless multitasking. Redmi 10 (Midnight Black, 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage) Supports wireless display function to project phone's screen onto compatible displays. LCD technology for visuals with clarity and vibrancy. UFS 2.2 Storage offers faster data transfer speeds. Xiaomi Redmi 10 Power (Power Black, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage) Features a USB-C port for fast charging for user convenience and quick charging. Commendable sound quality, enhancing the audio. Offers smooth operation and reduced lag, providing an efficient user experience. Redmi 12 (Moonstone Silver, 4GB RAM, 128B Storage) Attractive design with an exquisite glass finish enhances the aesthetics. Familiar MIUI interface and dialer, ensuring a user-friendly and familiar experience. MediaTek Helio G88 Processor for efficient performance, enabling smooth multitasking, gaming, etc. Redmi Note 12 (Lunar Black, 6GB RAM, 64GB Storage) IR blaster for remote control and a traditional 3.5mm audio jack for versatile connectivity. Runs on the latest software, providing updated features. Powered by a high-performance octa-core processor built on a 6nm TSMC architecture. Redmi 12C (Lavender Purple, 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage) Rear Fingerprint Sensor for quick and secure access to the device. Dual-band Wi-Fi Support enhances connectivity with better throughput. Sizable 6.71-inch HD+ display with scratch-resistant glass, oleophobic coating, and 500nits peak brightness. Redmi 12 5G Pastel Blue 8GB RAM 256GB ROM Premium Glass Back Design for a sophisticated and elegant aesthetic. Side Fingerprint Sensor & IR Blaster adds convenience with secure biometric access. The 50MP AI Dual Camera delivers exceptional photography in various modes. Redmi 13C (Starshine Green, 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage) 6.74' HD+ 90Hz Display features a large, vibrant display with a 90Hz refresh rate. 600 nits brightness in High Brightness mode for clear visuals even in bright environments. Fast Side Fingerprint Sensor provides quick and secure biometric authentication.

Best value for money

Xiaomi's lineup of budget-friendly phones epitomises the perfect synergy between value and quality. These devices, exemplified by models like the Redmi A2, redefine the meaning of "value for money" in the smartphone realm. Offering an impressive array of features at an incredibly accessible price point, Xiaomi's budget phones cater to users who seek maximum bang for their buck. The Redmi A2, with its MediaTek Helio G36 processor, expansive 64GB internal storage, and the remarkable ability to expand up to 1TB via a dedicated microSD card slot, exemplifies this value-driven ethos. Its large HD+ display with scratch-resistant glass and a 5000mAh(typ) battery adds further allure to this budget gem. Xiaomi's commitment to providing such robust specifications at an affordable price ensures that users get a wholesome smartphone experience without burning a hole in your pockets. This value-centric approach solidifies Xiaomi's reputation as a brand that champions affordability without compromising quality or functionality.

Best overall product

When considering overall performance, feature richness, innovative capabilities, and value for money, the Redmi 12 5G stands as the pinnacle among Top Xiaomi Budget Picks, making it the best overall product that excels in multiple facets, setting a new standard for budget smartphones. Its Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 Mobile Platform, boasting a power-efficient 4nm architecture, sets a benchmark for efficiency and performance, surpassing other devices in its class. Coupled with an exceptional 16GB of RAM, including 8GB virtual, this phone offers unparalleled multitasking prowess, rivalling even higher-end models, ensuring swift and seamless operation. The immersive 6.79" FHD+ 90Hz AdaptiveSync display, fortified by Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection, delivers a visual extravaganza, offering crisp and vibrant visuals with smooth transitions, setting it apart as a class-leading feature among its budget counterparts. The device's camera system is another area where it triumphs. The 50MP AI Dual camera, equipped with many modes including classic film filters, Film Frame, Portrait, Night Mode, etc., captures moments with stunning clarity and creativity, outshining its competitors. Its premium glass back design adds a touch of elegance and showcases the device's meticulous craftsmanship, distinguishing it as an aesthetically pleasing and durable choice for budget smartphones.

How to find the Best Product?

Finding the best Xiaomi phones under 15000 requires a strategic approach. Begin by scouring reputable tech review websites, blogs, and official Xiaomi channels to find phones within your budget. Delve into detailed reviews, user ratings, and specifications to understand each phone's performance, camera quality, display features, and battery capacity. Make comparisons based on your priorities—whether it's a superior camera, extended battery life, or performance. Look for ongoing deals or discounts offering higher-end Xiaomi models at reduced prices.