ZTE Nubia Music with two headphone jacks for music lovers unveiled at MWC 2024

At the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2024 Barcelona, we have seen several weird gadget launches. From a robot vacuum cleaner that can play PC games to an AI-powered smartphone without apps, the tech extravaganza certainly had its moments. ZTE also came to the party by unveiling its new smartphone, the ZTE Nubia Music. But what's so special about it? At a time when companies are moving away from the 3.5mm headphone jack, the ZTE Nubia Music features not one but two of them! And, over and on top of that, the phone touts a massive outer speaker too. Know all about the ZTE Nubia Magic.

ZTE Nubia Magic: Details

With the Nubia Magic, ZTE reportedly aims to capture the attention of music lovers in the mid-range segment. One of its standout features is the inclusion of two headphone jacks, allowing multiple users to plug in their earphones simultaneously without needing a splitter. Moreover, it has also got a massive DTS: X-certified speaker at the back that resembles a vinyl, alongside an RGB light that matches the music's rhythm.

Courtesy of this upgrade, it promises up to 600 percent more volume than a traditional smartphone. How does it achieve this? According to a NotebookCheck report, it aims to deliver sky-high levels of volume with the help of a powerful amplifier and an AI algorithm.

In terms of specs, the ZTE Nubia Music features a 6.6-inch HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It is powered by an unnamed Unisoc processor and gets 8GB RAM. On the back of the ZTE Nubia Music is a 50MP dual camera setup. It is backed by a 5000mAh battery.

It is important to note that the ZTE Nubia Music has been showcased at the MWC 2024 but there is no information about its pricing or availability. Although the landing page for the smartphone is now available on the ZTE Devices website, it does not reveal much information apart from a handful of specifications and features.

