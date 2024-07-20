Lava Blaze X - Price in India (August 2024), Full Specs, Comparison

The price for the Lava Blaze X in India is Rs. 14,999. This is the Lava Blaze X base model with 128 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Titanium Grey and Starlight Purple. The status of Lava Blaze X is Available. ...Read More Read Less
Our compare tool lets you decide which device would be better for you. The tool is based on our in-house algorithm, which is constantly evolving.Currently comparing:
This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:
Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.
For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.