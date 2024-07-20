 Lava Blaze X - Price in India (August 2024), Full Specs, Comparison
LavaBlazeX_Display_6.67inches(16.94cm)
LavaBlazeX_FrontCamera_16MP
LavaBlazeX_RAM_4GB
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P40009/heroimage/163421-v6-lava-blaze-x-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg_LavaBlazeX_3
Release date : 20 Jul 2024

Lava Blaze X

Lava Blaze X is a Android v14 phone, available price is Rs 14,999 in India with 64 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, MediaTek Dimensity 6300 Processor , 5000 mAh Battery and 4 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Lava Blaze X from HT Tech. Buy Lava Blaze X now with free delivery.
Titanium Grey Starlight Purple
128 GB

Lava Blaze X Variants & Price

The price for the Lava Blaze X in India is Rs. 14,999.  This is the Lava Blaze X base model with 128 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Titanium Grey and Starlight Purple. The status of Lava Blaze X is Available. ...Read More

Key Specs

RAM

4 GB

Display

6.67 inches

Battery

5000 mAh

Rear Camera

64 MP + 2 MP

Lava Blaze X Summary

Lava Blaze X price, full specifications, review and more

Lava Blaze X has been launched in India at a starting price of Rs. 14,999. It went on sale in India via Amazon and Lava eStore from July 20.

Lava Blaze X Summary

Lava Mobiles has expanded its Blaze series with a new smartphone, the Lava Blaze X. The Lava Blaze X features a profile with curved edges and a raised camera module with a circular design. The smartphone was announced under Rs.15000 and considering the price range, Lava has provided a new and premium-looking design with Blaze X 5G.

Lava Blaze X Price

The Lava Blaze X 5G is available at a starting price of Rs.14999 for the 4GB RAM + 128GB storage. It also comes with 6GB+128GB and 8GB+128GB which are priced at Rs. 15999 and Rs.16999 respectively. The Lava Blaze X 5G comes in three exciting colour options: Starlight Purple and Titanium Grey.

Lava Blaze X design, display, camera, processor and more

Lava Blaze X 5G comes with a 6.67-inch full-HD+ curved AMOLED display. The display gets 1080 x 2400 pixel resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. It also get 800nits peak brightness. Under the hood, the device is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset paired with up to 8GB LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB of UFS 2.2 internal storage. RAM of the smartphone can be expanded by additional 8GB with the virtual RAM feature.

When it comes to cameras, the Lava Blaze X 5G comes with a dual rear camera setup that includes a 64MP main camera with a Sony sensor and a 2MP secondary camera. For video calls and selfies, it gets a 16MP camera at the front. It draws its power from a 5000mAh Li-Polymer battery and comes with 33W fast charging support.

The Lava Blaze X 5G runs on Android 14-based OS out of the box and the company promises to offer at least 2 years of OS upgrades and 2 years of quarterly security upgrades. This means that the Lava Blaze X will support Android 15 update.

FAQ

What are the camera specifications of the Lava Blaze X?

Lava Blaze X comes with a dual rear camera system with a possible 64MP main sensor and an LED flash. At the front, the phone gets a 16MP camera.

How much the Lava Blaze X costs?

Lava Blaze X costs Rs.14999 for the base variant with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The top end model with 8GB RAM costs Rs. 16,999.

Will Lava Blaze X support Android 15?

Yes, Lava Blaze X will support Android 15. The company promises to offer at least 2 years of OS upgrades and 2 years of quarterly security upgrades.

Lava Blaze X Full Specifications

HT TECH SCORE 8/10
Scoring parameters:
8
Storage
8
Performance
8
Battery
4
Display
10
Camera

  • Display

    6.67 inches (16.94 cm)

  • Rear Camera

    64 MP + 2 MP

  • RAM

    4 GB

  • Battery

    5000 mAh

  • Processor

    MediaTek Dimensity 6300

  • Front Camera

    16 MP

  • Removable

    No

  • Capacity

    5000 mAh

  • Quick Charging

    Yes, Fast, 33W

  • Type

    Li-Polymer

  • USB Type-C

    Yes

  • Width

    73.85 mm

  • Colours

    Titanium Grey, Starlight Purple

  • Thickness

    8.45 mm

  • Weight

    183 grams

  • Height

    162.4 mm

  • Bezel-less display

    Yes with punch-hole display

  • Screen to Body Ratio (calculated)

    89.56 %

  • Refresh Rate

    120 Hz

  • Aspect Ratio

    20:9

  • Touch Screen

    Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

  • Pixel Density

    395 ppi

  • Resolution

    1080x2400 px (FHD+)

  • Screen Size

    6.67 inches (16.94 cm)

  • Display Type

    AMOLED

  • Resolution

    16 MP, Primary Camera

  • Flash

    Yes, Screen flash

  • Camera Setup

    Single

  • Operating System

    Android v14

  • Brand

    Lava

  • Launch Date

    July 20, 2024 (Official)

  • Video Recording

    1920x1080 @ 30 fps

  • Image Resolution

    9000 x 7000 Pixels

  • Autofocus

    Yes

  • Resolution

    64 MP, Primary Camera(IMX682, Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor)2 MP, Macro Camera

  • Shooting Modes

    High Dynamic Range mode (HDR) Macro Mode

  • Flash

    Yes, LED Flash

  • Camera Features

    Digital Zoom Auto Flash Filters

  • Video Recording Features

    Dual Video Recording Video Pro Mode

  • Camera Setup

    Dual

  • Loudspeaker

    Yes

  • Audio Jack

    USB Type-C

  • SIM 2

    5G Bands: FDD N1 / N3 / N5 / N7 / N8 / N20 / N28 TDD N38 / N40 / N41 / N66 / N77 / N78 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 850(band 5) / 800(band 20) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes, Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)

  • NFC

    No

  • Network Support

    5G Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G

  • GPS

    Yes with A-GPS, Glonass

  • Wi-Fi Features

    Mobile Hotspot

  • SIM Size

    SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano

  • USB Connectivity

    USB 2.0, Mass storage device, USB charging

  • SIM Slot(s)

    Dual SIM, GSM+GSM

  • SIM 1

    5G Bands: FDD N1 / N3 / N5 / N7 / N8 / N20 / N28 TDD N38 / N40 / N41 / N66 / N77 / N78 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 850(band 5) / 800(band 20) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

  • Bluetooth

    Yes, v5.2

  • VoLTE

    Yes

  • Chipset

    MediaTek Dimensity 6300

  • Fabrication

    6 nm

  • Architecture

    64 bit

  • Graphics

    Mali-G57 MC2

  • CPU

    Octa core (2.4 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A76 + 2 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)

  • Fingerprint Sensor Position

    On-screen

  • Fingerprint Sensor

    Yes

  • Other Sensors

    Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Gyroscope

  • Fingerprint Sensor Type

    Optical

  • Storage Type

    UFS 2.2

  • USB OTG

    Yes

  • Expandable Memory

    No

  • Internal Memory

    128 GB

Which is better based on our algorithm?

Our compare tool lets you decide which device would be better for you. The tool is based on our in-house algorithm, which is constantly evolving.

Currently comparing:
HT TECH SCORE 8  /  10
8 8 4 10 8
Performance
Battery
Display
Camera
Storage
HT TECH SCORE 9  /  10
8 10 8 10 8
Disclaimer: Above mentioned calculations are based on our internal algorithm

Last updated date: 09 August 2024
Lava Blaze X

Last updated date: 09 August 2024
Lava Blaze X
