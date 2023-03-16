Samsung Galaxy A54, Galaxy A34 launched; price, battery to camera, check them all out

Samsung has added two new A-series smartphones to its portfolio in the form of Galaxy A34 and Galaxy A54 in India. These come as fresh options in the mid-range smartphone segment and feature an AMOLED display and are powered by an octa-core processor. How much do they cost? What are the special features of the new Samsung Galaxy A54 5G, and Galaxy A34 5G? Read on to know all here.

Samsung Galaxy A54 5G specs and features

The Exynos 1380 chipset-powered Samsung Galaxy A54 5G has a 5000 mAh battery that supports 25W charging. However, the adapter is not included in the box. It features a 6.4-inch FHD+ sAMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

The Galaxy A54 5G has a triple-camera setup on the back, with a 50MP primary sensor, a 12MP ultrawide shooter, and a 5MP macro unit. In the front, it features a 13MP selfie camera. The phone runs Android 13-based One UI 5.1 on top, with up to four generations of OS upgrades and five years of security updates guaranteed by Samsung. It has an in-display fingerprint reader and has IP67 rated for dust and water resistance.

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

Samsung Galaxy A54 5G specs and features

On the other hand, the Samsung Galaxy A34 5G is equipped with the MediaTek Dimensity 1080 chipset and is powered by a 5000mAh battery that supports 25W charging. Similar to Galaxy A54, it doesn't pack an adapter inside the box. The Galaxy A34 5G features a 6.4-inch FHD+ sAMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

For photography, it has a triple-camera setup on the back headlined by a 48MP primary sensor, an 8 MP ultrawide camera, a 5MP macro camera, and a 13 MP selfie camera on the front.

Samsung Galaxy A54 5G, Galaxy A34 5G price and availability

The Samsung Galaxy A54 is priced at Rs. 38999 for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage model. It is offered in Awesome Lime, Awesome Graphite, Awesome Violet, and Awesome White colours.

Meanwhile, the Samsung Galaxy A34 is priced at Rs. 30999 for the 8GB RAM and 128GB base model. The Galaxy A34 5G is available in Awesome Lime, Awesome Graphite, Awesome Violet, and Awesome Silver colours.

Both the Samsung Galaxy A34 5G and Galaxy A54 5G can be pre-ordered from March 16 to March 27 and will be available for purchase in India starting March 28.