 Mtr M1000 Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Trending News

    Apple Introduces Faster MacBook Pros and Mac Minis
    Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch M2 Pro
    5 Camera phones under Rs. 50000 you cannot go wrong with; SURPRISE names present here
    Samsung Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+
    More iPhones to be made in India, Apple eyes 50 percent of global production
    Apple iPhone 14 Plus
    Amazon Prime Lite for Rs. 999 coming soon! New annual plan with many TWISTS
    Amazon Prime Video
    iOS 16.3 for iPhone users is here; know what has changed for you
    iPhone

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Home Phone Finder Mtr Mobile MTR M1000

    MTR M1000

    MTR M1000 is a phone, available price is Rs 920 in India with 0.3 MP Rear Camera, Processor, 3000 mAh Battery and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on MTR M1000 from HT Tech. Buy MTR M1000 now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Go to Mobile Recommender
    2
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Overview Prices Specs Alternatives
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P37829/heroimage/151218-v1-mtr-m1000-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P37829/images/Design/151218-v1-mtr-m1000-mobile-phone-large-2.jpg
    Key Specs
    ₹920
    1.77 inches (4.5 cm)
    0.3 MP
    3000 mAh
    See full specifications
    Key Specs
    ₹920
    1.77 inches (4.5 cm)
    0.3 MP
    3000 mAh
    See full specifications
    Add to compare
    See full specifications
    amazon
    ₹ 899 M.R.P. ₹1,499
    Buy Now

    MTR M1000 Price in India

    MTR M1000 price in India starts at Rs.920. The lowest price of MTR M1000 is Rs.899 on amazon.in.

    MTR M1000 price in India starts at Rs.920. The lowest price of MTR M1000 is Rs.899 on amazon.in.

    Mtr M1000 Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 0.3 MP
    • 3000 mAh
    • 1.77 inches (4.5 cm)
    Battery
    • Li-ion
    • Yes
    • 3000 mAh
    Camera
    • 640 x 480 Pixels
    • Single
    • Yes, Dual LED Flash
    • Digital Zoom
    • 0.3 MP Primary Camera
    Design
    • Black, Blue, Gold
    Display
    • 128 x 160 pixels
    • 116 ppi
    • TFT
    • 1.77 inches (4.5 cm)
    General
    • MTR
    • M1000
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Not Available,
      3G: Not Available, 2G: Available
    • June 8, 2022 (Official)
    Multimedia
    • Yes, Video Formats: 3GP
    • Torch Light, Auto Call Recording
    • Yes
    • Polyphonic ringtones, Vibration
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes, Music Formats: MP3
    • Yes, Video Formats: 3GP
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 2G
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB
    • Yes
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB
    Smart TV Features
    • 0.3 MP
    Special Features
    • Yes
    • Yes, Limited
    • Calculator, Calendar, Alarm
    Storage
    • Yes, Up to 8 GB
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Mobiles By Brand

    Mobiles By Brand

    TRENDING MOBILE PHONES

    LATEST MOBILE PHONES

    UPCOMING MOBILE PHONES

    Top Phones

    Latest Phones

    Popular Phones

    Upcoming Phones
    Mtr M1000