 Nokia 125 Price in India (20, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Nokia 125

    Nokia 125 is a phone, available price is Rs 2,399 in India with Rear Camera, Processor, 1020 mAh Battery and 4 MB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Nokia 125 from HT Tech. Buy Nokia 125 now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    2
    Score
    Last updated: 20 January 2023
    Nokia 125 Price in India

    Nokia 125 price in India starts at Rs.2,399. The lowest price of Nokia 125 is Rs.1,944 on amazon.in.

    Nokia 125 Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 1020 mAh
    • 2.4 inches (6.1 cm)
    Battery
    • 1020 mAh
    • Up to 561 Hours(2G)
    • Yes
    • Li-ion
    • Up to 19 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 19 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 561 Hours(2G)
    Camera
    • No
    Design
    • 15 mm
    • 91.3 grams
    • 50.5 mm
    • 132 mm
    • Black, Blue, White
    Display
    • 167 ppi
    • 240 x 320 pixels
    • 2.4 inches (6.1 cm)
    • 26.76 %
    • TFT
    • 65K
    General
    • August 25, 2020 (Official)
    • 125
    • Nokia
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Not Available,
      3G: Not Available, 2G: Available
    Multimedia
    • Yes, Wireless FM
    • Yes
    • Torch Light
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes, Music Formats: MP3
    • Yes, Wireless FM
    • Yes, Video Formats: 3GP, MP4
    • Polyphonic ringtones, Vibration
    • Yes, Video Formats: 3GP, MP4
    Network & Connectivity
    • SIM1: Mini, SIM2: Mini
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 2G
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz
    Performance
    • 4 MB
    Special Features
    • 500
    • Yes, Limited, 2000 entries
    • Yes
    • Calculator, Calendar, Alarm
    Storage
    • 4 MB
    • No
    Nokia 125