Nokia 4.2 Price in India (05 August 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison

Mobile Phone Replacement Parts LCD Screen and Digitizer Full Assembly for Nokia 4.2 Mobile Displays
Mobile Phone Replacement Parts LCD Screen and Digitizer Full Assembly for Nokia 4.2 Mobile Displays
₹9,856
₹19,697
Buy Now
Nokia 4.2 price in India starts at Rs.9,499. The lowest price of Nokia 4.2 is Rs.9,856 on amazon.in.
Nokia 4.2 price in India starts at Rs.9,499. The lowest price of Nokia 4.2 is Rs.9,856 on amazon.in.
This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:
Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.
For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.