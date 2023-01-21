Home Photos 5 Massive asteroids zooming towards Earth in coming days! Check speed, distance, more

No one can predict an upcoming danger or threat from space. All that space agencies like NASA can do is to be on the alert and take calculative steps. This is what NASA does, when it comes to ensure Earth's safety. The space research organisation keeps an eye on the near-Earth objects like asteroids and comets that can pose a threat to the planet. The larger the asteroid, the more dangerous it can be for our planet. Now, according to NASA, 5 massive asteroids are zooming towards Earth. From as large as a 170-foot monster to as small as 40 foot, they are all asteroids heading towards Earth at shocking speeds.