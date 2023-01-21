5 Massive asteroids zooming towards Earth in coming days! Check speed, distance, more

    Trending News

    No one can predict an upcoming danger or threat from space. All that space agencies like NASA can do is to be on the alert and take calculative steps. This is what NASA does, when it comes to ensure Earth's safety. The space research organisation keeps an eye on the near-Earth objects like asteroids and comets that can pose a threat to the planet. The larger the asteroid, the more dangerous it can be for our planet. Now, according to NASA, 5 massive asteroids are zooming towards Earth. From as large as a 170-foot monster to as small as 40 foot, they are all asteroids heading towards Earth at shocking speeds.
    Jan 21 2023
    Asteroid 2023 AE1: It is a bus-sized asteroid of 40 foot and is travelling towards Earth at a great speed of 19944 kilometers per hour. NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) has alerted about the same and has informed that it will make its closest approach to planet Earth on Sunday, January 22, at a distance of 1450000 kilometers. (Bloomberg)
    Asteroid 2019 BO2: Another asteroid that will be zooming towards our planet is 2019 BO2. NASA has informed that it is 67 foot in size and will make the closest Earth approach at a distance of 4630000 kilometers on January 24, 2023. The airplane-sized asteroid is travelling at a staggering speed of 58356 kilometers per hour. (Pixabay)
    Asteroid 2019 BZ4: NASA has warned that a 62 foot house sized asteroid named 2019 BZ4 will be nearing Earth on January 24. According to the research organisation, the asteroid is travelling at a speed of 20160 kilometers per hour. The asteroid will make its closest approach to Earth at a distance of 6320000 kilometers per hour. (Wikimedia Commons)
    Asteroid 2023 AQ1: January 25 will be witnessing a massive 170 foot asteroid racing towards planet Earth. This airplane sized asteroid will make its closest approach to the planet at a distance of 3910000 kilometers at a mind numbing speed of 56556 kilometers per hour. (Pixabay)
    Asteroid 2023 AP1: The 85 foot asteroid will make its closest Earth approach at a distance of 3910000 kilometers. The asteroid is travelling at a speed of 33768 kilometers per hour and is said to pass by the planet without posing any kind of threat or danger. (Wikimedia Commons)
