Boost your online privacy: 4 ways to stay safe from emerging online scams

Strong passwords: To enhance and strengthen your online privacy, make sure to use strong and unique passwords for online accounts. Make sure to keep the password at least 12-16 characters long and include alphanumeric codes and special characters. You can also take advantage of free password generators such as 1Password. Additionally, make sure to frequently change passwords to avoid credential stuffing. (Pixabay)
Strong passwords: To enhance and strengthen your online privacy, make sure to use strong and unique passwords for online accounts. Make sure to keep the password at least 12-16 characters long and include alphanumeric codes and special characters. You can also take advantage of free password generators such as 1Password. Additionally, make sure to frequently change passwords to avoid credential stuffing.
Two-factor authentication: This is another crucial part of setting a strong password. With 2FA, users get another layer of security from any user trying to log in to their account. Even after cracking the password, the user will require a four to six-character code which will be sent to the account holder’s primary device or number. Users can also take advantage of code-generating authenticator apps for enhanced safekeeping. (Pixabay)
Two-factor authentication: This is another crucial part of setting a strong password. With 2FA, users get another layer of security from any user trying to log in to their account. Even after cracking the password, the user will require a four to six-character code which will be sent to the account holder's primary device or number. Users can also take advantage of code-generating authenticator apps for enhanced safekeeping.
Enable Encryption: If you want to keep your online communications such as calls, texts, and other data private then make sure to enable the encryption feature. It keeps the digital communication between the user, without passing on to anyone. Use apps such as  WhatsApp for text communications as Meta ensures end-to-end encryption. Users can also take advantage of VPN networks as they enable users to hide digital footprints. 
Enable Encryption: If you want to keep your online communications such as calls, texts, and other data private then make sure to enable the encryption feature. It keeps the digital communication between the user, without passing on to anyone. Use apps such as  WhatsApp for text communications as Meta ensures end-to-end encryption. Users can also take advantage of VPN networks as they enable users to hide digital footprints.  (Pixabay)
Enable Encryption: If you want to keep your online communications such as calls, texts, and other data private then make sure to enable the encryption feature. It keeps the digital communication between the user, without passing on to anyone. Use apps such as  WhatsApp for text communications as Meta ensures end-to-end encryption. Users can also take advantage of VPN networks as they enable users to hide digital footprints.
VPN on public Wi-Fi connections: Firstly, avoid using public Wi-Fi connections as it is the easiest way for scammers to get hold of your personal information. Alternatively, use a VPN while using public Wi-Fi it will encrypt the user’s internet connection and keep the data safe so no other person can snoop into your online footprints. 
VPN on public Wi-Fi connections: Firstly, avoid using public Wi-Fi connections as it is the easiest way for scammers to get hold of your personal information. Alternatively, use a VPN while using public Wi-Fi it will encrypt the user’s internet connection and keep the data safe so no other person can snoop into your online footprints.  (Pexels)
VPN on public Wi-Fi connections: Firstly, avoid using public Wi-Fi connections as it is the easiest way for scammers to get hold of your personal information. Alternatively, use a VPN while using public Wi-Fi it will encrypt the user's internet connection and keep the data safe so no other person can snoop into your online footprints.

This year, try the above-mentioned digital safety tips to avoid becoming a victim of online scams. Make sure to keep your data safe and private smartly, so no second person can get access. 
This year, try the above-mentioned digital safety tips to avoid becoming a victim of online scams. Make sure to keep your data safe and private smartly, so no second person can get access. 
This year, try the above-mentioned digital safety tips to avoid becoming a victim of online scams. Make sure to keep your data safe and private smartly, so no second person can get access. 
