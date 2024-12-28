Latest Tech News Photos WhatsApp features introduced in 2024: 5 useful features to know

WhatsApp features introduced in 2024: 5 useful features to know

Know about these 5 most talked about WhatsApp features which were introduced in 2024.

By: HT TECH
Updated on: Dec 28 2024, 10:00 IST
WhatsApp features introduced in 2024: 5 useful features to know
WATI: It is an authorized WhatsApp Business Solution Provider that enables companies to automate business communication using chatbots and other cutting-edge technology. A shared inbox is one such unique solution that enables companies to respond to client inquiries instantly and improve client engagement. (Bloomberg)
photos
1/5 WATI: It is an authorized WhatsApp Business Solution Provider that enables companies to automate business communication using chatbots and other cutting-edge technology. A shared inbox is one such unique solution that enables companies to respond to client inquiries instantly and improve client engagement. (Bloomberg)
Whatsapp
WhatsApp Events: The new Events feature has made it quite easier for users to plan events, track RSVPs, and receive automatic reminders. This feature can be accessed by visiting the group’s information page. Therefore, if you are planning trips, parties or meet-ups with friends and family, you could simply create an event on WhatsApp for all members to receive timely reminders and updates.  (Pixabay)
2/5 WhatsApp Events: The new Events feature has made it quite easier for users to plan events, track RSVPs, and receive automatic reminders. This feature can be accessed by visiting the group’s information page. Therefore, if you are planning trips, parties or meet-ups with friends and family, you could simply create an event on WhatsApp for all members to receive timely reminders and updates.  (Pixabay)
WhatsApp
WhatsApp Channel: WhatsApp has made it easier for brands, news organisations, creators, and others to communicate and interact with their audience via Channels. Additionally, it also gave a new medium for users to follow and gain information on their preferred topics, brands, celebrities, and others. Channels have now several accounts across organisations, lifestyle, sports, entertainment, businesses, and news. (REUTERS)
3/5 WhatsApp Channel: WhatsApp has made it easier for brands, news organisations, creators, and others to communicate and interact with their audience via Channels. Additionally, it also gave a new medium for users to follow and gain information on their preferred topics, brands, celebrities, and others. Channels have now several accounts across organisations, lifestyle, sports, entertainment, businesses, and news. (REUTERS)
WhatsApp
Meta AI: Apart from new features, Meta also integrated its new AI assistant, the Meta AI to WhatsApp for text and image generation. It works as a day-to-day companion for users and helps solve user queries effortlessly. It also generates AI stickers for enhanced and personalised communication. (MINT_PRINT)
4/5 Meta AI: Apart from new features, Meta also integrated its new AI assistant, the Meta AI to WhatsApp for text and image generation. It works as a day-to-day companion for users and helps solve user queries effortlessly. It also generates AI stickers for enhanced and personalised communication. (MINT_PRINT)

First Published Date: 28 Dec, 10:00 IST
