 Realme Narzo 20 Pro Price in India (05 August 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison
Home Phone Finder Realme Mobile Realme Narzo 20 Pro

Realme Narzo 20 Pro

Realme Narzo 20 Pro is a Android v10 (Q) phone, available price is Rs 14,999 in India with 48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2.05 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A76 + 2 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55) Processor , 4500 mAh Battery and 6 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Realme Narzo 20 Pro from HT Tech. Buy Realme Narzo 20 Pro now with free delivery.
6
Score
Last updated: 05 August 2023
Overview Prices Specs Alternatives Videos
RealmeNarzo20Pro_Display_6.5inches(16.51cm)
RealmeNarzo20Pro_FrontCamera_16MP
RealmeNarzo20Pro_Ram_6GB
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P35162/heroimage/140134-v10-realme-narzo-20-pro-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg_RealmeNarzo20Pro_3
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P35162/heroimage/140134-v10-realme-narzo-20-pro-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg_RealmeNarzo20Pro_4
RealmeNarzo20Pro_Display_6.5inches(16.51cm)
RealmeNarzo20Pro_FrontCamera_16MP"
RealmeNarzo20Pro_Ram_6GB"
RealmeNarzo20Pro_3"
RealmeNarzo20Pro_4"
Key Specs
₹14,999
64 GB
6.5 inches (16.51 cm)
Octa core (2.05 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A76 + 2 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)
48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP
16 MP
4500 mAh
Android v10 (Q)
6 GB
See full specifications
Key Specs
₹14,999
64 GB
6.5 inches (16.51 cm)
48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP
4500 mAh
See full specifications
Notify me when available
Add to compare
Out of Stock This product is currently not available in any online store

Realme Narzo 20 Pro Price in India

Realme Narzo 20 Pro price in India starts at Rs.14,999. The lowest price of Realme Narzo 20 Pro is Rs.12,790 on amazon.in.

Realme Narzo 20 Pro price in India starts at Rs.14,999. The lowest price of Realme Narzo 20 Pro is Rs.12,790 on amazon.in.

Realme Narzo 20 Pro Full Specifications

Key Specs
  • 4500 mAh
  • 6.5 inches (16.51 cm)
  • 16 MP
  • 48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP
Battery
  • Yes
  • Up to 672 Hours(2G)
  • 4500 mAh
  • Li-ion
  • No
  • Yes, Super Dart, 65W: 100 % in 38 minutes
Camera
  • Yes, Phase Detection autofocus
  • 8000 x 6000 Pixels
  • 16 MP f/2.1, Wide Angle, Primary Camera(3" sensor size, 1µm pixel size)
  • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps 1280x720 @ 30 fps
  • Yes, LED Flash
  • F1.8
  • Exmor RS
  • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
  • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
  • F2.1
  • Single
  • Exposure compensation, ISO control
Design
  • 75.4 mm
  • 9.4 mm
  • 162.3 mm
  • 191 grams
  • Black Ninja, White Knight
Display
  • 480 nits
  • Corning Gorilla Glass
  • 90 Hz
  • 20:9
  • 6.5 inches (16.51 cm)
  • 1080 x 2400 pixels
  • IPS LCD
  • 83.36 %
  • 90.5 %
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
  • Yes with punch-hole display
  • 405 ppi
General
  • September 21, 2020 (Official)
  • Narzo 20 Pro
  • 5G: Not Supported in India,
    4G: Available Supported in India,
    3G: Available, 2G: Available
  • Android v10 (Q)
  • realme
  • Realme UI
  • Yes
Multimedia
  • Yes
  • 3.5 mm
  • No
Network & Connectivity
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Mass storage device, USB charging
  • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
  • Yes
  • Mobile Hotspot
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
  • Yes, v5.0
  • Head: 0.990 W/kg, Body: 0.934 W/kg
  • No
  • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) 5GHz
Performance
  • LPDDR4
  • 64 bit
  • MediaTek Helio G95
  • Octa core (2.05 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A76 + 2 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)
  • 6 GB
  • Mali-G76 MC4
  • 20.0 s
  • 12 nm
Smart TV Features
  • 48+8+2+2 MP
Special Features
  • Side
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Gyroscope
Storage
  • Yes
  • Yes, Up to 256 GB
  • 64 GB
Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Realme Videos

View all
Best Budget Smartphones with Great Design
Best Budget Smartphones with Great Design: Realme C30s, Poco C3, Moto G31, more
20 Feb 2023

Mobiles By Brand

Mobiles By Brand

TRENDING MOBILE PHONES

LATEST MOBILE PHONES

UPCOMING MOBILE PHONES

Top Phones

Latest Phones

Popular Phones

Upcoming Phones
SALE Upto 40% off on Mobiles
SALE Upto 40% off on Laptops
SALE Upto 50% off on Tablets
SALE Upto 75% off on Wearables

    Trending News

    Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
    JioBharat
    This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
    Themometer app
    YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
    YouTube
    Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
    iPhone
    WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
    iOS 17

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Go to Mobile Recommender
    Realme Narzo 20 Pro