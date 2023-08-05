Realme Narzo 20 Pro Price in India (05 August 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison

Realme Narzo 20 Pro Realme Narzo 20 Pro is a Android v10 (Q) phone, available price is Rs 14,999 in India with 48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2.05 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A76 + 2 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55) Processor , 4500 mAh Battery and 6 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Realme Narzo 20 Pro from HT Tech. Buy Realme Narzo 20 Pro now with free delivery.