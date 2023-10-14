Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5 1tb Price in India (14 October 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison

The starting price for the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5 1TB in India is Rs. 184,999. At Amazon, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5 1TB can be purchased for Rs. 184,999. This is the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5 1TB base model with 12 GB RAM and 1 TB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Icy Blue, Phantom Black and Cream. ...Read More Read Less
The starting price for the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5 1TB in India is Rs. 184,999. At Amazon, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5 1TB can be purchased for Rs. 184,999. This is the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5 1TB base model with 12 GB RAM and 1 TB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Icy Blue, Phantom Black and Cream.
This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:
Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.
For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.