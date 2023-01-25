 Snexian Bold 11 Price in India (25, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Snexian Bold 11

    Snexian Bold 11 is a phone, available price is Rs 750 in India with 0.3 MP Rear Camera, Processor, 1000 mAh Battery and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Snexian Bold 11 from HT Tech. Buy Snexian Bold 11 now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    2
    Score
    Last updated: 25 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹750
    1.77 inches (4.5 cm)
    0.3 MP
    1000 mAh
    Snexian Bold 11 Price in India

    Snexian Bold 11 price in India starts at Rs.750. The lowest price of Snexian Bold 11 is Rs.799 on amazon.in.

    Snexian Bold 11 Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 1.77 inches (4.5 cm)
    • 1000 mAh
    • 0.3 MP
    Battery
    • 1000 mAh
    • Li-ion
    • Yes
    Camera
    • 0.3 MP Primary Camera
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • Single
    • 640 x 480 Pixels
    Design
    • Black, Blue
    Display
    • 1.77 inches (4.5 cm)
    • 128 x 160 pixels
    • TFT
    • 116 ppi
    General
    • Bold 11
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Not Available,
      3G: Not Available, 2G: Available
    • Snexian
    • June 17, 2022 (Official)
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    • Yes, Video Formats: 3GP
    • Yes, Music Formats: MP3
    • Music ringtones, Polyphonic ringtones, Vibration
    • Yes, Video Formats: 3GP
    • Torch Light
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • Yes
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 2G
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz
    Smart TV Features
    • 0.3 MP
    Special Features
    • Calculator, Stopwatch, Calendar, Alarm
    • Yes, Limited
    • Yes
    Storage
    • Yes, Up to 16 GB
    Snexian Bold 11