 Snexian Bold 1k - Price in India (February 2024), Full Specs, Comparison
Snexian Bold 1K

Snexian Bold 1K is a phone, available price is Rs 1,199 in India with 0.3 MP Rear Camera, Processor , 850 mAh Battery and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Snexian Bold 1K from HT Tech. Buy Snexian Bold 1K now with free delivery.
2
Score
Last updated: 20 February 2024
Key Specs
₹1,199
1.44 inches (3.66 cm)
0.3 MP
850 mAh
Snexian Bold 1K Price in India

The starting price for the Snexian Bold 1K in India is Rs. 1,199.  At Amazon, the Snexian Bold 1K can be purchased for Rs. 999.  It comes in the following colors: Black and Blue.


Snexian Bold 1k Full Specifications

Key Specs

  • Rear Camera

    0.3 MP

  • Battery

    850 mAh

  • Display

    1.44 inches (3.66 cm)

Battery

  • User Replaceable

    Yes

  • Capacity

    850 mAh

  • Type

    Li-ion

Camera

  • Image Resolution

    640 x 480 Pixels

  • Flash

    Yes, LED Flash

  • Resolution

    0.3 MP Primary Camera

  • Camera Setup

    Single

Design

  • Colours

    Black, Blue

Display

  • Screen Resolution

    128 x 160 pixels

  • Display Type

    TFT

  • Pixel Density

    142 ppi

  • Screen Size

    1.44 inches (3.66 cm)

General

  • Model

    Bold 1K

  • Brand

    Snexian

  • Launch Date

    June 17, 2022 (Official)

  • Network

    5G: Not Supported in India,
    4G: Not Available,
    3G: Not Available, 2G: Available

Multimedia

  • Music

    Yes, Music Formats: MP3

  • Video player

    Yes, Video Formats: 3GP

  • Fm Radio

    Yes

  • FM Radio

    Yes

  • Audio Jack

    3.5 mm

  • Ring Tone

    Music ringtones, Polyphonic ringtones, Vibration

  • Video Player

    Yes, Video Formats: 3GP

  • Loudspeaker

    Yes

Network & Connectivity

  • SIM 2

    2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz

  • Network Support

    5G Not Supported in India, 2G

  • Bluetooth

    Yes

  • SIM Slot(s)

    Dual SIM, GSM+GSM

  • SIM 1

    2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz

Smart TV Features

  • Camera

    0.3 MP

Special Features

  • Phone Book

    Yes, Limited

  • Games

    Yes

  • Other Facilities

    Calculator, Stopwatch, Calendar, Alarm

Storage

  • Expandable Memory

    Yes, Up to 16 GB
    Snexian Bold 1k