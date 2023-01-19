 Snexian Bold 500 Price in India (19, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Snexian Bold 500

    Snexian Bold 500 is a phone, available price is Rs 999 in India with 1.3 MP Rear Camera, Processor, 3000 mAh Battery and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Snexian Bold 500 from HT Tech. Buy Snexian Bold 500 now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    2
    Score
    Last updated: 19 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹999
    2.4 inches (6.1 cm)
    1.3 MP
    3000 mAh
    Snexian Bold 500 Price in India

    Snexian Bold 500 price in India starts at Rs.999. The lowest price of Snexian Bold 500 is Rs.1,099 on amazon.in.

    Snexian Bold 500 Full Specifications

    Battery
    • Li-ion
    • Yes
    • 3000 mAh
    Camera
    • Single
    • Digital Zoom
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • 1280 x 1024 Pixels
    • 1.3 MP Primary Camera
    Design
    • Black, Dark Blue
    Display
    • 167 ppi
    • 240 x 320 pixels
    • TFT
    • 2.4 inches (6.1 cm)
    General
    • Snexian
    • September 14, 2021 (Official)
    • Bold 500
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Not Available,
      3G: Not Available, 2G: Available
    Multimedia
    • Yes, Music Formats: MP3
    • Yes, Video Formats: 3GP
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • Torch Light
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    • Polyphonic ringtones, Vibration
    Network & Connectivity
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 2G
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Yes
    Special Features
    • Yes
    • Yes, Limited
    • Calculator, Calendar, Alarm
    Storage
    • Yes, Up to 8 GB
    Snexian Bold 500 FAQs

    What is the Snexian Bold 500 Battery Capacity?

    Snexian Bold 500 has a 3000 mAh battery.

    Is Snexian Bold 500 Waterproof?

    Snexian Bold 500