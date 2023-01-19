Snexian Bold 500 Price in India (19, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

Snexian Bold 500
Snexian Bold 500 (Blue)
₹1,099
₹1,399
Buy Now
This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:
Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.
For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.
Snexian Bold 500 price in India starts at Rs.999. The lowest price of Snexian Bold 500 is Rs.1,099 on amazon.in.
Snexian Bold 500 price in India starts at Rs.999. The lowest price of Snexian Bold 500 is Rs.1,099 on amazon.in.