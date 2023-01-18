 Snexian Bold 600 Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Trending News

    Amazon Prime Lite for Rs. 999 coming soon! New annual plan with many TWISTS
    Amazon Prime Video
    iOS 16.3 for iPhone users is here; know what has changed for you
    iPhone
    Dell XPS 13 9315 2-in-1 review: Best convertible laptop to buy
    Dell XPS 13 9315 2-in-1
    Elon Musk’s Tesla hype machine breaks down
    Elon Musk
    Explainer-Why U.S flights were grounded by a FAA system outage
    US flights

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Home Phone Finder Snexian Mobile Snexian Bold 600

    Snexian Bold 600

    Snexian Bold 600 is a phone, available price is Rs 1,099 in India with 1.3 MP Rear Camera, Processor, 3000 mAh Battery and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Snexian Bold 600 from HT Tech. Buy Snexian Bold 600 now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Go to Mobile Recommender
    2
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Overview Prices Specs Alternatives
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P37365/heroimage/150045-v1-snexian-bold-600-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P37365/images/Design/150045-v1-snexian-bold-600-mobile-phone-large-2.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P37365/images/Design/150045-v1-snexian-bold-600-mobile-phone-large-3.jpg
    Key Specs
    ₹1,099
    2.4 inches (6.1 cm)
    1.3 MP
    3000 mAh
    See full specifications
    Key Specs
    ₹1,099
    2.4 inches (6.1 cm)
    1.3 MP
    3000 mAh
    See full specifications
    Add to compare
    See full specifications
    amazon
    ₹ 1,049 M.R.P. ₹1,499
    Buy Now

    Snexian Bold 600 Price in India

    Snexian Bold 600 price in India starts at Rs.1,099. The lowest price of Snexian Bold 600 is Rs.1,049 on amazon.in.

    Snexian Bold 600 price in India starts at Rs.1,099. The lowest price of Snexian Bold 600 is Rs.1,049 on amazon.in.

    Snexian Bold 600 Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 3000 mAh
    • 1.3 MP
    • 2.4 inches (6.1 cm)
    Battery
    • 3000 mAh
    • Li-ion
    • Yes
    Camera
    • No
    • 1280 x 1024 Pixels
    • Single
    • Digital Zoom
    • 1.3 MP Primary Camera
    Design
    • Red
    Display
    • TFT
    • 2.4 inches (6.1 cm)
    • 240 x 320 pixels
    • 167 ppi
    General
    • Bold 600
    • April 4, 2022 (Official)
    • Snexian
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Not Available,
      3G: Not Available, 2G: Available
    Multimedia
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes, Video Formats: 3GP
    • Polyphonic ringtones, Vibration
    • Yes
    • Yes, Recording option
    • Yes, Video Formats: 3GP
    • Yes, Music Formats: MP3
    • Yes, Recording option
    • Torch Light, Multi Languages
    Network & Connectivity
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 2G
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Yes
    Smart TV Features
    • 1.3 MP
    Special Features
    • Yes, Limited
    • Yes
    • Calculator, Calendar, Alarm
    Storage
    • Yes, Up to 8 GB
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Mobiles By Brand

    Mobiles By Brand

    TRENDING MOBILE PHONES

    LATEST MOBILE PHONES

    UPCOMING MOBILE PHONES

    Top Phones

    Latest Phones

    Popular Phones

    Upcoming Phones
    Snexian Bold 600