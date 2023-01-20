 Snexian Guru 200 Price in India (20, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Snexian Guru 200

    Snexian Guru 200

    Snexian Guru 200 is a phone, available price is Rs 999 in India with 1.3 MP Rear Camera, Processor, 2500 mAh Battery and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Snexian Guru 200 from HT Tech. Buy Snexian Guru 200 now with free delivery.
    2
    Score
    Last updated: 20 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹999
    2.4 inches (6.1 cm)
    1.3 MP
    2500 mAh
    amazon
    ₹ 1,099 M.R.P. ₹1,399
    Buy Now

    Snexian Guru 200 Price in India

    Snexian Guru 200 price in India starts at Rs.999. The lowest price of Snexian Guru 200 is Rs.1,099 on amazon.in.

    Snexian Guru 200 Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 2500 mAh
    • 2.4 inches (6.1 cm)
    • 1.3 MP
    Battery
    • Li-ion
    • 2500 mAh
    • Yes
    Camera
    • 1280 x 1024 Pixels
    • 1.3 MP Primary Camera
    • Single
    • Digital Zoom
    • No
    Display
    • TFT
    • 2.4 inches (6.1 cm)
    • 167 ppi
    • 240 x 320 pixels
    General
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Not Available,
      3G: Not Available, 2G: Available
    • Guru 200
    • September 22, 2022 (Official)
    • Snexian
    Multimedia
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes, Video Formats: 3GP
    • Yes
    • Torch Light
    • Yes, Music Formats: MP3
    • Yes, Video Formats: 3GP
    • Polyphonic ringtones, Vibration
    Network & Connectivity
    • Yes
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 2G
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz
    Smart TV Features
    • 1.3 MP
    Special Features
    • Calculator, Calendar, Alarm
    • Yes
    • Yes, Limited
    Storage
    • Yes, Up to 8 GB
    Snexian Guru 200