Snexian Rock R7 Snexian Rock R7 is a phone, speculated price is Rs 999 in India with 0.3 MP Rear Camera, Processor , 1000 mAh Battery and RAM.

Not officially announced yet The price and specs are based on rumours & speculation

Snexian Rock R7 Full Specifications Key Specs Battery 1000 mAh

Rear Camera 0.3 MP

Display 1.77 inches (4.5 cm) Battery Capacity 1000 mAh

Type Li-ion

User Replaceable Yes Camera Camera Setup Single

Camera Features Digital Zoom

Resolution 0.3 MP Primary Camera

Flash Yes, LED Flash

Image Resolution 640 x 480 Pixels Design Colours Red Display Screen Size 1.77 inches (4.5 cm)

Display Type TFT

Screen Resolution 128 x 160 pixels

Pixel Density 116 ppi General Network 5G: Not Supported in India,

4G: Not Available,

3G: Not Available, 2G: Available

Brand Snexian

Launch Date May 8, 2023 (Official)

Model Rock R7 Multimedia Ring Tone Polyphonic ringtones, Vibration

Music Yes, Music Formats: MP3

Video player Yes, Video Formats: 3GP

Fm Radio Yes, Wireless FM

Special Features Torch Light

Loudspeaker Yes

Video Player Yes, Video Formats: 3GP

Audio Jack 3.5 mm Network & Connectivity Bluetooth Yes

SIM 1 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz

Network Support 5G Not Supported in India, 2G

SIM Slot(s) Dual SIM, GSM+GSM

SIM 2 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz Smart TV Features Camera 0.3 MP Storage Expandable Memory Yes, Up to 8 GB

