Snexian Rock R8 - Price in India (June 2024), Full Specs, Comparison

 Snexian Rock R8
SnexianRockR8_Display_1.8inches(4.57cm)
SnexianRockR8_RAM_32MB
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P39781/heroimage/161392-v1-snexian-rock-r8-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg_SnexianRockR8_2
Release date : 11 Apr 2024

Snexian Rock R8

Snexian Rock R8 is a phone, available price is Rs 999 in India with 0.3 MP Rear Camera, Processor , 3000 mAh Battery and 32 MB RAM.
Black Gold
32 MB
Out of Stock

Key Specs

RAM

32 MB

Display

1.8 inches

Battery

3000 mAh

Rear Camera

0.3 MP

Snexian Rock R8 Price in India

The starting price for the Snexian Rock R8 in India is Rs. 999. This is the Snexian Rock R8 base model with 32 MB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Black and Gold.

Snexian Rock R8

Black, 32 MB RAM, 32 MB Storage
Out of Stock
Snexian Rock R8 Full Specifications

  • Battery

    3000 mAh

  • Display

    1.8 inches (4.57 cm)

  • Rear Camera

    0.3 MP

  • RAM

    32 MB

  • Capacity

    3000 mAh

  • Camera Features

    Digital Zoom

  • Image Resolution

    640 x 480 Pixels

  • Camera Setup

    Single

  • Resolution

    0.3 MP Primary Camera

  • Flash

    No

  • Colours

    Black, Gold

  • Screen Size

    1.8 inches (4.57 cm)

  • Resolution

    320x420 px

  • Display Type

    TFT

  • Pixel Density

    293 ppi

  • Brand

    Snexian

  • Launch Date

    April 11, 2024 (Official)

  • Audio Jack

    3.5 mm

  • Video Player

    Yes, Video Formats: 3GP

  • Music

    Yes, Music Formats: MP3

  • FM Radio

    Yes, Wireless FM

  • Loudspeaker

    Yes

  • Ring Tone

    Polyphonic ringtones, Vibration

  • Special Features

    Torch Light, Multi Languages, Auto Call Recording

  • Video player

    Yes, Video Formats: 3GP

  • SIM 1

    2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz

  • Network Support

    5G Not Supported in India, 2G

  • SIM 2

    2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz

  • SIM Slot(s)

    Dual SIM, GSM+GSM

  • Bluetooth

    Yes

  • Other Facilities

    Calculator, Calendar, Alarm

  • Games

    Yes

  • Phone Book

    Yes, Limited

  • Expandable Memory

    Yes, Up to 32 GB

  • Internal Memory

    32 MB
