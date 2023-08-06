 Sony Xperia E4g Dual Price in India (06 August 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison
Sony Xperia E4g Dual

Sony Xperia E4g Dual is a Android v4.4.4 (Kitkat) phone, available price is Rs 13,190 in India with 5 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.5 GHz, Cortex A7 Processor , 2300 mAh Battery and 1 GB RAM.
2
Score
Last updated: 06 August 2023
Key Specs
₹13,190
8 GB
4.7 inches (11.94 cm)
Quad core, 1.5 GHz, Cortex A7
5 MP
2 MP
2300 mAh
Android v4.4.4 (Kitkat)
1 GB
Out of Stock This product is currently not available in any online store

Sony Xperia E4g Dual Full Specifications

Key Specs
  • 4.7 inches (11.94 cm)
  • 2 MP
  • 5 MP
  • 2300 mAh
Battery
  • Li-ion
  • No
  • 2300 mAh
Camera
  • High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
  • Yes, LED Flash
  • 2592 x 1944 Pixels
  • 1280x720 fps
  • Single
  • Yes
  • Digital Zoom Face detection Touch to focus
  • 2 MP, Primary Camera
Design
  • 71 mm
  • 135 grams
  • 133 mm
  • 10.8 mm
  • Black, White
Display
  • IPS LCD
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
  • Yes
  • 4.7 inches (11.94 cm)
  • 234 ppi
  • 64.45 %
  • 540 x 960 pixels
General
  • Xperia E4g Dual
  • Android v4.4.4 (Kitkat)
  • Sony
  • 5G: Not Supported in India,
    4G: Available Supported in India,
    3G: Available, 2G: Available
  • April 30, 2015 (Official)
Multimedia
  • Yes
  • Yes
  • 3.5 mm
Network & Connectivity
  • microUSB 2.0
  • Yes with A-GPS
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
  • Yes, v4.1
  • SIM1: Micro
  • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
  • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • Yes
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 1900(band 2) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz 4G Speed: 50 Mbit/s ↑ 150 Mbit/s ↓ (LTE category 4) 3G Speed: HSDPA 21.1 Mbit/s ↓, HSUPA 5.76 Mbit/s ↑ GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
Performance
  • Quad core, 1.5 GHz, Cortex A7
  • Mali-T760 MP2
  • 64 bit
  • 1 GB
  • MediaTek MT6732
Smart TV Features
  • 5 MP
Special Features
  • Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
Storage
  • Yes, Up to 32 GB
  • 8 GB
Sony Xperia E4g Dual FAQs

What is the price of the Sony Xperia E4G Dual in India?

Sony Xperia E4G Dual price in India at 6,000 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (5 MP), Front Camera (2 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek MT6732; RAM: 1 GB; Battery: 2300 mAh.

How many megapixels Camera is in Sony Xperia E4G Dual?

How many colors are available in Sony Xperia E4G Dual?

What is the Sony Xperia E4G Dual Battery Capacity?

Is Sony Xperia E4G Dual Waterproof?

    Sony Xperia E4g Dual