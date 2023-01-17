 Sony Xperia Xz2 Price in India (17, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Trending News

    Amazon Prime Lite for Rs. 999 coming soon! New annual plan with many TWISTS
    Amazon Prime Video
    iOS 16.3 for iPhone users is here; know what has changed for you
    iPhone
    Dell XPS 13 9315 2-in-1 review: Best convertible laptop to buy
    Dell XPS 13 9315 2-in-1
    Elon Musk’s Tesla hype machine breaks down
    Elon Musk
    Explainer-Why U.S flights were grounded by a FAA system outage
    US flights

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Home Phone Finder Sony Phones Sony Xperia XZ2

    Sony Xperia XZ2

    Sony Xperia XZ2 is a Android v8.0 (Oreo) phone, available price is Rs 74,990 in India with 19 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 385 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 385) Processor, 3180 mAh Battery and 64 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Sony Xperia XZ2 from HT Tech. Buy Sony Xperia XZ2 now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Go to Mobile Recommender
    6
    Score
    Last updated: 17 January 2023
    Overview Specs Alternatives FAQs
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P31981/heroimage/123553-v1-sony-xperia-xz2-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P31981/images/Design/123553-v1-sony-xperia-xz2-mobile-phone-large-2.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P31981/images/Design/123553-v1-sony-xperia-xz2-mobile-phone-large-3.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P31981/images/Design/123553-v1-sony-xperia-xz2-mobile-phone-large-4.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P31981/images/Design/123553-v1-sony-xperia-xz2-mobile-phone-large-5.jpg
    Key Specs
    ₹74,990
    64 GB
    5.7 inches (14.48 cm)
    Octa core (2.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 385 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 385)
    19 MP
    5 MP
    3180 mAh
    Android v8.0 (Oreo)
    See full specifications
    Key Specs
    ₹74,990
    64 GB
    5.7 inches (14.48 cm)
    19 MP
    3180 mAh
    See full specifications
    Add to compare
    See full specifications
    Out of Stock This product is currently not available in any online store

    Sony Xperia Xz2 Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 5 MP
    • 3180 mAh
    • 5.7 inches (14.48 cm)
    • 19 MP
    Battery
    • Yes
    • Li-ion
    • Yes, Quick, v3.0
    • 3180 mAh
    • Yes
    • No
    Camera
    • Yes, Hybrid autofocus
    • Single
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • 5 MP f/2.2, Primary Camera(5.0" sensor size)
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • Exmor-R CMOS
    • F2.2
    • 8 x Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • 5000 x 3500 Pixels
    • F2.0
    • No
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    Design
    • Dust proof
    • Liquid Black, Liquid Silver, Deep Green, Ash Pink
    • 11.1 mm
    • 72 mm
    • 153 mm
    • Yes, Water resistant, IP65, IP68
    • 198 grams
    Display
    • Yes
    • Corning Gorilla Glass v5,
    • 18:9
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 5.7 inches (14.48 cm)
    • 76.11 %
    • 1080 x 2160 pixels
    • IPS LCD
    • 424 ppi
    General
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Yes
    • Xperia XZ2
    • August 1, 2018 (Official)
    • Android v8.0 (Oreo)
    • Sony
    Multimedia
    • USB Type-C
    • No
    • Yes
    • No
    Network & Connectivity
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • Wi-Fi Direct, Mobile Hotspot
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano (Hybrid)
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/b/g/n/n 5GHz, MIMO
    • Yes, v5.0
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/b/g/n/n 5GHz, MIMO
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    Performance
    • Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
    • Octa core (2.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 385 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 385)
    • Adreno 630
    • 6 GB
    • 64 bit
    Smart TV Features
    • 19 MP
    Special Features
    • Rear
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Barometer, Compass, Gyroscope
    Storage
    • 64 GB
    • Yes, Up to 400 GB
    • Yes
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Mobiles By Brand

    Mobiles By Brand

    Sony Xperia Xz2 FAQs

    What is the price of the Sony Xperia Xz2 in India?

    Sony Xperia Xz2 price in India at 74,990 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (19 MP), Front Camera (5 MP) ; Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 845; RAM: 6 GB; Battery: 3180 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Sony Xperia Xz2?

    How many colors are available in Sony Xperia Xz2?

    What is the Sony Xperia Xz2 Battery Capacity?

    Is Sony Xperia Xz2 Waterproof?

    View More

    TRENDING MOBILE PHONES

    LATEST MOBILE PHONES

    UPCOMING MOBILE PHONES

    Top Phones

    Latest Phones

    Popular Phones

    Upcoming Phones
    Sony Xperia Xz2