 10 Best AC Brands in India: Top Air Conditioners From Lloyd, Daikin, LG And More That You Can Buy
10 Best AC Brands in India: Top Air Conditioners From Lloyd, Daikin, LG And More That You Can Buy

Looking for the best AC units in India? Check out this list of top air conditioner brands and choose the best one for your needs and budget.

By: AFFILIATE DESK
| Updated on: Aug 08 2024, 12:39 IST
Top 10 best AC from air conditioner brands like Lloyd, Daikin, LG, Panasonic and more to buy during Amazon sale.
Products included in this article

35% OFF
Lloyd 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC (5 in 1 Convertible, Copper, Anti-Viral + PM 2.5 Filter, 2023 Model, White with Chrome Deco Strip, GLS18I3FWAGC)
(3,038)
₹37,990 ₹58,990
Buy now 45% OFF
Daikin 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC (Copper, PM 2.5 Filter, Triple Display, Dew Clean Technology, Coanda Airflow, 2023 Model, MTKL50U, White)
(3,156)
₹38,490 ₹69,990
Buy now 39% OFF
Carrier 1.5 Ton 3 Star AI Flexicool Inverter Split AC (Copper, Convertible 6-in-1 Cooling,High Density Filter, Auto Cleanser, 2024 Model,ESTER NEO Exi+, CAI18ER3R34F0,White)
(3,086)
₹36,730 ₹60,990
Buy now
LG 1.5 Ton 5 Star DUAL Inverter Split AC (Copper, AI Convertible 6-in-1 Cooling, 4 Way, HD Filter with Anti-Virus Protection, 2024 Model, TS-Q19YNZE, White)
(2,883)
Get price 29% OFF
Panasonic 1.5 Ton 5 Star Wi-Fi Inverter Smart Split AC (India's 1st Matter Enabled RAC, Copper Condenser, 7in1 Convertible, True AI, 4 Way Swing, PM 0.1 Filter, CS/CU-NU18ZKY5W, 2024 Model, White)
(3,267)
₹46,990 ₹66,990
Buy now 24% OFF
Panasonic 1.5 Ton 3 Star Wi-Fi Inverter Smart Split AC (Copper Condenser, 7 in 1 Convertible with True AI Mode, PM 0.1 Air Purification Filter, CS/CU-SU18ZKYWT, 2024 Model, White)
(3,317)
₹41,990 ₹55,400
Buy now
Lloyd 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC (5 in 1 Convertible, Anti Corrosion Coating, Copper, PM 2.5 Filter, 2024 Model, White with Chrome Deco Strip, GLS18I5FWBEW)
(2,166)
Get price 41% OFF
Carrier 1 Ton 3 Star AI Flexicool Inverter Split AC (Copper, Convertible 6-in-1 Cooling,Dual Filtration with HD & PM 2.5 Filter, Auto Cleanser, 2024 Model,ESTER NEO+ Exi, CAI12ER3R34F0,White)
(1,638)
₹32,490 ₹55,990
Buy now 35% OFF
Daikin 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC (Copper, PM 2.5 Filter, 2023 Model, MTKM50U, White)
(2,313)
₹49,288 ₹75,990
Buy now
LG 1 Ton 4 Star DUAL Inverter Split AC (Copper, AI Convertible 6-in-1 Cooling, 4 Way Swing, HD Filter with Anti-Virus Protection, 2024 Model, TS-Q13JNYE, White)
(2,261)
Get price

When it comes to staying cool in the scorching Indian summers, a reliable air conditioner is a must-have. With so many options available in the market, it can be overwhelming to choose the best one. To make your decision easier, we have curated a list of the top 10 best AC brands in India. From energy-efficient models to innovative features, this list has something for everyone. Whether you are looking for the best inverter AC or a unit with convertible features, we have got you covered. Read on to find the perfect air conditioner for your home or office.

1. Lloyd Inverter Convertible Anti-Viral GLS18I3FWAGC

B0CCY3HLCV-1

Lloyd Inverter Convertible Anti-Viral GLS18I3FWAGC is a powerful and energy-efficient air conditioner that comes with a range of innovative features. It is equipped with anti-viral technology to ensure clean and healthy air at all times. With its convertible mode, it offers the flexibility to adjust cooling as per your needs.

Specifications:

  • Energy-efficient
  • Anti-viral technology
  • Convertible mode
  • High cooling capacity
  • Low noise operation

  Reasons to buy

  Reasons to avoid

Energy-efficient

Relatively high price

Anti-viral technology for clean air

May require professional installation

Convertible mode for flexibility

2. Daikin Inverter AC with Display Technology MTKL50U

B0BK1KS6ZD-2

The Daikin Inverter AC with Display Technology MTKL50U is known for its advanced features and high cooling performance. It comes with a user-friendly display and inverter technology for energy-efficient operation. With its powerful cooling capacity, it is suitable for large spaces.

Specifications:

  • Advanced display technology
  • Inverter technology
  • High cooling capacity
  • Energy-efficient operation
  • User-friendly controls

  Reasons to buy

  Reasons to avoid

Advanced display technology

May be expensive for some buyers

Energy-efficient operation

Requires professional installation

Powerful cooling capacity

3. Carrier Flexicool Inverter Convertible CAI18ER3R34F0

B0CSG412HD-3

The Carrier Flexicool Inverter Convertible CAI18ER3R34F0 is a versatile air conditioner that offers superior cooling performance and energy efficiency. With its convertible mode, it provides flexible cooling options as per your needs. It also features advanced filtration for clean and healthy air.

Specifications:

  • Versatile convertible mode
  • Superior cooling performance
  • Energy-efficient operation
  • Advanced filtration system
  • User-friendly controls

  Reasons to buy

  Reasons to avoid

Versatile convertible mode

May have a higher price point

Superior cooling performance

Requires professional installation

Advanced filtration system

4. LG Convertible AC with Anti-Virus Protection TS-Q19YNZE

B0CQHQZZVC-4

The LG Convertible AC with Anti-Virus Protection TS-Q19YNZE is a top-of-the-line air conditioner that offers advanced features and high cooling capacity. It is equipped with anti-virus technology to ensure clean and healthy air. With its convertible mode, it provides customized cooling options for different spaces.

Specifications:

  • Advanced anti-virus protection
  • Convertible mode
  • High cooling capacity
  • Energy-efficient operation
  • Low noise operation

  Reasons to buy

  Reasons to avoid

Advanced anti-virus protection

May be expensive for some buyers

Convertible mode for customized cooling

Professional installation may be required

High cooling capacity

5. Panasonic Condenser Convertible CS-CU-NU18ZKY5W

B0CSCWVKGK-5

The Panasonic Condenser Convertible CS-CU-NU18ZKY5W is a reliable and energy-efficient air conditioner that offers powerful cooling performance. It features a convertible mode for flexible cooling options and a durable condenser for long-lasting operation. With its low noise operation, it ensures a peaceful environment.

Specifications:

  • Energy-efficient operation
  • Convertible mode
  • Powerful cooling performance
  • Durable condenser
  • Low noise operation

  Reasons to buy

  Reasons to avoid

Energy-efficient operation

May have a higher price point

Convertible mode for flexible cooling

Professional installation may be required

Powerful cooling performance

6. Panasonic Convertible AC with Purification CS-CU-SU18ZKYWT

B0CSCRBZ43-6

The Panasonic Convertible AC with Purification CS-CU-SU18ZKYWT is a feature-packed air conditioner that offers clean and healthy air. It comes with a purification system for improved air quality and a convertible mode for customized cooling. With its user-friendly controls, it is easy to operate.

Specifications:

  • Purification system
  • Convertible mode
  • Energy-efficient operation
  • User-friendly controls
  • High cooling capacity

  Reasons to buy

  Reasons to avoid

Purification system for clean air

May have a higher price point

Convertible mode for customized cooling

Professional installation may be required

Energy-efficient operation

7. Lloyd Inverter Convertible Corrosion GLS18I5FWBEW

B0CZXB4P83-7

The Lloyd Inverter Convertible Corrosion GLS18I5FWBEW is a durable and high-performance air conditioner that offers advanced features. It is designed to withstand corrosion and harsh weather conditions, making it suitable for long-term use. With its convertible mode, it provides customized cooling for different spaces.

Specifications:

  • Durable and corrosion-resistant
  • High cooling capacity
  • Convertible mode
  • Energy-efficient operation
  • Low noise operation

  Reasons to buy

  Reasons to avoid

Durable and corrosion-resistant

May be relatively expensive

Convertible mode for customized cooling

Professional installation may be required

High cooling capacity

8. Carrier Flexicool Convertible with Filtration CAI12ER3R34F0

B0CSG4K9QG-8

The Carrier Flexicool Convertible with Filtration CAI12ER3R34F0 is a versatile and energy-efficient air conditioner that offers superior filtration for clean air. With its convertible mode, it provides flexible cooling options for different spaces. It is designed for long-lasting and reliable performance.

Specifications:

  • Superior filtration system
  • Versatile convertible mode
  • Energy-efficient operation
  • High cooling capacity
  • Low noise operation

  Reasons to buy

  Reasons to avoid

Superior filtration for clean air

May have a higher price point

Versatile convertible mode

Professional installation may be required

Energy-efficient operation

9. Daikin Inverter Copper Filter MTKM50U

B09R4RYCJ4-9

The Daikin Inverter Copper Filter MTKM50U is a powerful and durable air conditioner that offers efficient cooling performance. It features a copper filter for improved air quality and energy-efficient operation. With its powerful inverter technology, it ensures consistent and reliable cooling.

Specifications:

  • Powerful inverter technology
  • Durable copper filter
  • High cooling capacity
  • Energy-efficient operation
  • Low noise operation

  Reasons to buy

  Reasons to avoid

Powerful inverter technology

May have a higher price point

Durable copper filter for improved air quality

Professional installation may be required

Energy-efficient operation

10. LG Convertible AC with Anti-Virus Protection TS-Q13JNYE

B0CRF2PQNX-10

The LG Convertible AC with Anti-Virus Protection TS-Q13JNYE is a compact and efficient air conditioner that offers clean and healthy air. It is equipped with anti-virus technology to ensure improved air quality. With its convertible mode, it provides customized cooling options for different spaces.

Specifications:

  • Compact and efficient design
  • Anti-virus technology
  • Convertible mode
  • Energy-efficient operation
  • Low noise operation

  Reasons to buy

  Reasons to avoid

Compact and efficient design

May have a higher price point

Anti-virus technology for improved air quality

Professional installation may be required

Convertible mode for customized cooling

Best AC brands Top Features Comparison:

Product NameEnergy EfficiencyCooling CapacityConvertible Mode
Lloyd GLS18I3FWAGCHighPowerfulYes
Daikin MTKL50UEnergy-efficientHighYes
Carrier CAI18ER3R34F0SuperiorFlexibleYes
LG TS-Q19YNZEAdvancedCustomizedYes
Panasonic CS-CU-NU18ZKY5WEfficientPowerfulYes
Panasonic CS-CU-SU18ZKYWTCleanCustomizedYes
Lloyd GLS18I5FWBEWDurableCustomizedYes
Carrier CAI12ER3R34F0ReliableFlexibleYes
Daikin MTKM50UConsistentReliableYes
LG TS-Q13JNYEEfficientCustomizedYes

Best Value for Money:

The Carrier Flexicool Inverter Convertible CAI18ER3R34F0 offers the best value for money with its versatile features, superior cooling performance, and advanced filtration system. It provides a great balance of quality and affordability, making it an ideal choice for buyers looking for a cost-effective option.

Best Overall Product:

The Daikin Inverter AC with Display Technology MTKL50U stands out as the best overall product in this category with its advanced features, high cooling capacity, and energy-efficient operation. It offers top-notch performance and user-friendly controls, making it a top choice for buyers seeking a premium air conditioner.

How to find the perfect Best AC brands:

When choosing the perfect air conditioner from this list, consider factors such as cooling capacity, energy efficiency, and additional features like convertible mode and advanced filtration. Compare the pros and cons of each product to find the one that best suits your needs and budget.

FAQs on Best AC brands

What is the price range of these AC brands?

The price range of these AC brands varies depending on the model and features. Generally, the cost can range from Rs. 30,000 to Rs. 60,000 for a standard unit.

Do these AC units come with a warranty?

Yes, most of these AC units come with a standard manufacturer's warranty of 1-2 years for parts and service. Be sure to check the specific warranty details for each product.

Are these AC brands energy-efficient?

Yes, all the AC brands listed here are energy-efficient and designed to provide optimal cooling while minimizing energy consumption. Look for the BEE star rating to determine the energy efficiency of each model.

What are the installation requirements for these AC units?

These AC units may require professional installation for optimal performance. It is recommended to hire a certified technician to install the unit and ensure proper functioning.

First Published Date: 08 Aug, 12:39 IST
